ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ironton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

Man killed in Sissonville shooting identified

UPDATE (1:20 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has released new details about a shooting that happened late Wednesday night in Sissonville. The sheriff’s office says they responded to a shooting call at around 11 p.m. and found a deceased man lying in the driveway with a single gunshot wound. The […]
SISSONVILLE, WV
cartercountytimes.com

Weekly arrests report: 12/14/22

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Justin Daniels, 32, of Ashland, arrested by Grayson PD, for failure to...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
meigsindypress.com

Two Men Arrested Following Traffic Stop

POMEROY, Ohio – Two men have been arrested following traffic stop. According to Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 agents with the Major Crimes Task Force and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office conducted an interdiction operation in the area of State Route 7 and US-33 in Meigs County. Agents with the Task Force spotted a vehicle.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
wymt.com

EKY police department hires first ever woman officer

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - The Louisa Police Department added a new officer to its ranks and made history in the process. The department made the announcement Wednesday on its Facebook page. Patrolman Shelby Taylor graduated from Lawrence County High School in 2017 and from Eastern Kentucky University with a criminal...
LOUISA, KY
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man attacks police after being woken up

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Chillicothe man is in jail today after attacking a police officer who woke him up. It happened yesterday at the AT&T store at 950 N. Bridge Street shortly before 9 a.m. According to reports, employees of the business had arrived at the store and were...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Gallia Sheriff: Pomeroy man slain by relative over argument

GALLIPOLIS — A Pomeroy man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon by a family member, according to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Department. Larry M. Coon, 44, passed away from injuries sustained after Bobby Coon, 40, of Gallipolis, allegedly shot him at a Clay Township residence on Ohio 7 South, according to the sheriff’s department.
POMEROY, OH
WDTV

UPDATE: 6-year-old W.Va. girl found safe by police, mother arrested

WINCHESTER, Ky (WSAZ/WDTV) -- A mother accused of abducting her 6-year-old daughter from Ona, West Virginia is facing several charges following a brief police pursuit on Wednesday in Kentucky. According to the Winchester Police Department, Shana Carf was arrested by Winchester Police after a chase on I-64 that ended as...
ONA, WV
WSAZ

Man jumps into creek during police pursuit

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was detained by deputies Monday afternoon following a pursuit near Roby Road and Route 60, according to 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the person who was eventually detained by the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department attempted to evade deputies by jumping into a creek.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WDTN

3 teens found after running away from an Ohio juvenile facility

UPDATE (Dec. 12, 2022, at 5:15 p.m.): Around 4 p.m. on Monday, the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office announced three runaway teens were found after allegedly escaping a children’s center in Patriot, Ohio. Authorities believe the teens ran away from the facility on Friday before 8:35 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office said those teens were taken into […]
PATRIOT, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Photos released from crash involving Pike Co. deputy

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Pictures have been released of a crash involving a Pike County deputy. It happened on December 4. Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans released a statement at the time saying, “The deputy was responding to aid another deputy who was in distress with a combative male subject resisting arrest. The responding deputy, who was activating lights and siren, attempted to pass a motorist and was struck by the motorist.”
PIKE COUNTY, OH
meigsindypress.com

Gallia County Grand Jury Returns Indictments

Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in November 2022 and returned indictments for the following individuals:
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Missing teen found overnight

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A teenager missing from Lincoln County has been found, according to 911 dispatchers. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department has been searching for 15-year-old Brooklyn Justice since Monday morning. 911 dispatchers say Brooklyn was found overnight. Further information has not been released. Keep checking the...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Bond set at $2 million for man accused of killing brother

GALLIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man accused of shooting and killing his brother entered a not guilty plea Tuesday. According to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, Bobby Coon is accused of firing a shot toward his brother during an argument that hit his sibling in the chest.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Sheriff’s department reports phone scam

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Boyd County Sheriff’s Department is warning people about a telephone scam where the caller pretends to be a sergeant with the department. The caller claims you’ve failed to report for jury duty and you have to provide payment. The scammers are using...
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Second person robbed at gunpoint in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — In what became a weekend of violence in Chillicothe, police investigate a second robbery at gunpoint. It happened early Sunday morning shortly before 1:30 a.m. According to reports, officers responded to South Watt Street after a caller stated that a man robbed him at gunpoint. The...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WOWK 13 News

‘Dope is dope’: Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia seizes weed, fentanyl pills

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia is reminding the public that they enforce drug laws on all illegal substances, including marijuana. Marijuana is recreationally legal in several U.S. states and medically legal in West Virginia. However, the substance is still recreationally illegal in the state, meaning offenders can […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy