ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

76ers' Joel Embiid accomplished feat Sunday night a center hasn't reached in nearly 30 years

By Mike Santa Barbara
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uEYkt_0jfJq5O000
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) drives against Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards (4) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers' star Joel Embiid was unstoppable Sunday night, scoring a game-high 53 points against the Charlotte Hornets, becoming the first center to post multiple 50-plus point games in a season since Hall of Famer David Robinson accomplished the feat during the 1993-1994 season.

Embiid's 53-point effort also helped him make Sixers history. He joins Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain (1965-1966, 1967-1968) and Allen Iverson (2000-2001, 2004-2005) as the only players in the franchise's history with multiple 50-point games in a single season.

The five-time All-Star recorded his first 50-plus point game on November 13 against the Utah Jazz, exploding for a career-high 59 points in a 105-98 Sixers' victory.

Along with his two 50-point outings this season, Embiid has accomplished the feat during his career two other times. The five-time All-Star posted 50-point outings against the Orlando Magic in 2021-2022 and the Chicago Bulls in 2020-2021.

Embiid's big night against the Hornets helped lead the Sixers to a 131-113 victory, improving the team's record to 14-12.

Over 18 games this season, Embiid is averaging 33.4 points per game for the Sixers, shooting 53.5 percent from the field and 32.8 percent from beyond the arc. Along with his offensive productivity, Embiid is posting 9.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.6 blocks, and 1.1 steals, playing 35.8 minutes a game.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Watch: Bol Bol blows roof off Amway Center with highlight-reel coast-to-coast dunk

The Orlando Magics' 7-foot-2 phenom Bol Bol nearly took the roof off the Amway Center on Wednesday night, victimizing the Atlanta Hawks with a magnificent coast-to-coast play. With four minutes left in the first half, Bol grabbed a defensive board dribbled upcourt, spun past De'Andre Hunter and euro-stepped by Trae Young before hammering an emphatic two-handed slam, sending the crowd and his teammates on the bench into a frenzy.
ORLANDO, FL
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
E! News

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
New York Post

Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public

Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
Yardbarker

Lakers Notes: Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, Trade Rumors

“From the outside, I don’t sense resistance on his part this year,” Van Gundy said, via Mannix. “I don’t see him pouting about coming off the bench. He’s not making passive-aggressive comments in the media. I see acceptance from a guy who’s trying to make it work.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers reportedly targeting 1 elite three-point shooter in trade

The Los Angeles Lakers are taking a shot on a player who knows how to take a shot. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports Monday that Detroit Pistons veteran Bojan Bogdanovic is a trade target for the Lakers, who have discussed deals including salary and a protected first-round draft pick for Bogdanovic. But Charania adds that the Lakers are one of about a dozen teams to inquire about Bogdanovic, whom the Pistons are reportedly reluctant to trade.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

46K+
Followers
40K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy