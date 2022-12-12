Read full article on original website
Man killed in Sissonville shooting identified
UPDATE (1:20 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has released new details about a shooting that happened late Wednesday night in Sissonville. The sheriff’s office says they responded to a shooting call at around 11 p.m. and found a deceased man lying in the driveway with a single gunshot wound. The […]
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 12/14/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Justin Daniels, 32, of Ashland, arrested by Grayson PD, for failure to...
meigsindypress.com
Two Men Arrested Following Traffic Stop
POMEROY, Ohio – Two men have been arrested following traffic stop. According to Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 agents with the Major Crimes Task Force and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office conducted an interdiction operation in the area of State Route 7 and US-33 in Meigs County. Agents with the Task Force spotted a vehicle.
wymt.com
EKY police department hires first ever woman officer
LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - The Louisa Police Department added a new officer to its ranks and made history in the process. The department made the announcement Wednesday on its Facebook page. Patrolman Shelby Taylor graduated from Lawrence County High School in 2017 and from Eastern Kentucky University with a criminal...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man attacks police after being woken up
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Chillicothe man is in jail today after attacking a police officer who woke him up. It happened yesterday at the AT&T store at 950 N. Bridge Street shortly before 9 a.m. According to reports, employees of the business had arrived at the store and were...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Gallia Sheriff: Pomeroy man slain by relative over argument
GALLIPOLIS — A Pomeroy man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon by a family member, according to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Department. Larry M. Coon, 44, passed away from injuries sustained after Bobby Coon, 40, of Gallipolis, allegedly shot him at a Clay Township residence on Ohio 7 South, according to the sheriff’s department.
WDTV
UPDATE: 6-year-old W.Va. girl found safe by police, mother arrested
WINCHESTER, Ky (WSAZ/WDTV) -- A mother accused of abducting her 6-year-old daughter from Ona, West Virginia is facing several charges following a brief police pursuit on Wednesday in Kentucky. According to the Winchester Police Department, Shana Carf was arrested by Winchester Police after a chase on I-64 that ended as...
WSAZ
Man jumps into creek during police pursuit
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was detained by deputies Monday afternoon following a pursuit near Roby Road and Route 60, according to 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the person who was eventually detained by the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department attempted to evade deputies by jumping into a creek.
3 teens found after running away from an Ohio juvenile facility
UPDATE (Dec. 12, 2022, at 5:15 p.m.): Around 4 p.m. on Monday, the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office announced three runaway teens were found after allegedly escaping a children’s center in Patriot, Ohio. Authorities believe the teens ran away from the facility on Friday before 8:35 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office said those teens were taken into […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Photos released from crash involving Pike Co. deputy
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Pictures have been released of a crash involving a Pike County deputy. It happened on December 4. Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans released a statement at the time saying, “The deputy was responding to aid another deputy who was in distress with a combative male subject resisting arrest. The responding deputy, who was activating lights and siren, attempted to pass a motorist and was struck by the motorist.”
meigsindypress.com
Gallia County Grand Jury Returns Indictments
Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in November 2022 and returned indictments for the following individuals:
WSAZ
Missing teen found overnight
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A teenager missing from Lincoln County has been found, according to 911 dispatchers. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department has been searching for 15-year-old Brooklyn Justice since Monday morning. 911 dispatchers say Brooklyn was found overnight. Further information has not been released. Keep checking the...
WSAZ
Bond set at $2 million for man accused of killing brother
GALLIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man accused of shooting and killing his brother entered a not guilty plea Tuesday. According to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, Bobby Coon is accused of firing a shot toward his brother during an argument that hit his sibling in the chest.
kentuckytoday.com
Man who shot Ky. officer, kidnapped woman sentenced to life in federal prison
ASHLAND, Ky. - In a federal courtroom in downtown Ashland Monday, Officer Tommy Robinson of the Flatwoods Police Department read a letter to the man who shot him in the neck earlier this year. At times pausing to regain his composure, Robinson recounted to U.S. District Court Judge David Bunning...
Ohio man dead after domestic shooting
It is alleged that the two men were in an argument prior to the shooting.
WSAZ
Ohio Gov. DeWine announces training requirements that would arm certain school staff members
OHIO (WSAZ) - What’s supposed to be a safe place for students to learn has been the scene of tragedy for schools across the country. The topic of whether or not to arm teachers has been on the table, with a number of states already providing the opportunity. In...
WSAZ
Sheriff’s department reports phone scam
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Boyd County Sheriff’s Department is warning people about a telephone scam where the caller pretends to be a sergeant with the department. The caller claims you’ve failed to report for jury duty and you have to provide payment. The scammers are using...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Second person robbed at gunpoint in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — In what became a weekend of violence in Chillicothe, police investigate a second robbery at gunpoint. It happened early Sunday morning shortly before 1:30 a.m. According to reports, officers responded to South Watt Street after a caller stated that a man robbed him at gunpoint. The...
‘Dope is dope’: Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia seizes weed, fentanyl pills
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia is reminding the public that they enforce drug laws on all illegal substances, including marijuana. Marijuana is recreationally legal in several U.S. states and medically legal in West Virginia. However, the substance is still recreationally illegal in the state, meaning offenders can […]
