ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Intermix Asking Brands for Deep Cuts on Their Outstanding Payments on Current and Future Merchandise

By Lisa Lockwood
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dFsS7_0jfJuifo00

Under new owners Regent L.P., Intermix has been asking brands to take a steep cut in what they’re owed on current merchandise and future orders through the second quarter, wreaking havoc on some small brands that were expecting payments, WWD has learned.

Brands began complaining in November that Intermix had paused payments when the retailer was experiencing financial problems . Last week, WWD reported that Intermix was sold to private equity firm Regent L.P., and that 60 employees were let go, according to informed market sources.

More from WWD

WWD has now learned that Intermix has asked some brands for a 50 percent reduction on outstanding payables on current merchandise and a 50 percent discount on future orders for the first and second quarters. Intermix did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

Several brands contacted declined to discuss the offer on the record, but were clearly upset about the predicament. One brand owner said that Intermix isn’t even offering to give the merchandise back for their own direct-to-consumer channels and sold thousands of units on markdown.

That source said that Intermix is not taking care of its vendors, particularly small vendors that were expecting those funds from merchandise they shipped back in October, and the payment terms were clear. The brand owner feels this move will put a lot of brands in a bad financial position, and does not reflect a good partnership. “You don’t want to build a business in today’s culture if you’re putting people out of business. Pay the bills and cut the deals for the future,” said the vendor.

The source speculated Intermix is testing their loyalty, hoping that if they agree to the terms and business turns around by the third quarter next year, the vendor would be in good stead. However, if they refuse the offer, they might end up in court suing Intermix for what they’re owed, and then they will never be carried again.

Gary Wassner, chief executive officer of Hilldun Corp., the factoring firm, said he’s heard from several of his clients that Regent is asking for a 50 percent discount on payables currently owed, as well as future orders through the second quarter. “What I’m hearing is the response is ‘No.’ Those who have contacted me said it’s not feasible,” said Wassner.

Wassner said that Hilldun’s clients are covered, but others in the market, if they don’t have factor or credit insurance, have a decision to make. “It’s up to the brands to make their independent decisions,” said Wassner.

“It would be a shame for the company [Regent] not to move forward. My belief is we need stores like Intermix in the market. They have to come up with a viable plan in order to move forward,” Wassner said.

According to one financial source, the big problem Intermix had was massive corporate overhead, which they accumulated under Gap ownership. “There’s need for a store like Intermix. There’s no Barneys and we need a showcase store. Half of their business was online,” the source said.

Intermix carries brands such as L’Agence, A.L.C., Cinq a Sept, Altuzarra, Retrofete, Victoria Beard, Ronny Kobo, Farm Rio, LaQuan Smith, Frame, AGoldE, Jonathan Simkhai, Ulla Johnson, Sam, LoveShackFancy, Zimmermann, Jimmy Choo and more.

Jeff Rudes, chief executive officer of L’Agence, said his brand is a top-five brand at Intermix and his business is strong there. “Our finance team said we could be shipping them by the end of the year,” said Rudes. The company had stopped shipping Intermix in early November.

He said Intermix hasn’t come to his firm with the 50 percent offer. He said he believes that only those brands which are heavy with inventory and don’t have good margin results have been approached.

“It’s a reorganization. We have to work with the new organization so they could be profitable. If they have goods that aren’t turning, people have to be responsible for that,” he said.

He said Regent has to have a long-term plan and that he believes the firm is trying to turn all that inventory that’s not turning. For some brands, he said, it makes sense to take that offer because to sell the merchandise to a T.J. Maxx or another discounter and with all the paperwork and shipping costs is not worth it.

“People have a decision to make. It’s different for every vendor. This 50 percent is the worst,” he said. “This is one of those times that if Intermix has a good plan, they should get the support from everybody. Intermix has a lot of good history. Business is not that great. The top five are doing 75 percent of the business.”

He said a lot of the brands “are not carrying their weight in a bad market.”

He said he believes that if the retailer can come back and shrink the business, “Intermix is a powerhouse and will always be.”

Karen Katz stepped down as interim chief executive officer of Intermix last month, and was replaced with James Rushing as interim CEO.

Reports were circulating in the market last week that Altamont Capital Partners had sold Intermix to Regent L.P. A spokeswoman for Intermix said Dec. 3 that a formal announcement to the press wouldn’t be coming out about the sale. But informed sources have confirmed it’s a done deal.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Esprit CEO on the Flagship Strategy for North America

Esprit, pivoting from its California roots to become New York-centric, is developing a “global flagship” that, if all goes well, would open on Fifth Avenue next year or 2024. Additionally, “regional” flagships are seen opening next year in Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, Toronto and Vancouver, which would be followed by smaller stores around the U.S.More from WWDPre-Fall 2023 TrendsWhite House Christmas Decorations 2022: All the Details, Photos & ThemeAknvas Pre-Fall 2023 “I am actually personally choosing the best locations, with my team, because the best ambassadors for the brand will be our flagships,” William Pak, Esprit’s chief executive officer, told WWD, spelling...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Pambianco Study: Antonio Marras New Owner Calzedonia Group Ranks First in Potential IPO 2022 List

MILAN — Calzedonia Group took the top spot this year as the company with the most potential to publicly list, according to Milan-based consultancy Pambianco Strategie di Impresa. Golden Goose, which ranked first last year, placed second on the list, followed by Giorgio Armani and Valentino.More from WWDGiorgio Armani Love Party at Art BaselGiorgio Armani RTW Spring 2023Antonio Marras RTW Spring 2023 OTB, which has actually pointed to a potential listing, ranked sixth after St. Barth. Fueled by a strong performance in 2021, the OTB group, which controls Diesel, Jil Sander, Marni, Maison Margiela and Viktor & Rolf, among others, laid out...
WWD

Businesses Eye Investments in ‘Unified Customer Engagement’ Tech

In Talkdesk’s latest research on customer engagement, retailers and brands are moving from cost cuts to making investments aimed at creating more “unified engagements” with shoppers. Moreover, the authors of the report said while growth remains a priority, “how companies want to achieve it has changed. Organizations across industries are focusing more on their investments in customer service to better retain their customers. Client acquisition remains important, but loyalty has become the new North Star.” The survey of businesses found that 41 percent of respondents plan to invest in video chat, while 39 percent said they’re planning investments in voice-based, artificial...
WWD

Karl Templer Takes on Wider Role at Ports

LONDON — Karl Templer, who created new buzz around the Ports 1961 label with help from Steven Meisel and Fabien Baron, has been promoted and will oversee the image of all brands in the wider Ports portfolio. Ports said it was promoting Templer to group art adviser as part of a “strategic business refocus,” that’s aimed at aligning the portfolio’s labels more closely. In addition to Ports 1961, those labels are Ports Pure and Ports International. The latter two sell mainly in China. More from WWDEmerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023Steven Meisel 1993 A Year in Photographs at Muelle de la...
WWD

LVMH’s Newest Carbon Cred, Burton’s Latest Resale Play and More: Short Takes

LVMH’s Carbon Cred: Global disclosure nonprofit CDP has awarded LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton its “triple A” rating on this year’s rankings, released during COP15, a first for the company. Formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project, CDP’s annual list assesses corporate transparency and performance in the three key areas of climate change, forests and water security, based on self-reported data. CDP then independently assesses the supplied information to assess corporate progress, awareness of environmental risks, best practices, environmental leadership and the establishment of meaningful targets.More from WWDUp Close with The RealReal's 'Joy of Making and Creating' Recollection 04S.S. Daley Fetes LVMH Prize...
WWD

Fusalp Lands in the U.S. With New York and Aspen Stores

PARIS — Fusalp has landed in the U.S. with the opening of stores in New York and Aspen, Colorado. Both boutiques are the first flagship stores in the U.S. for the French luxury skiwear brand, where it is available online and through retailers such as Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus and Ssense.More from WWDThe Dsquared2 Flagship Store in LondonWhite House Christmas Decorations 2022: All the Details, Photos & ThemeAknvas Pre-Fall 2023 “It’s the right time to be investing at last in the U.S. market,” said chief executive officer Alexandre Fauvet. Interest from American customers has been growing since the brand was brought from...
ASPEN, CO
CNBC

Costco CFO says membership price hike is 'a question of when, not if'

Costco's $60 annual membership fee is going up sooner or later. During the company's earnings report last week, chief financial officer Richard Galanti said that while "there's no rush" to raise prices, an eventual hike is "a question of when, not if." The Seattle-based wholesaler's last price hike in June...
WWD

Miley Cyrus Wears Head-to-toe Gucci for ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Miley Cyrus appeared on Friday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and delivered an edgy outfit, while teasing her upcoming New Year’s Eve special, “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party,” which will be cohosted by her godmother and country singer Dolly Parton. For her interview, Cyrus donned a head-to-toe Gucci look.More from WWDCNN Heroes 2022 Red Carpet Fetes Celebrities & Honorees'The White Lotus' Season 2 Costumes for Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza & More'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & More Stars Cyrus wore a long black jacket with a matching pair of black...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Niall Murphy Joins Quiet Platforms’ Collaborative Commerce Mission

Serial entrepreneur Niall Murphy has joined Quiet Platforms as chief business officer. He brings more than 30 years of experience to the collaborative commerce platform, which is a subsidiary of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. and is looking to team with more retailers for its all-together approach to logistics. Murphy has...
WWD

Reformation Opens Its First Canadian Store Outfitted With High-Tech Shopping

Reformation, the Los Angeles clothing brand founded in 2009 to be all things sustainable, has been on a major retail rollout in the last few years. On Wednesday, it is opening its ninth store this year. It is located in the Toronto suburb of Yorkville, Canada, not far from its first store in Canada at the Yorkdale Shopping Centre, and is the brand’s second largest flagship after Covent Garden in London.More from WWDInside the New L.A. Loewe StoreThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture ExhibitionInside Elle's Women In Hollywood 2022 Event The newest location at 87 Yorkville Avenue, at 3,556 square feet, will be...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWD

David Gandy Takes Wellwear to Selfridges

LONDON — David of all trades. Model and entrepreneur David Gandy is taking his brand Wellwear from direct-to-consumer to the masses by partnering with his first stockist: Selfridges.More from WWDA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection “When I was young I always went up to London with my mum and grandmother to see the Christmas lights and do some Christmas shopping. Selfridges was always a highlight of the day; it seemed such a magical place,” Gandy told WWD, recalling his first memory of the store. Wellwear launched in September 2021 with the aim of creating...
WWD

L’Oréal, LVMH Granted Triple-A for Environmental Achievement

PARIS – From the beauty and fashion industries, L’Oréal, Beiersdorf, Firmenich, Kao and LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton were among the 12 companies to be granted a triple-A score for environmental achievement on climate change, forests and water security by global environmental and nonprofit organization CDP.More from WWDL'Oreal RTW Spring 2023A Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootAll the Looks from L'Oréal Show at Paris Fashion Week L’Oréal is the only company worldwide to have been given such a score for seven consecutive years by what’s considered the gold standard of environmental scoring. Thousands of companies were scored after filling out...
WWD

Consumers Still Look to Shopping for an Endorphin Hit

Cleo, the consumer app that encourages better financial decisions, has released its 2022 Money Trend Report, an analysis of how Americans are spending, saving and thinking about money going into 2023. The report looked at data from U.S. users between January and December 2022 and a survey of U.S. users taken in November 2022. Despite the economic downturn in 2022, survey respondents told the company their money goals are not shifting as they look to the year ahead. While in 2022, 42 percent of people said paying off debt was a top priority, followed by 23 percent who said saving for...
WWD

Retail in 2023: Lessons From 2022 That Will Drive Success in the New Year

If there’s one takeaway from 2022, it’s that nothing is off the table when it comes to connecting with your consumer. A year defined by a uniquely volatile environment for brick-and-mortar retail, 2022 began with the effects of Omicron raging, only to be replaced by a combination of economic headwinds that limited visits and affected revenue. But the year also saw a few key trends and market shifts — from the rise of retail media networks to critical changes in shopping center tenancy, new retail partnerships and shifts in migration patterns — that could dictate an evolution of retail success in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWD

A Look at Meghan Markle’s Outfits, Frizz-free Hair Routine, Self Care and More on ‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix Docuseries

Netflix released an exclusive docuseries about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The couple, who made their official exit from the British Royal Family in 2020, in the same year signed a multiyear deal with the streaming platform. “Harry & Meghan,” which released three episodes on Dec. 8 and another three on Dec. 15, gives an inside look at the married couple’s experience with issues of race and their relationship with the media. More from WWD'Wednesday' Costumes From Season 1 on Netflix: The Standout Styles'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley...
WWD

SAC Issues ‘Decarbonization Plan’

Members of the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, or SAC, will now be required to set and commit to science-based targets as part of a new member requirement that was recently announced. As a driving force of the industry, the SAC’s membership boasts combined revenues of more than $750 billion, or about half of the industry, and spans brands, retailers and holding groups, manufacturers and raw materials manufacturers. More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootMade in Germany As part of the “Decarbonization Program,” SAC corporate members will be “required to commit and set Science Based...
WWD

Inditex Remains Resilient as Sales Rise 11 Percent in Q3 Amid Price Hikes

PARIS — Zara parent company Inditex is continuing its climb. Sales increased 11 percent in the third quarter at the global fast-fashion giant, to 8.2 billion euros in the reporting period to the end of October. It was a slight slowdown from the second quarter, which saw sales rise 16 percent, but still demonstrated resilience despite global economic jitters.More from WWDEmerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023L'Agence Pre-Fall 2023Derek Lam 10 Crosby Pre-Fall 2023 That trend seems to be holding steady as we head into the holiday shopping season. Store and online sales in constant currency between Nov. 1 and Dec. 8...
WWD

China Retail Sales Contract Further to 5.9% in November

LONDON – Worse-than-expected economic figures in November might have been a bigger driver behind the relaxation of China’s strict “zero dynamic” COVID-19 rules than the public protests were. On Thursday, China reported November economic data that missed expectations across the board. More from WWDEmerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023Louis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, ChinaSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New York Retail sales were down 5.9 percent last month year-over-year, the National Bureau of Statistics revealed. The figure was worse than the 3.7 percent decrease projected by Reuters, and a major decline compared to the 0.5 percent...
WWD

WWD

43K+
Followers
29K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy