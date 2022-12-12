ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Boy Meets Girl x Blueberry Takes On the Metaverse

By Lisa Lockwood
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LUFeA_0jfJuNKf00

Boy Meets Girl and House of Blueberry will release a four-piece digital fashion collection to be sold exclusively in Blueberry’s metaverse fashion boutique and catalog, starting Jan. 10.

The four digital wearables represent some of Boy Meets Girl’s bestsellers and brand staples in the physical world, such as leggings, sweatpants and two signature T-shirts. Roblox users can browse the virtual boutique and try on designs, creating customized digital identities for their avatars.

More from WWD

“As someone who was an early adopter of virtual markets, this was a natural partnership for me,” said Stacy Igel, founder and chief creative officer of Boy Meets Girl. “I’m thrilled to bring Boy Meets Girl into the metaverse in collaboration with House of Blueberry. During COVID-19, my son Dylan got to learn a lot about virtual worlds and has been teaching me about Roblox. So you can imagine how excited I am to share this collaboration and how excited he is too.”

Mishi McDuff, chief executive officer and founder of Blueberry, added, “We love the mission of the Boy Meets Girl brand and can’t wait to bring that positive energy into the metaverse. We think the iconic Boy Meets Girl branding will really come to life on Roblox and make for a fun, welcoming virtual experience for our community.”

Ts, leggings and hoodie sell for 85 Robux, and the beanie is 65 Robux.

House of Blueberry, which is currently building the largest digital fashion house in the universe, has had more than 20 million assets sold, 10,000 stock-keeping units and more than 400,000 unique customers. It has collaborations with Jonathan Simkhai and and the Broadway musical “Dear Evan Hansen.”

Roblox has 43.2 million daily active users, and 67 percent are under age 16.

Boy Meets Girl will carry its anti-bullying mission into the metaverse using positive messaging in the Blueberry virtual boutique.

In the real world, Boy Meets Girl has partnered with Saks Fifth Avenue, to carry its core kids unisex organic collection on Saks.com. The collection features an eight-piece sustainable kids collection, including its signature logo hoodies, sweatpants and Ts in mint, light pink, blue, black and heather grey. The retailer carried Boy Meets Girl pre-COVID-19 in 2019. The hoodies, sweatpants and long-sleeve pink T are 100 percent organic cotton, while the heather grey T is 88 percent cotton and 12 percent polyester. Kids’ sizes range from 6 to 14.

A look book that was styled and under the creative direction of Igel and co-styled by Bruce Estevez was shot by photographer Thomas Concordia in New York. The collection for Saks retails from $39 to $58.

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Zoe Saldaña Shimmers in Allover Sequins for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Seoul Premiere

Zoe Saldaña made a shimmering arrival to the “Avatar: The Way of Water” premiere on Thursday in Seoul. For the occasion, she was dressed head-to-toe in sequins. Saldaña’s outfit consisted of a sequin strappy minidress with matching sculpted pants that turned into pointed-toe stiletto boots. When it came to accessories, she wore midi rings. More from WWD'Wednesday' Costumes From Season 1 on Netflix: The Standout Styles'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & More Stars'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere Red Carpet With Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet & More Stars Saldaña’s hair was styled into...
WWD

Chloé Pre-Fall 2023

Every time Gabriela Hearst flickers onto a Zoom screen for a collection preview, you learn much about the climate crisis, gaze at some very luxurious clothes — and hear quite a lot about buttons. Hard to fault the American designer on her “button game” at Chloé, where for pre-fall...
WWD

Catherine Zeta-Jones Goes for Gold Embroidery in Caped Zuhair Murad Romper for ‘Late Night With Seth Meyer’

Catherine Zeta-Jones appeared on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Dec. 8, wearing a statement-making cape. For her segment on the show, Zeta-Jones wore a black romper with caped cutout sleeves featuring gold-embroidered detailing from Zuhair Murad’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. For the collection, Murad borrowed the codes of tribal embroideries and created his own into fine materials like cashmere and organza.More from WWD'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & More Stars'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere Red Carpet With Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet & More StarsThe Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala 2022...
Hypebae

Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection

It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
Vogue Magazine

Lily Collins’s Latest French-Girl Look Is Not Very Emily

As fans await the return of Emily in Paris on Netflix this December, Lily Collins has been giving them a taste of what’s to come on the red carpet. Or not. By now the audience is familiar with heroine Emily Cooper’s wardrobe: bold, frilly and very colorful – verging occasionally on the gaudy. But with her latest real-life look, Collins adopted a sultrier version of the oft-referenced French-girl aesthetic.
Vice

Sola Olulode paints Black queer couples in bed

A bed is a medium item that, in an art context, can portray an array of different experiences, including sex, love, joy, rest, and sadness. In 1999, Tracey Emin stirred the art world by exhibiting her dishevelled bed for the Turner Prize. The installation, titled simply My Bed (1998), represented four days in the artist’s life where, during a bout of depression, she went without eating or drinking anything but alcohol. For Tracey, using the piece of furniture in her creation chronicled one of the darkest moments in her life, but for British-Nigerian artist Sola Olulode, it signifies something completely different.
Hypebae

Let Fruity Booty's FW22 Collection Unleash Your Inner Animal

London-based bodywear label Fruity Booty just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 offering, fuelled by butter-soft fabrics, recycled mesh and deadstock satin. Launching as the brand celebrates its fifth anniversary, the collection features Fruity Booty’s most popular styles and signature silhouettes, reimagined in new colors and fabrics. Following the release of the brand’s swimwear and seamless collections, Fall/Winter sees FB return to its roots, with a distinct focus on its core categories of underwear and lingerie.
Vogue

Jourdan Dunn Revisits One Of The Most Risqué Silhouettes Of The Noughties

Jourdan Dunn’s stylist, Justin Hamilton, once likened the model to a style chameleon. Body confidence is key when it comes to choosing something to wear to an event, and Jourdan isn’t afraid to show some skin. For the MOBO Awards, held at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 30...
Inquisitr.com

Angela Bassett, 64, Wows In Completely See-Through Crystal Dress

Hollywood's Angela Bassett is the epitome of style and ageless beauty. With many decades channeled into her career, the star has earned her rightful place as a film legend. When Bassett is not enthralling fans with her acting expertise, she captivates her slew of admirers with her selective high taste in fashion. The star actress was in attendance at the just concluded Governors Awards occasion, and she made sure to remind fans that be it style or sensation, she's still got it all!
Inquisitr.com

Zendaya Stuns In An Unbuttoned Shirt In The Desert

Zendaya is fashion, fashion is Zendaya. This actress, model, singer, and executive producer has the range to execute a look flawlessly. Whenever the star drops a picture, we can't deny how much delight it is to our eyes and screens. The Shake It Off star is out in the desert...
Inquisitr.com

Olivia Culpo Is Soaking Wet In See-Through White Shirt

Olivia Culpo is stunning in a soaking-wet and open shirt as she shows off her model figure and promotes a well-known brand. The 30-year-old former Miss Universe has been making 2022 headlines for starring in her family reality series The Culpo Sisters, but it was #modeling as she updated her Instagram this week. Olivia, who is affiliated with various brands and often shouts out Revolve clothing, was here promoting Italian designer Dolce & Gabbana - namely, its Light Blue fragrance. She also didn't deprive fans of a massive cleavage flash while sizzling for her shoot.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Hypebae

Parade x Coca-Cola Drop a Bubbly New Collection of Intimates

Gen-Z favorite lingerie brand Parade has debuted suprising, yet welcome collection with Coca-Cola. The classic American soda is synonymous with laughter and playfulness as it has served as our refreshment of choice for years, making it the perfect partner for the fun-loving intimates label. The collaboration is grounded in the...
hotnewhiphop.com

Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital

The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
Inquisitr.com

Simone Ashley Stuns In See-Through Top

Simone Ashley is revealing a lot as she covers British Vogue. The 27-year-old Bridgerton actress is one of four television stars spotlighted in the magazine’s December 2022 issue (the others being Elizabeth Debicki, Sienna Miller, and Yasmin Finney). On the cover, she bares some skin in a see-through ensemble, and in the story, she also reveals little-known details about her personal life, such as her experiences with bullying and racism, leaving home at 17, and a bit of juicy info about her current boyfriend. Read on for the details.
Inquisitr.com

Billie Eilish Is Soaking Wet In A See-Through Knit Dress

Billie Eilish's fashion journey has evolved over the years from oversized red carpet fits, covered up in her music videos, to gradually feeling comfortable in her skin and showing some skin. She takes this into the business side of her life and poses for a sexy photoshoot to announce the...
In Style

Olivia Wilde Wore Nothing But Hot Pants Under Her Completely Sheer Dress

After a busy — and drama-filled year — for Olivia Wilde promoting her psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling (and sharing incriminating salad recipes online), the director and actress showed up stag to the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday in a lingerie-inspired look styled by Karla Welch. Wilde shut...
WWD

WWD

43K+
Followers
29K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy