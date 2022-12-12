ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KING 5

USCG rescues 60-year-old kayaker who overturned in Bellingham Bay

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A 60-year-old male kayaker was rescued from Bellingham Bay on Saturday after being overturned, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed. The rescued kayaker was with two others paddling near Fairhaven when weather forced the group to return to shore. Once it arrived, the other two realized the man they were with had not made it back to shore.
BELLINGHAM, WA
KING 5

Pioneering orca researcher Ken Balcomb dies at 82

FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. — Pioneering orca researcher Ken Balcomb has died. He was 82. Balcomb, who was the founder of the Center for Whale Research in Friday Harbor, died Dec. 15, according to the center. “He was the North Star, a guiding light,” the center said in a press...
FRIDAY HARBOR, WA
KING 5

Northbound I-5 to close overnight in Everett this weekend

EVERETT, Wash. — All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 will close overnight in Everett this weekend after repair work on the 12th Street bridge was delayed due to recent storms in the area. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said drivers heading north this weekend should plan for...
EVERETT, WA
KING 5

Masks recommended indoors this winter for parts of Puget Sound

SEATTLE — Health leaders in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties Friday recommended masking in indoor public places due to the high level of respiratory viruses currently circulating. Communities across Washington state and the U.S. are experiencing an unprecedented surge in respiratory illnesses, including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza and...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Marysville Community Food Bank's wish list is growing

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The Marysville Community Food Bank is hoping for a little holiday magic this weekend as they prepare to kick off their annual “Holiday Toy Store.”. Executive Director Jim Beaudoin said feeding the community is what they’ve been doing since 1974. “This time of the...
MARYSVILLE, WA
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy