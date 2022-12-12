Read full article on original website
It's Been 30 Years Since "Home Alone 2: Lost In New York" Was Released — Here Are Side-By-Sides Of The Cast Then Vs. Now
Three decades later, and "Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal" is still one of the best lines ever.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss wasn’t ‘visibly upset’ when he checked into motel: staff
Stephen “tWitch” Boss reportedly did not appear “visibly upset” when he checked into the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, Calif., on Monday, one day before he died by suicide. Staff at the motel told TMZ on Wednesday that the “So You Think You Can Dance” alum did not seem to be in distress when he arrived with just a small bag. The motel manager also told Radar on Wednesday that police confiscated the bag, which could possibly contain a suicide note. Boss reportedly requested a room for just one night at the facility, which is located less than one mile from his home. According...
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
411mania.com
First Scream VI Trailer & Poster Bring Ghostface To New York
Scream VI brings the franchise to New York City in March, and the first teaser and poster preview the scares to come. Paramount Pictures dropped the teaser on Wednesday as you can see below, along with the poster. The teaser shows the new Woodsboro survivors — Sam (Melissa Barrera), Tara...
Sugarland Frontwoman Jennifer Nettles To Host New Dating Series ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’
Jennifer Nettles got her big break in the early 2000s with the success of Sugarland. The group released a string... The post Sugarland Frontwoman Jennifer Nettles To Host New Dating Series ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ appeared first on Outsider.
411mania.com
The Miz Recalls Asking The Rock for Acting Advice
– While speaking to Off the Beat, WWE Superstar The Miz discussed getting acting advice for The Rock before he was about to film his first movie. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. “I’ll never forget I actually called The Rock, I texted him and I said, ‘Hey, man, I’m...
Michelle Obama's Book Tour Outfits Have Not Taken Their Foot Off My Neck, And I Love It
Excuse me, @MichelleObama, can you please tell us who your stylist is? Because we're in desperate need of tips.
411mania.com
Missa Kate Signs With NWA
– Wrestler Robert Anthony announced this week that Missa Kate has signed with NWA. Anthony wrote on Twitter, “My legacy will be helping others see their full potential. Congrats to @MissaKate11 on signing her first deal today as well!” Kate later responded, “✗ @nwa’s Sweetheart.”
Prince Harry Recalled The "Terrifying" Moment Prince William Began To "Scream And Shout" At Him
"It became very clear very quickly that goal was not up for discussion or debate. It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me."
People Are Sharing The Most Outrageous Display Of "Rich People" Wealth They've Ever Personally Witnessed
"When the pandemic first started, the parents literally bought an entire extra house so their two kids would have somewhere private to continue their fencing lessons when all the gyms were closed."
411mania.com
Nine Lives Of Vince McMahon Tops Tales From The Territories in Ratings, Audience
Last night’s Vince McMahon documentary on VICE TV brought in better ratings than most of Tales From The Territories, though it performed below Dark Side of the Ring. Last night’s The Nine Lives Of Vince McMahon special drew a 0.04 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 95,000 viewers. The demo rating tops every episode of Tales From The Territories since the second episode, while the audience was better than every episode of the show since October 25th.
411mania.com
Henry Cavill Issues Statement About Not Returning As Superman: ‘That’s Life’
Henry Cavill will not be returning to DC as Superman, and the actor has issued a statement commenting on the news. As reported earlier this evening, James Gunn announced that he is writing a new Superman movie as part of his and Peter Safran’s plans for a more cohesive DC film slate and that the new film will not star Henry Cavill. Cavill posted to his Instagram account to react to the news, saying that he had spoken with Gunn and Safran and that it “isn’t the easiest” news, but he wishes them well.
411mania.com
Avatar: The Way of Water Review
Written By: James Cameron, Rick Jaffa, and Amanda Silver. MPA Rating: Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence and intense action, partial nudity, and some strong language. Sam Worthington – Jake Sully. Zoe Saldaña – Neytiri. Stephen Lang – Colonel Miles Quaritch. Sigourney Weaver – Kiri/Grace...
411mania.com
Valerie Loureda Shares Details On Her Lola Vice Name Change For WWE
Valerie Loureda took some time to explain the process for choosing her ring name in an interview with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald (via Fightful). Loureda used her former name during her time as an MMA fighter and stated she feels the change to Lola Vice signifies her new path. You can read a few highlights and watch the full interview below.
