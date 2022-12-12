Read full article on original website
Hit-and-run suspect accused of killing Everett man shoveling snow along SR 99 in custody
EVERETT, Wash. — An Everett man has been taken into custody for vehicular homicide after he allegedly struck a man who was shoveling snow along State Route 99 in Everett and fled the scene on Dec. 3. The Washington State Patrol said the man was booked into Snohomish County...
USCG rescues 60-year-old kayaker who overturned in Bellingham Bay
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A 60-year-old male kayaker was rescued from Bellingham Bay on Saturday after being overturned, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed. The rescued kayaker was with two others paddling near Fairhaven when weather forced the group to return to shore. Once it arrived, the other two realized the man they were with had not made it back to shore.
Report: Homeownership less likely for people of color as rents, home values rise in western Washington
SEATTLE — A new report from the Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC) revealed rents and home values have risen sharply and that home ownership is increasingly less likely for people of color across western Washington. The monitoring report, which was released this month, is a part of Puget Sound...
Pioneering orca researcher Ken Balcomb dies at 82
FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. — Pioneering orca researcher Ken Balcomb has died. He was 82. Balcomb, who was the founder of the Center for Whale Research in Friday Harbor, died Dec. 15, according to the center. “He was the North Star, a guiding light,” the center said in a press...
Rat infestation at low-income apartment complex in Everett leaves tenants feeling 'lower than dirt'
EVERETT, Wash. — Ratholes pock the ground and flies cover the outside John-Wessley Biggs' apartment building. "It's horrible," he says. "I feel lower than dirt." Biggs and his family were homeless before moving to the Family Tree low-income apartments 18 months ago. The problems started in May when an...
Northbound I-5 to close overnight in Everett this weekend
EVERETT, Wash. — All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 will close overnight in Everett this weekend after repair work on the 12th Street bridge was delayed due to recent storms in the area. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said drivers heading north this weekend should plan for...
Masks recommended indoors this winter for parts of Puget Sound
SEATTLE — Health leaders in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties Friday recommended masking in indoor public places due to the high level of respiratory viruses currently circulating. Communities across Washington state and the U.S. are experiencing an unprecedented surge in respiratory illnesses, including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza and...
Marysville Community Food Bank's wish list is growing
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The Marysville Community Food Bank is hoping for a little holiday magic this weekend as they prepare to kick off their annual “Holiday Toy Store.”. Executive Director Jim Beaudoin said feeding the community is what they’ve been doing since 1974. “This time of the...
