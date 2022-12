Weekly High School Schedule for Dec. 13-19

Here is this week's schedule of area boys and girls basketball, wrestling and gymnastics events:

Note: A number of area high school sporting events could be called off this week due to potential winter storms. The area is under a winter storm watch through Thursday morning.

GYMNASTICS

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Britton-Hecla Meet (postponed to Thursday, Dec. 29).

Saturday, Dec. 17

Jill McCormick Invitational at Mitchell

Milbank Invitational

WRESTLING

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Clark-Willow Lake Quad (Clark)

Aberdeen Central at Pierre

Tiospa Zina at Lakota Nation Invite (Rapid City

Thursday, Dec. 15

Northeast Conference Tournament at Webster

Watertown at Brookings

Saturday, Dec. 17

Sioux Falls Washington Warrior Invite

Madison Invite

Titan Invite at Plankinton

Cossack Avalanche at Volga

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Aberdeen Roncalli at Mobridge-Pollock

Herreid-Selby Area at Timber Lake

Ipswich at North Central (Bowdle)

Deubrook Area at Deuel

Northwestern at Wilmot

Aberdeen Christian at Warner

Langford Area at Estelline-Hendricks (Estelline)

Waverly-South Shore at Clark-Willow Lake (Willow Lake)

Sanborn Central-Woonsocket at Hitchcock-Tulare (Hitchcock)

Faulkton Area at Sunshine Bible

Watertown at Mitchell

Elkton-Lake Benton at Castlewood

Potter County at miller

Lisbon (N.D.) at Tri-State (Roshollt_)

Ellendale at LaMoure-Litchville/Marion (LaMoure, N.D.)

Barnes County North at Oakes (N.D.)

Canby at Lakeview (Minn.)

Lac qui Parle Valley at MACCRAY (Minn.)

Benson at Ortonville (Minn.)

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Tiospa Zina vs. Oelrichs in Lakota Nation Invite (Rapid City)

McLaughlin vs. Red Cloud in Lakota National Invite (Rapid City)

Thursday, Dec. 15

Santee, Neb. vs. Tiospa Zina in Lakota Nation Invite (Rapid City)

McLaughlin at Lakota Nation Invite (Rapid City)

Redfield at Deuel

Webster Area at Britton-Hecla

Baltic at Sioux Valley

Leola-Frederick Area at Aberdeen Christian

Clark-Willow Lake at Milbank

Florence-Henry at Waverly-South Shore

Hitchcock-Tulare at Wessington Springs

Oldham-Ramona-Rutland at Deubrook Area

Elkton-Lake Benton at Iroquois-Lake Preston (Iroquois)

Highmore-Harrold at Potter County (Hoven)

Dawson-Boyd at Ortonville (Minn.)

Friday, Dec. 16

McLaughlin, Tiospa Zina at Lakota Nation Invite (Rapid City)

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (N.D.) at Wilmot

Ipswich at Langford Area

Spearfish at Aberdeen Central

Herreid-Selby Area at Sully Buttes

Minneota at Canby (Minn.)

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at Lac qui Parle Valley (Minn.)

MACCRAY at Dawson-Boyd (Minn.)

Oakes at Ellendale (N.D.)

Saturday, Dec. 17

Tiospa Zina, McLaughlin at Lakota Nation Invite (Rapid City)

Great Plains Lutheran at Tri-State (Rosholt)

Waubay-Summit at Leola-Frederick Area (Frederick)

Langford Area at Hitchcock-Tulare (Hitchcock)

Douglas at Watertown

Ipswich at Webster Area

Sturgis at Aberdeen Central

Potter County at Warner

Roncalli Classic

Redfield vs. Aberdeen Christian

Britton-Hecla vs. Aberdeen Roncalli

Mobridge Rotary Classic

Herreid-Selby Area vs. Mobridge-Pollock

Entringer Classic at Colman

Deuel vs. Oldham-Ramona-Rutland

Waverly-South Shore vs. Iroquois-Lake Preston

Estelline-Hendricks vs. Baltic

Garretson vs. Arliongton

De Smet vs. Dell Rapids St. Mary

Castlewood vs. Deubrook Area

Colman-Egan vs. Sioux Valley

Elkton-Lake Benton vs. Madison

Flandreau vs. Hamlin

Monday, Dec. 19

Aberdeen Christian at Britton-Hecla

Strasburg-Zeeland (N.D.) at North Central (Eureka)

Northwestern at Warner

Iroquois-Lake Preston at Estelline-Hendricks (Estelline)

Arlington at Oldham-Ramona-Rutland (Rutland)

Tri-State at Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley (Minn.)

Pipestone Area at Dawson-Boyd

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Aberdeen Roncalli at Mobridge-Pollock

Sanborn Central-Woonsocket at Hitchcock-Tulare (Hitchcock)

Herreid-Selby Area at Timber Lake

Northwestern at Wilmot

Richland (N.D.) at Sisseton

Aberdeen Christian at Warner

Leola-Frederick Area at Oakes (N.D.)

Waubay-Summit at Webster Area

Faulkton Area at Sunshine Bible

Mitchell at Watertown

Clark-Willow Lake at De Smet

Deubrook Area at Deuel

Langford Area at Estelline-Hendricks

Elkton-Lake Benton at Castlewood

Potter County at miller

Flandreau at Hamlin

Hankinson at Tri-State (Fairmount, N.D.)

Benson at Ortonville (Minn.)

Renville County West at Dawson-Boyd (Minn.)

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Tiospa Zina vs. Pine Ridge at Lakota Nation Invite (Rapid City)

McLaughlin vs. Lower Brule at Lake Nation Invite (Rapid City)

Thursday, Dec. 15

Tiospa Zina, McLaughlin at Lakota Nation Invite (Rapid City)

Sisseton at Groton Area

Redfield at Deuel

De Smet at Estelline-Hendricks (Estelline)

Leola-Frederick Area at Aberdeen Christian

Clark-Willow Lake at Milbank

Faulkton Area at Herreid-Selby Area (Selby)

Hitchcock-Tulare at Wessington Springs

Arlington at Castlewood

Baltic at Sioux Valley

Langford Area at Ipswich

Kindred (N.D.) at Tri-State (Rosholt)

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton at Canby (Minn.)

Dawson-Boyd at Lac qui Parle Valley (Minn.)

Friday, Dec. 16

Tiospa Zina, McLaughlin at Lakota Nation Invite (Rapid City)

Tri-State at Great Plains Lutheran

Britton-Hecla at Webster Area

Waverly-South Shore at Waubay-Summit

Florence-Henry at Faulkton Area

Aberdeen Central at Spearfish

Oldham-Ramona-Rutland at Deubrook Area

Elkton-Lake Benton at Iroquois-Lake Preston (Iroquois)

Oakes at Ellendale (N.D.)

Saturday, Dec. 17

Tiospa Zina, McLaughlin at Lakota Nation Invite (Rapid City)

Douglas at Watertown

Waubay-Summit at Leola-Frederick Area (Frederick)

Ipswich at Webster Area

Aberdeen Central at Sturgis

Roncalli Classic

Dell Rapids at Aberdeen Christian

Oakes (N.D.) at Aberdeen Roncalli

Mobridge Rotary Classic

Herreid-Selby Area vs. Mobridge-Pollock

Monday, Dec. 19

Dell Rapids St. Mary at De Smet

Aberdeen Christian at Britton-Hecla

Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter at Ellendale (N.D.)

This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: Weekly High School Schedule for Dec. 13-19