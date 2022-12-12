Read full article on original website
Blizzard Warning issued for Buffalo, Dewey, Hand, Hughes, Hyde, Jones, Lyman, Potter by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 10:44:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-16 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Buffalo; Dewey; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jones; Lyman; Potter; Stanley; Sully BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST /11 AM MST/ FRIDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central South Dakota. * WHEN...Until noon CST /11 AM MST/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Blizzard Warning issued for Brown by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 10:44:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-16 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Brown BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Brown County. * WHEN...Until noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Blizzard Warning issued for Bottineau, Burleigh, Dickey, Emmons, Foster, Grant, Kidder by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 12:05:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-16 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bottineau; Burleigh; Dickey; Emmons; Foster; Grant; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McHenry; McIntosh; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Oliver; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Sioux; Stutsman; Ward; Wells BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST/5 AM MST/ FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central North Dakota, including the James River Valley. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST/5 AM MST/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Visibilities will drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and blowing snow. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions will impact the Thursday evening commute.
