ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ringsidenews.com

Steve Austin Refused To Work With Marc Mero After Sable Bodyslammed Him

WWE Hall of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is regarded as one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever competed inside the squared circle. However, he wasn’t always as successful as Austin made his WWE debut as the Ringmaster. Austin was such a big name that he had the privilege of deciding which talent he didn’t want to work with. It seems he didn’t want to work with Marc Mero for a bizarre reason.
ringsidenews.com

Matt Riddle Spotted With New Adult Film Star Girlfriend Misha Montana

Matt Riddle’s personal life hasn’t been so good as of late, unlike his professional life. In 2020, Riddle was accused of sexual assault by indie wrestler Candy Cartwright. Although Riddle was acquitted of the charges, his personal life only got worse. Now, it seems that Riddle has a new lady in his life, and she’s quite a choice for the Original Bro.
MONTANA STATE
wrestletalk.com

Mandy Rose Breaks Silence After NXT Championship Loss

While plenty of those in the wrestling world are commenting on tonight’s NXT Women’s Championship title change, now Mandy Rose has broken her silence. Mandy Rose popped on to Twitter after tonight’s episode of WWE NXT to break her silence after a devastating loss. Taking to Twitter...
nodq.com

Report on how much money Sasha Banks will possibly be making from NJPW

As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and there is speculation about Sasha possibly being Saraya’s mystery partner on the January 11th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. According to VoicesOfWrestling.com, NJPW has reportedly been working on a...
411mania.com

Hulk Hogan Says His Helmet Was Not Universally Appealing

In a recent appearance with Ringside Collectibles, Hulk Hogan shared some details about his in-ring gimmicks over the years and pointed out one that seemingly only appealed to the wrestler himself (per Wrestling Inc). Hogan referenced the helmet he occasionally wore in matches but that did not seem to hold much value for anyone else in the industry. You can find a highlight from Hogan and watch the full interview below.
411mania.com

DDP On Hollywood Becoming More Hospitable For Wrestlers, Compares MJF To Ric Flair

Diamond Dallas Page has a new film coming out, and he recently talked about how the industry has become more open to wrestling talent crossing over and more. DDP spoke with Wrestling Inc promoting his role in the new film High Heat and also shared his thoughts on MJF and more. You can check out some highlights below:
411mania.com

NJPW Announces Guidelines For Crowd Noise At Upcoming Events

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the guidelines for crowd noise at Wrestle Kingdom and other events in the Tokyo Dome. They include:. * Chants for wrestlers, boos and cheers (at a normal length) are allowed at full capacity. * ‘Call and response’, cheering catchphrases (De! Ja! Pon! Kaze ni...
411mania.com

WWE Reportedly ‘Underwhelmed’ By Recently Rehired Talent

According to a new report by Wrestlevotes, recently rehired WWE wrestlers may be not be performing as well as they were expected to. According to the report, Triple H in particular is said to be ‘underwhelmed’ by some of the talents, who have ‘underperformed’ since returning.
411mania.com

Valerie Loureda Shares Details On Her Lola Vice Name Change For WWE

Valerie Loureda took some time to explain the process for choosing her ring name in an interview with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald (via Fightful). Loureda used her former name during her time as an MMA fighter and stated she feels the change to Lola Vice signifies her new path. You can read a few highlights and watch the full interview below.
411mania.com

Hall’s NXT Review – 12.13.22

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. We’re done with Deadline and that means it is time to start the rather long road to Vengeance Day in February. Deadline saw the crowning of new Tag Team Champions and a pair of new #1 contenders. That should give us some places to go for the next few weeks and we should be in for some fun, though maybe not so soon after Deadline. Let’s get to it.
ORLANDO, FL
411mania.com

WWE NXT Taping Results For The Next Two Weeks (SPOILERS)

WWE taped two episodes of NXT last night at the Performance Center, which will air on December 20 and 27. Here are results, via Fightful:. * Carmelo Hayes def. Axiom, who hit him with a moonsault after the match. * Grayson Waller told Bron Breakker to meet him in the...
411mania.com

Final Card Announced For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the final card for Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome on January 4. It includes:. * IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Jay White (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada. * IWGP Women’s Championship: KAIRI (c) vs. Tam Nakano. * NJPW World Television Championship: Zack Sabre...
411mania.com

Bobby Lashley ‘Fired’ On WWE Raw By Adam Pearce

Bobby Lashley has been “fired” by Adam Pearce, with the moment coming at the end of tonight’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s episode saw Lashley battle Seth Rollins in the main event for a shot at Austin Theory and the WWE United States Championship. The end of the match came when the referee rolled out of the ring to avoid Lashley and Rollins, the latter of whom was in the Hurt Lock, but injured his ankle in the process. Lashley got a nearfall with a spear and argued with the referee, only to have Rollins recover enough to counter another spear attempt into the Pedigree to win.
411mania.com

Jimmy Korderas Weighs In On ROH TV Announcement: ‘The Money Is In Television’

Jimmy Korderas recently shared his thoughts on ROH TV going to HonorClub, arguing that he’d rather see the show on regular television. As reported, ROH announced after Final Battle that the show will appear on the HonorClub steaming service. Korderas weighed in on the situation in his latest Reffin’ Rant.
411mania.com

Note on NXT Stars Backstage At Tonight’s Raw

Another couple of NXT stars are backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Malik Blade and Edris Enofe are at the show and are likely to work the WWE Main Event taping. Blade and Enofe have worked as a tag team in NXT, recently getting an...
411mania.com

MLW News: Mack vs. Fatu Challenge, Alex Kane Promo, & More

– MLW featured a video of Willie Mack and Jacob Fatu on their official YouTube channel that you can watch below, described as:. Jacob Fatu and Willie Mack cross paths for first time. The encounter puts in motion an explosive showdown. – MLW posted a promo clip with Alex Kane...

Comments / 0

Community Policy