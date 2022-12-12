ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill Library’s Friends Shop Offers Unique Gifts; New Ornament Celebrates Library’s 150th Birthday

Those looking for a truly unique gift idea this season need look no further than the Friends Shop at the Haverhill Public Library. In time for the 150th anniversary of the Haverhill Public Library, the nonprofit Friends Shop offers a pewter tree ornament depicting the library’s Main Street clock tower. Friends of the Haverhill Public Library Board Vice Chair Maureen Ferris tells WHAV the ornament was handcrafted by Hampshire Pewter and available for $20. She also recommends the annual Friends of the Haverhill Public Library calendar.
Haverhill Honors Girl Scout Hobbs for Life-Saving Rescue of Four-Year-Old Cousin

A 14-year-old Haverhill Girl Scout was honored last week by the City of Haverhill for her successful life-saving efforts last spring. Samantha Hobbs was recognized during last week’s Haverhill City Council meeting. Hobbs, who also received the Girl Scouts of America Medal of Honor, is credited with saving the life of her four-year-old cousin after he fell into a swimming pool and became trapped underwater. Heather DiProfio, of Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts, told councilors what happened.
Podcast: Haverhill School Supt. Marotta Looks to Expand University Relationships for Students, Staff

Haverhill school students and staff are the beneficiaries of expanded relationships underway with area universities. Haverhill School Superintendent Margaret Marotta, a recent guest on WHAV’s morning program, said efforts are aimed at delivering a better experience for teachers and employees. Overall, she said, school is better this year for the students despite a high-profile incident.
PetWellClinic Plans Spring Opening at The Loop in Methuen

PetWellClinic, a walk-in wellness clinic offering veterinary care for cats and dogs, is scheduled to open this spring at the Loop in Methuen. Jeff Bezer will lease space at The Loop, 90 Pleasant St., for the first of what he says will be three franchised clinics in northeastern Massachusetts. “Methuen...
Buttonwoods Festival of Trees Resumes Today with Ladies and Educators Celebration

The 21st annual Buttonwoods Festival of Trees resumes from noon-8 p.m. today, highlighted by its Ladies and Educators segment beginning in the afternoon. Between 3 and 8 p.m., adult women and educators pay $5 each and senior women pay $3 each. The day also features shopping from local vendors and crafters and a visit from Santa. All events take place at Buttonwoods Museum, 240 water St., Haverhill.
Judge Sends 31-Year-Old Methuen Man to Prison for Four Years for Fentanyl Drug Dealing

A 31-year-old Methuen man was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Boston for his involvement in a fentanyl drug dealing. Nino De Leon Guzman, also known as “Chino,” was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs to four years in prison and three years of supervised release. Guzman pleaded guilty last August to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, two counts of distribution of fentanyl, distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.
Greater Lawrence Tech, Whittier Tech, Haverhill High to Expand In-Demand Career Programs

Greater Lawrence Technical School landed a $4 million state Skills Capital Grant Tuesday for its planned two-story addition for its aviation maintenance technician and other programs, while Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School, Haverhill High and other schools received awards to upgrade technology and lab spaces, expand career programs and increase capacity in workforce training programs.
