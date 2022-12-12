ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

11Alive

Man shot after fight breaks out outside Atlanta club, police say

ATLANTA — A chaotic scene in front of an Atlanta nightclub ended with a man shot in the leg overnight. Atlanta Police said they were working to clear the intersection of Central Avenue and M.L.K. Jr. Drive in order to let a firetruck pass through, when a fight suddenly broke out among a crowd in front of Opium, a nearby club.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

14 and 16-year-old killed, 3 kids hurt in shootout in Atlanta's Greenbriar neighborhood, APD says

ATLANTA — Two teens were killed and three kids were injured in a shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex Saturday evening, police said. A 14-year-old and 16-year-old boy died in the shooting, police said. The 14-year-old was identified Sunday as Malik Grover from Fayetteville, while the 16-year-old was identified as Justin Powell from Atlanta, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner's office.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

No bond for man accused of killing Gwinnett correctional officer

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The man accused of killing a Gwinnett County correctional officer appeared before Gwinnett County Magistrate Judge Albert Norton Sunday morning. 22-year-old Yahya Abdulkadir will continue to be held without bond, unless a Gwinnett County Superior Court judge decides to grant it to him. Abdulkadir...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Video shows deadly Clayton County shooting where 15-year-old died

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A video released by Clayton County Police showed the suspected shooter at a birthday party where a 15-year-old girl was killed earlier this month. Police said they believe the person firing in the video was shooting in 15-year-old Laila Harris' direction. They released two angles of the video, hoping that someone from the public would recognize the person in the shots.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man critically wounded after being shot in car, DeKalb police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was shot while sitting inside his car early Saturday morning, DeKalb police say. Just before 8 a.m., police arrived at Bouldercrest Lane after reports of a person being shot. Police said officers spotted a man in his 20′s with a gunshot wound...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Woman accused in Canton toddler's murder, police say

CANTON, Ga. — A woman is now facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of a little girl. Canton Police Department detectives announced the upgraded charge against Phillissa Diallo on Friday. The 40-year-old was taken into custody earlier this week, accused of concealing a death and cruelty to children after authorities found a toddler dead.
CANTON, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

