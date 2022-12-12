Read full article on original website
Blizzard Warning issued for Brown by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 10:44:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-16 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Brown BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Brown County. * WHEN...Until noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Cass, Eastern Walsh County, Grand Forks, Pembina, Richland by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 12:06:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Cass; Eastern Walsh County; Grand Forks; Pembina; Richland; Steele; Traill WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow expected today. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Heavy snow and blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Central St. Louis, Crow Wing by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 12:08:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; Crow Wing; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; North St. Louis; Northern Aitkin; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Pine; South Aitkin; South Cass; South Itasca; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow and patchy freezing drizzle. Additional snow accumulations of one to two inches in northeast Minnesota. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph near Lake Superior. * WHERE...Northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Burleigh, Dickey, Emmons, Foster, Kidder, La Moure, Logan by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 04:14:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you have travel plans today through Thursday, consider altering or cancelling your plans. If travel is absolutely necessary, be sure to carry a winter survival kit in your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Burleigh; Dickey; Emmons; Foster; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McIntosh; Sheridan; Stutsman; Wells WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...From McClusky, Bismarck, and Linton through the James River Valley. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility.
Tornado Warning issued for St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 11:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 12:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: St. Tammany; Tangipahoa; Washington The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana East central Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1245 PM CST. * At 1157 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Robert, or 7 miles northeast of Hammond, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Folsom around 1215 PM CST. Enon around 1235 PM CST. Franklinton around 1245 PM CST. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
