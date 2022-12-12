Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Blizzard Warning issued for Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, McPherson, Walworth by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 10:44:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-16 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; McPherson; Walworth BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Campbell, McPherson, Walworth, Edmunds and Faulk Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Blizzard Warning issued for Bottineau, Burleigh, Dickey, Emmons, Foster, Grant, Kidder by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 12:05:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-16 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bottineau; Burleigh; Dickey; Emmons; Foster; Grant; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McHenry; McIntosh; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Oliver; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Sioux; Stutsman; Ward; Wells BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST/5 AM MST/ FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central North Dakota, including the James River Valley. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST/5 AM MST/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Visibilities will drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and blowing snow. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions will impact the Thursday evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Burleigh, Dickey, Emmons, Foster, Kidder, La Moure, Logan by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 04:14:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you have travel plans today through Thursday, consider altering or cancelling your plans. If travel is absolutely necessary, be sure to carry a winter survival kit in your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Burleigh; Dickey; Emmons; Foster; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McIntosh; Sheridan; Stutsman; Wells WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...From McClusky, Bismarck, and Linton through the James River Valley. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility.
