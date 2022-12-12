Effective: 2022-12-15 12:05:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-16 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bottineau; Burleigh; Dickey; Emmons; Foster; Grant; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McHenry; McIntosh; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Oliver; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Sioux; Stutsman; Ward; Wells BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST/5 AM MST/ FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central North Dakota, including the James River Valley. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST/5 AM MST/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Visibilities will drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and blowing snow. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions will impact the Thursday evening commute.

