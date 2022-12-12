Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Blizzard Warning issued for Brown by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 10:44:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-16 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Brown BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Brown County. * WHEN...Until noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Big Stone, Traverse by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 11:44:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-16 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Areas of reduced visibility. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Traverse and Big Stone Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Blizzard Warning issued for Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Marshall, Roberts by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 10:44:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-16 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; Roberts BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Cass, Eastern Walsh County, Grand Forks, Pembina, Richland by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 12:06:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Cass; Eastern Walsh County; Grand Forks; Pembina; Richland; Steele; Traill WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow expected today. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Heavy snow and blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for East Becker, East Marshall, East Otter Tail, East Polk, Grant by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 12:06:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: East Becker; East Marshall; East Otter Tail; East Polk; Grant; Hubbard; Lake Of The Woods; Mahnomen; North Beltrami; North Clearwater; Pennington; Red Lake; Roseau; South Beltrami; South Clearwater; Wadena; West Becker; West Otter Tail WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow expected today. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Heavy snow rates will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.
