BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A 60-year-old male kayaker was rescued from Bellingham Bay on Saturday after being overturned, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed. The rescued kayaker was with two others paddling near Fairhaven when weather forced the group to return to shore. Once it arrived, the other two realized the man they were with had not made it back to shore.

BELLINGHAM, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO