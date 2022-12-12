Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Blizzard Warning issued for Corson by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 10:44:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-16 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Corson BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Corson County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Blizzard Warning issued for Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, McPherson, Walworth by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 10:44:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-16 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; McPherson; Walworth BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Campbell, McPherson, Walworth, Edmunds and Faulk Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Blizzard Warning issued for Harding, Perkins by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 10:58:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-16 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means the combination of snow, blowing snow, and strong winds will create dangerous whiteout conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Harding; Perkins BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to 1 to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...In South Dakota, Harding County and Perkins County. In Wyoming, Northeastern Crook County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Blizzard Warning issued for Buffalo, Dewey, Hand, Hughes, Hyde, Jones, Lyman, Potter by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 10:44:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-16 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Buffalo; Dewey; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jones; Lyman; Potter; Stanley; Sully BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST /11 AM MST/ FRIDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central South Dakota. * WHEN...Until noon CST /11 AM MST/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Blizzard Warning issued for Butte, Haakon, Jackson, Mellette, Northern Meade Co Plains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 10:58:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-16 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means the combination of snow, blowing snow, and strong winds will create dangerous whiteout conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Butte; Haakon; Jackson; Mellette; Northern Meade Co Plains; Pennington Co Plains; Southern Meade Co Plains; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills; Todd; Tripp; Ziebach BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST /NOON CST/ FRIDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern, south central and southwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Cheyenne River Reservation, the Pine Ridge Reservation and the Rosebud Reservation. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST /noon CST/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
weather.gov
Blizzard Warning issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Burke, Divide, Dunn, Golden Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 12:05:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-16 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Burke; Divide; Dunn; Golden Valley; Hettinger; McKenzie; Mountrail; Slope; Stark; Williams BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST/5 AM MST/ FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Western North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST/5 AM MST/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Visibilities will drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and blowing snow. The hazardous conditions will impact the Thursday evening commute.
Comments / 0