ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

In the Spotlight: Everyday Mountaineering

By Layla Ilchi
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oCNWO_0jfJv2m200

Designer Scott Ferguson looked to his lifelong hobby to create his functional outdoors brand Everyday Mountaineering, which made its debut this month.

Ferguson, who has a background in fine arts, took a step toward fashion design two years ago when he started developing the genderless line with the intention to create elevated outerwear styles that could work in the city or the mountains. The designer looked to his upbringing of competitive rock climbing as the starting point for the brand’s aesthetic.

More from WWD

“I grew up competitive rock climbing throughout middle school and high school and I’d say around that same time all of my friends were into skateboarding and it was always easy to dress like you skateboarded and wearing those clothes every day,” Ferguson said. “So, I think going into creating clothes for climbing, I was interested in making clothes exist in the city and the outdoors.”

The designer initially started creating more technical outerwear pieces and then pivoted to elevating the styles with looser fits, bright colors and high-quality fabrics. In addition to outerwear, the brand offers athletic shorts, vests, climbing pants, knitwear and accessories.

“Orange and purple have turned into the brand’s core colors,” Ferguson explained about the aesthetic. “I love orange for standing out so much — it is my go-to jacket color for climbing and snowboarding because it’s very visible. I also have a relationship with purple growing up wearing Patagonia and having purple be the accent color on so much.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hQAW6_0jfJv2m200
Styles from Everyday Mountaineering

Sustainability is also another pillar of Everyday Mountaineering. Ferguson explained that the full collection came into full gear after he teamed with his design partner Audrey Louise Reynolds to source sustainable fabrics and use natural dyes to create the brand’s knitwear. One sustainable method Everyday Mountaineering used for the collection was to dye some pieces using rainwater. This resulted in each piece having its own unique quality.

“Everything was zero waste as far as the dyeing goes,” Reynolds explained. “It was just catching rainwater and then we added the natural materials and nontoxic, no AZO dyes and then producing that and the water runs away afterward. It was kind of like we interrupted nature to help us create these colors and unique patterns.”

Taking this type of approach and using high-end fabrics were important for the brand to give that elevated feeling to the outerwear pieces.

“We spent so much time just worried about the hand feel and the color and what we were bringing to market that wasn’t going to oversaturate it,” Reynolds said. “We wanted to make sure we were making something to fit into the niche of ‘from pavement to alpine,’ like [Ferguson’s] saying is, so we could really wear it walking around the city and feel chic and cool, but also by the campfire after a long day of climbing.”

In line with Everyday Mountaineering’s sustainable mission, collections will be made in small runs to focus on creating higher quality items. Everyday Mountaineering’s offerings range in price from $100 for accessories to $1,900 for down jackets.

Everyday Mountaineering is gearing up to show at market this January to solidify its distribution. The brand currently sells its accessories on its website and will be adding more offerings in the next few months. Ferguson is already working on his spring collection, looking to more sustainable materials and methods for the line.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Lucchese, Wrangler Team on Western-Themed Collection

It seems like such a no-brainer that it’s surprising it’s taken this long for these two traditional Western brands to come together. But the 139-year-old Lucchese boot brand and the 75-year-old Western wear brand are collaborating on a co-branded collection of men’s cowboy boots and jeans. Called...
TEXAS STATE
WWD

Miley Cyrus Wears Head-to-toe Gucci for ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Miley Cyrus appeared on Friday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and delivered an edgy outfit, while teasing her upcoming New Year’s Eve special, “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party,” which will be cohosted by her godmother and country singer Dolly Parton. For her interview, Cyrus donned a head-to-toe Gucci look.More from WWDCNN Heroes 2022 Red Carpet Fetes Celebrities & Honorees'The White Lotus' Season 2 Costumes for Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza & More'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & More Stars Cyrus wore a long black jacket with a matching pair of black...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

A Look at Meghan Markle’s Outfits, Frizz-free Hair Routine, Self Care and More on ‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix Docuseries

Netflix released an exclusive docuseries about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The couple, who made their official exit from the British Royal Family in 2020, in the same year signed a multiyear deal with the streaming platform. “Harry & Meghan,” which released three episodes on Dec. 8 and another three on Dec. 15, gives an inside look at the married couple’s experience with issues of race and their relationship with the media. More from WWD'Wednesday' Costumes From Season 1 on Netflix: The Standout Styles'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley...
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Elie Saab Teams With Aubade for Capsule Collection

PARIS — French lingerie label Aubade has called on Elie Saab for a capsule collection playing on the couturier’s sense for luxurious materials and red carpet glamour. The 17-piece line will span lingerie and nightwear, respectively titled “My Desire” and “Whimsical Affair,” with four bra styles, four bottoms as well as suspenders, bodies, long silk pants and a kimono.More from WWDSpring 2023 Trends: LingerieThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue Collaboration This marks the first time that the couturier has worked on lingerie, a “very personal and intimate item” that he had never worked as a...
WWD

Fusalp Lands in the U.S. With New York and Aspen Stores

PARIS — Fusalp has landed in the U.S. with the opening of stores in New York and Aspen, Colorado. Both boutiques are the first flagship stores in the U.S. for the French luxury skiwear brand, where it is available online and through retailers such as Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus and Ssense.More from WWDThe Dsquared2 Flagship Store in LondonWhite House Christmas Decorations 2022: All the Details, Photos & ThemeAknvas Pre-Fall 2023 “It’s the right time to be investing at last in the U.S. market,” said chief executive officer Alexandre Fauvet. Interest from American customers has been growing since the brand was brought from...
ASPEN, CO
WWD

Ashley Park Goes Green in Crocodile-embossed Pants at SiriusXM’s Town Hall

Ashley Park arrived at SiriusXM’s Town Hall on Wednesday in New York City wearing a sporty and chic look to promote the new season of “Emily in Paris.” For her appearance at the broadcasting company, the actress wore a cropped green crocodile-embossed jacket with crystal trim on the bodice and matchings pants by Milkwhite. Underneath the jacket, she wore the Nue party brand from its spring 2022 collection.More from WWDBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsWhite House Respect for Marriage Act Signing With Cyndi Lauper, Sam Smith & More PhotosCNN Heroes 2022...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Inside Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Holiday Party With Sexy Santa and Naughty Gifts

When Gwyneth Paltrow and Goop host a holiday party, you know it’s going to be chic — and cheeky. The lifestyle maven opened up her Los Angeles home on Tuesday night, welcoming the Haim sisters, Tinx, Carolyn Murphy, Aimee Song and more to model holiday styles from her G Label line of classics with a twist, sip hot toddies, pose with a sexy Santa, and nab naughty (and nice) gifts.More from WWDInside the New L.A. Loewe StoreThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture ExhibitionInside Elle's Women In Hollywood 2022 Event “Welcome to our barn,” Paltrow said, toasting the crowd while wearing her own...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Naomi Ackie Sings a Sparkling Sartorial Song in Schiaparelli Swarovski Crystal Dress at ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Premiere

Naomi Ackie arrived at the Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” world premiere on Wednesday in New York City in a striking fashion look. She wore a Schiaparelli gown embellished with Swarovski crystals. The Schiaparelli crystal-covered couture gown was by the brand’s creative director, Daniel Roseberry. The dress is comprised of 21,950 Swarovski crystals and 212,500 silver glass bugle beads that took 4,900 hours to make. More from WWDBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsWhite House Respect for Marriage Act Signing With Cyndi Lauper, Sam Smith & More PhotosCNN Heroes...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Kate Hudson Sparkles in Black Chrome Hearts Outfit on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Kate Hudson appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday, wearing her take on the little black dress. For her appearance, the actress wore a glittering ensemble consisting of a long-sleeve crop top with a sheer layer covering her midriff and a matching sparkling skirt with a sheer bottom by Chrome Hearts Couture. More from WWDCNN Heroes 2022 Red Carpet Fetes Celebrities & Honorees'The White Lotus' Season 2 Costumes for Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza & More'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & More Stars Hudson coordinated the look with a pair of open-toe...
WWD

The 25 Best Slip Dresses for Casual and Formal Occasions This Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. A cozy sweater dress is great, but if there’s one type of dress you shouldn’t overlook, it’s the slip dress. Slip dresses are timeless and versatile frocks — even more than the best shirt dresses — and are ideal for year-round dressing. They can be the best cocktail dress for evening events, weddings, or as summer dresses when the weather is hot. They’re also great fall dresses and layering pieces once things cool off. Throw a sweater or blazer on...
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Marni to Stage Show in Tokyo on Feb. 1

MILAN — Francesco Risso is gearing up to unveil his fall 2023 collection for Marni in Tokyo, the creative director of the Italian brand said in an exclusive interview.More from WWDCandidly Yours: Inside the Parties of NYFWFront Row at Tom Ford RTW Spring 2023Madonna, Babyface, Diplo and More at the LaQuan Smith NYFW After Party This confirms a WWD report from October. The show will be held on Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. local time. “A year ago, I decided to stage a series of traveling shows with our team and a crew of musicians to bring energy to different cities and give...
WWD

Lanvin Joins Forces With Pronounce on Ribbon-themed Holiday Collection

SHANGHAI — After making headlines as the first Chinese luxury group to go public on Wall Street, Lanvin Group‘s flagship brand Lanvin unveiled a capsule collection with Pronounce, a seven-year-old Chinese fashion label designed by Yushan Li and Jun Zhou. Speaking exclusively with WWD, Li said the collaboration stemmed from an exploration of the brand’s classic ribbon design.More from WWDEmerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023Louis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, ChinaThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar Collection “We started working on the collection during Shanghai lockdown,” said Li. “We looked at a lot of the archival pieces designed by Jeanne...
WWD

Jennifer Coolidge’s Loose Feet in Betsey Johnson Heels Go Viral in ‘White Lotus’ Finale

The Season 2 finale of HBO’s “The White Lotus” premiered last night on the network, and Jennifer Coolidge’s heels are getting the internet talking. Coolidge, who won an Emmy for playing Tanya McQuoid-Hunt, saw her character slip to death off a boat on the show’s season finale. The scene solved the mystery of a corpse that washed away in the season premiere; it was Tanya.
WWD

Salma Hayek Wears Graphic Sweater Dress on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Salma Hayek appeared on Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” chicly dressed for the occasion. The actress, who is on a press tour for her new film “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” donned a graphic off-the-shoulder sweater dress. Hayak’s dress had a mermaid-style fit and designs of geometric shapes in red, black, dark green and light gray. The skirt of the dress included a ruffled white fabric trim. More from WWDBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsWhite House Respect for Marriage Act Signing With Cyndi Lauper, Sam...
WWD

David Gandy Takes Wellwear to Selfridges

LONDON — David of all trades. Model and entrepreneur David Gandy is taking his brand Wellwear from direct-to-consumer to the masses by partnering with his first stockist: Selfridges.More from WWDA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection “When I was young I always went up to London with my mum and grandmother to see the Christmas lights and do some Christmas shopping. Selfridges was always a highlight of the day; it seemed such a magical place,” Gandy told WWD, recalling his first memory of the store. Wellwear launched in September 2021 with the aim of creating...
WWD

WWD

43K+
Followers
29K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy