76ers' Joel Embiid accomplished feat Sunday night a center hasn't reached in nearly 30 years

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) drives against Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards (4) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers' star Joel Embiid was unstoppable Sunday night, scoring a game-high 53 points against the Charlotte Hornets, becoming the first center to post multiple 50-plus point games in a season since Hall of Famer David Robinson accomplished the feat during the 1993-1994 season.

Embiid's 53-point effort also helped him make Sixers history. He joins Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain (1965-1966, 1967-1968) and Allen Iverson (2000-2001, 2004-2005) as the only players in the franchise's history with multiple 50-point games in a single season.

The five-time All-Star recorded his first 50-plus point game on November 13 against the Utah Jazz, exploding for a career-high 59 points in a 105-98 Sixers' victory.

Along with his two 50-point outings this season, Embiid has accomplished the feat during his career two other times. The five-time All-Star posted 50-point outings against the Orlando Magic in 2021-2022 and the Chicago Bulls in 2020-2021.

Embiid's big night against the Hornets helped lead the Sixers to a 131-113 victory, improving the team's record to 14-12.

Over 18 games this season, Embiid is averaging 33.4 points per game for the Sixers, shooting 53.5 percent from the field and 32.8 percent from beyond the arc. Along with his offensive productivity, Embiid is posting 9.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.6 blocks, and 1.1 steals, playing 35.8 minutes a game.