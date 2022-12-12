ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Magnite (MGNI) to Serve SmartNews as Supply Side Platform

MGNI - Free Report) announced that SmartNews, a leading global information and news discovery company, selected it as its preferred supply-side platform. It also implemented Magnite’s demand manager mobile app solution, through which buyers could prebid directly into SmartNews’ ad servers on a per-impression basis. This will make the monetization of ad spaces transparent and easier for SmartNews.
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 15th

ALX - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which is engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days. Alexander's, Inc. Price and Consensus. Alexander's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alexander's, Inc. Quote.
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 1st

BCH - Free Report) : This banking and financial products and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days. Banco De Chile Price and Consensus. Banco De Chile price-consensus-chart | Banco De Chile Quote. Frontline Ltd. (. FRO...
Company News for Dec 14, 2022

PLAB - Free Report) jumped 3.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $0.60 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.48 per share. CNM - Free Report) shares increased 1.6% after the company reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.65 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.60 per share.
Is Genuine Parts (GPC) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

GPC - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question. Genuine Parts is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 123 individual stocks and...
Here's Why You Should Retain AMERISAFE (AMSF) Stock Now

AMERISAFE, Inc. (. AMSF - Free Report) is well-poised to grow on the back of cost-curbing efforts and a rebounding economy. Improving the net loss ratio will boost its profitability in the coming days. AMERISAFE, with a market cap of $967.8 million, is a leading specialty provider of workers’ compensation...
Factors to Note Ahead of BlackBerry's (BB) Q3 Earnings Release

BB - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Dec 20. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third quarter for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 7 cents per share, unchanged in the past 30 days. In the last reported quarter, the company...
PayPal (PYPL) Integrates With MetaMask, Boosts Crypto Efforts

PYPL - Free Report) joined forces with ConsenSys in a bid to expand its offerings in the booming cryptocurrency space and expand its customer reach. Per the terms, PayPal has been added as an option for cryptocurrency transactions to ConsenSys’ MetaMask, which is a digital cryptocurrency wallet. Notably, users...
Grab These 3 Technology Mutual Funds for Steady Growth

Risk lovers seeking healthy returns over a fairly long investment horizon may opt for technology mutual funds. The technology sector is believed to be poised for a brighter earnings performance than others owing to innovation and greater demand. Improving industry fundamentals and emerging technologies — such as wearables, VR headsets, drones, virtual reality devices and artificial intelligence — are the key catalysts for the sector.
WEX Shares Up 13.5% in the Past Three Months: Here's How

WEX Inc. (. WEX - Free Report) shares have had an impressive run over the past three months. The stock has rallied 13.5% compared with 5.3% rise of the industry it belongs to and 2.4% increase of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Reasons for the Upside. Product and service quality...
Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
Is BancFirst (BANF) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

BANF - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. BancFirst is one of 884 companies in the...
Implied Volatility Surging for Mercer International (MERC) Stock Options

MERC - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Feb 17, 2023 $5.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
4 Diversified Chemical Stocks to Watch Amid Industry Woes

APD - Free Report) , Albemarle Corporation (. IOSP - Free Report) are banking on strategic measures, including operating cost reductions and aggressive price hikes to tide over the challenging environment. About the Industry. The Zacks Chemicals Diversified industry consists of manufacturers of basic chemicals, plastics, specialty chemicals and agricultural...
Top 5 Non-Tech Nasdaq Winners of 2022 With More Upside Left

Wall Street has seen a broad-based decline in 2022 with the technology sector suffering the most. The technology sector, which enabled Wall Street to get rid of the coronavirus-induced short bear market and formed the new bull market, has suffered since the beginning of this year as most market participants were extremely concerned about the sector’s overvaluation in the last two years.
Mid-America Apartment (MAA) Shares Up 6.1% QTD: Here's Why

MAA - Free Report) — commonly known as MAA — have risen 6.1% so far in the quarter, outperforming the industry’s increase of just 0.4%. This residential REIT is engaged in owning, managing, acquiring, developing and redeveloping quality apartment communities, mainly in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. MAA recently announced a common stock cash dividend of $1.40 per share, marking a 12% hike over the prior payment and the 13th consecutive annual increase in the company’s dividend.
Is U.S. Silica Holdings (SLCA) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

SLCA - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Silica Holdings is one of 242 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
3 Long-Short Equity Funds to Counter Volatility in Markets

In recent trading sessions, Wall Street has been reeling under recession fear. Dow fell 2.8% to post its worst week since September on Dec 9, while the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.4% and 4%, respectively. Wall Street has remained volatile, with investors trying to gauge the direction that the Fed will give to the economy, and whether markets will be able to make a soft landing.

