ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Greenbrier Mall shopper recalls moments leading up to shots being fired

By Madison Pearman
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hJFFi_0jfJtNIS00

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Just after 8 p.m. Saturday holiday shoppers swarmed Chesapeake’s Greenbrier Mall. Minutes later, police swarmed the same mall after the sound of gunshots filled the parking lot near the Macy’s department store.

A spokesperson from the Chesapeake Police Department confirmed to 10 On Your Side that they received reports around 8:13 p.m. in the 1400 block of Greenbrier Parkway in reference to a shooting in the Greenbrier Mall parking lot.

Previous Coverage: Greenbrier Mall evacuated following reports of shots fired

Before those shots went off, Pam Coley was inside shopping when she noticed something was off.

“I was in Macy’s, I had several items in my hand, kind of walking through,” said Coley. “Got to where the Macy’s opens up into the mall entrance…. and it was very loud out there.”

Not long after, the yelling escalated.

“There was a gentleman who had come in walking very fast,” she explained. “Had said there’s a lot of commotion out there, guys I think we need to leave.”

Coley didn’t think twice and decided to leave the items she was buying and leave the mall.

“Things got really loud and I just got a really weird feeling. I put my items down on the nearest shelf and I walked out the door and went to my car and when I got outside there were a lot of people; it was just crazy,” Coley said.

By the time she drove across Greenbrier Parkway to another store, Coley said blue and red lights filled the parking lot she’d just left. She missed the shooting by mere minutes. Police tell us no one was hurt.

“I was like ‘Oh my goodness I was just there’ and for a split second it ran through what had previously happened at the Walmart,” recalled Coley.

The shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart, just five minutes away, is still fresh on her mind, and Coley’s taking this opportunity to ask others to trust their gut and look out for each other.

“Your mind always goes back to ‘what if?’ especially when we’ve just experienced it so close to home so recently, but everyone just needs to be aware,” said Coley. “If you see something say something.”

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Stay with WAVY.com for more local news, weather and traffic.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Box burglars target Norfolk neighborhood

WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. WAVY News 10's Bianca Holman reports. William & Mary coach shares importance of organ donation. WAVY News 10's Bianca Holman reports. Police respond to shooting on Monticello Ave in Norfolk. WAVY Weather Morning Update | Dec. 15, 2022.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Former Norfolk police chief turned down for other jobs

Former Norfolk police chief turned down for other …. WAVY News 10's Bianca Holman reports. William & Mary coach shares importance of organ donation. WAVY News 10's Bianca Holman reports. Police respond to shooting on Monticello Ave in Norfolk. WAVY Weather Morning Update | Dec. 15, 2022. Super Doppler 10...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Legal Matters: Holiday Drunk Driving Awareness

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – In this week’s edition of Legal Matters, Paul Hernandez from Kalfus & Nachman shares advice for what to do if you’re injured by a drunk driver this holiday season. Kalfus & Nachman. (757) 461-4900. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

NN fire crews contend with hazmat situation in car fire

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Fire crews had to contend with a hazardous materials situation as they dealt with a car fire in the 300 block of De Laura Drive in Newport News Tuesday. The Newport News Fire Department responded to the fire just before noon and found several...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

NN Police looking for robbery suspect

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police are looking for help in identifying a suspect in a robbery that took place Dec. 7 at the Dillard’s department store in Patrick Henry Mall. At about 11:48 a.m., police responded to the store in the mall in reference to...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Autopsy reveals how 2-year-old girl died in Virginia Beach hotel room

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Leandra Andrade stood before a Virginia Beach judge Wednesday morning, months after police discovered her and her child in an Oceanfront motel room. In court, prosecutors revealed that 2-year-old Lanoix Andrade died of “acute diphenhydramine toxicity.” Diphenhydramine is commonly referred to as "Benadryl," according to the Food and Drug Administration.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Policy to suspend Norfolk preschoolers ended after WAVY investigation

A policy to suspend 3- and 4-year-old students for behavioral infractions at a Norfolk preschool has ended following a 10 On Your Side investigation. Read more: https://bit.ly/3iWYeSu. Policy to suspend Norfolk preschoolers ended after …. A policy to suspend 3- and 4-year-old students for behavioral infractions at a Norfolk preschool...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

'Give to many, not just one' | Street signs discouraging panhandling to go up in certain areas of Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Signs in the Centerville area of Virginia Beach will soon go up, discouraging drivers from giving money to panhandlers. On Tuesday night, the Virginia Beach City Council issued the go-ahead for the initiative led by Councilwoman Sabrina Wooten. The approval means that a pilot study of up to one year will get underway in Wooten's district.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

52K+
Followers
23K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy