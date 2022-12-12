Effective: 2022-12-15 12:06:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-16 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Barnes; Benson; Cavalier; Eddy; Griggs; Nelson; Ramsey; Ransom; Sargent; Towner; Western Walsh County BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.

BARNES COUNTY, ND ・ 1 HOUR AGO