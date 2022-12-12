Read full article on original website
Family of slain GSU student hold vigil at scene of his shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. — On Sunday night, family and friends celebrated the life of a Georgia State Student who was gunned down near the campus earlier this month. The vigil was held at the same gas station where the shooting occurred. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin talked to his family about...
Police: One person shot outside Atlanta’s Club OPIUM
ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting after a man was shot early Sunday outside Club OPIUM. At approximately 3:36 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot at 150 Central Ave. Officers found a man who was shot in the buttock. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Police: 1 shot, killed near Atlanta hotel, Trader Vic's
ATLANTA — One person has been shot and killed near the Hilton Atlanta, according to Atlanta Police. Officers confirmed that the victim was shot at 255 Courtland Street, which is right by the hotel and Trader Vic's.
Man shot after fight breaks out outside Atlanta club, police say
ATLANTA — A chaotic scene in front of an Atlanta nightclub ended with a man shot in the leg overnight. Atlanta Police said they were working to clear the intersection of Central Avenue and M.L.K. Jr. Drive in order to let a firetruck pass through, when a fight suddenly broke out among a crowd in front of Opium, a nearby club.
Man fatally shot in SW Atlanta’s Amal Heights neighborhood
A man was shot and died shortly after arriving at a hospital early Saturday evening, according to police.
14 and 16-year-old killed, 3 kids hurt in shootout in Atlanta's Greenbriar neighborhood, APD says
ATLANTA — Two teens were killed and three kids were injured in a shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex Saturday evening, police said. A 14-year-old and 16-year-old boy died in the shooting, police said. The 14-year-old was identified Sunday as Malik Grover from Fayetteville, while the 16-year-old was identified as Justin Powell from Atlanta, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner's office.
Police give 'all clear' after standoff at Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA — Officers with Atlanta Police are giving an "all clear" after responding to a standoff at an apartment complex in the Mechanicsville area of Atlanta. At this time, there is very little information about the incident. However, we do know it happened at a complex on Fulton Street.
atlantanewsfirst.com
No bond for man accused of killing Gwinnett correctional officer
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The man accused of killing a Gwinnett County correctional officer appeared before Gwinnett County Magistrate Judge Albert Norton Sunday morning. 22-year-old Yahya Abdulkadir will continue to be held without bond, unless a Gwinnett County Superior Court judge decides to grant it to him. Abdulkadir...
Cops: Man shot while sleeping in his car outside Buckhead hotel
A man spending the night in his car outside a Buckhead hotel was jolted from sleep Friday morning by the sounds of breaking glass and a gunshot.
Police: South Fulton gift card giveaway hosted by Gunna, Goodr canceled
ATLANTA — Atlanta Rapper Gunna's 5th Annual "Great Giveaway" was canceled, according to the City of South Fulton Police Department. The gift card giveaway was supposed to be on December 18 at a South Fulton Walmart. Rapper Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens was to host the event in partnership with Goodr.
One person dead after shooting in Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News they are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday evening. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police they responded to Amal Drive SW at the Giben Road intersection after reports of a...
Video shows deadly Clayton County shooting where 15-year-old died
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A video released by Clayton County Police showed the suspected shooter at a birthday party where a 15-year-old girl was killed earlier this month. Police said they believe the person firing in the video was shooting in 15-year-old Laila Harris' direction. They released two angles of the video, hoping that someone from the public would recognize the person in the shots.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man critically wounded after being shot in car, DeKalb police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was shot while sitting inside his car early Saturday morning, DeKalb police say. Just before 8 a.m., police arrived at Bouldercrest Lane after reports of a person being shot. Police said officers spotted a man in his 20′s with a gunshot wound...
Woman accused in Canton toddler's murder, police say
CANTON, Ga. — A woman is now facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of a little girl. Canton Police Department detectives announced the upgraded charge against Phillissa Diallo on Friday. The 40-year-old was taken into custody earlier this week, accused of concealing a death and cruelty to children after authorities found a toddler dead.
Man in 20s found shot dead in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police said they are investigating after a man in his 20s was found dead with a gunshot wound. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News they responded to the 2900 block of Gus Place...
'Pain is real' | East Point woman continues search for those involved in husband's shooting death outside ATM
EAST POINT, Ga. — A wife is still mourning the loss of her husband and continues searching for answers one year after he was shot and killed outside of an East Point ATM. Police said they believe multiple people shot 29-year-old Juan Lopez, but a year later, only one person has been arrested.
Lithonia church's roof leak dampens efforts to serve families during holiday season
LITHONIA, Ga. — Just a week before Christmas, a local church said a roof leak is preventing them from serving food to thousands of families. God’s Faith Pavilion Deliverance Ministries in Lithonia was founded in 2003 by pastors Benjamin and Winsome Nelson, but they soon realized the community needed more than spiritual nourishment.
fox5atlanta.com
Family, friends shocked over son-father murder
Atlanta police reported a man murdered Tuesday morning. People who know the victim say the suspect is his own son.
Man found dead in Norcross neighborhood; Gwinnett Police investigating
NORCROSS, Ga. — A homicide investigation is underway in a Norcross neighborhood where one man is dead, Gwinnett County Police said. The man was found deceased in the 5500 block of Stanfield Court after 7 p.m. Gwinnett County homicide detectives said he was shot dead at the front door of the home. They believe he is 23 years old.
'She was completely unconscious, if not dead for a moment' | Family of Delta worker hit by truck at Atlanta airport speaks out
ATLANTA — Delta employee Camdyn Davis is still recovering after being run over by a truck Saturday night while directing a plane on the tarmac at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Video of the accident started surfacing online this week. In it, you can see Davis being hit from behind. Once...
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
