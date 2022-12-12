Read full article on original website
Haverhill Library’s Friends Shop Offers Unique Gifts; New Ornament Celebrates Library’s 150th Birthday
Those looking for a truly unique gift idea this season need look no further than the Friends Shop at the Haverhill Public Library. In time for the 150th anniversary of the Haverhill Public Library, the nonprofit Friends Shop offers a pewter tree ornament depicting the library’s Main Street clock tower. Friends of the Haverhill Public Library Board Vice Chair Maureen Ferris tells WHAV the ornament was handcrafted by Hampshire Pewter and available for $20. She also recommends the annual Friends of the Haverhill Public Library calendar.
Haverhill Council on Aging Hosts Annual Holiday Celebration Friday, Dec. 16
Haverhill’s Council on Aging is having its annual holiday celebration Friday. The party takes place Friday, Dec. 16, from noon-3 p.m., at the Citizen’s Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Tickets cost $15. There will be tables of six. To reserve a spot, call Paula at 978-374-2390, ext. 3916.
Harold Parker State Forest Enjoys the Shortest Day of the Year with Winter Solstice Celebration
North Andover’s Harold Parker State Forest is celebrating the start of winter with a free winter solstice celebration. The event is on Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 3-5 p.m., at Harold Parker State Forest, 600 Middleton Road, North Andover. Attendees may celebrate the solstice by taking a short hike before...
Haverhill Honors Girl Scout Hobbs for Life-Saving Rescue of Four-Year-Old Cousin
A 14-year-old Haverhill Girl Scout was honored last week by the City of Haverhill for her successful life-saving efforts last spring. Samantha Hobbs was recognized during last week’s Haverhill City Council meeting. Hobbs, who also received the Girl Scouts of America Medal of Honor, is credited with saving the life of her four-year-old cousin after he fell into a swimming pool and became trapped underwater. Heather DiProfio, of Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts, told councilors what happened.
Timberlane Regional High School Presents Skits, Songs and Dances in ‘Don’t Touch that Dial’
Timberlane Regional High School presents skits, songs and dances during its newest production, “Don’t Touch that Dial: Holiday Edition.”. The performance takes place Friday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m., at the Timberlane Performing Arts Center, 40 Greenough Road, Plaistow, N.H. “Don’t Touch that Dial” takes place at a...
Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Offers ‘Know Your Neighbor’ Holiday Mixer
The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce is holding a holiday business networking mixer with Norwood Insurance this week. The mixer takes place Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 5-7 p.m., at the Lanam Club, 260 North Main St., Route 28, Andover. Attendees can make business connections and have the chance to win...
Haverhill’s Citizen’s Center Hosts Pick-Up Site for Winter Coats for Veterans Program
Haverhill’s Citizen’s Center is a site for Massachusetts Military Support Foundations’ Coats4Vets program on Monday. Interested parties may visit on Monday, Dec. 12, from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., at the second floor of the Citizen’s Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Coats4Vets distributes coats to veterans in need...
Podcast: Community Action Sees Sharp Increase in Fuel Assistance Requests; Here’s Where to Find Help
Although winter doesn’t officially begin until the 21st, heating bills are already arriving and families are asking for help. Kerri Sheeran Perry, president and CEO of Haverhill’s Community Action, told WHAV listeners recently that as of the last week of November, heating assistance applications are up 148% over last year.
East Parish Meeting House Holds Seventh Annual Caroling and Camaraderie Event
Haverhill’s East Parish Meeting House is presenting music, refreshments and more at its seventh annual “Caroling and Camaraderie” event. The program occurs Sunday, Dec. 11, at 4 p.m., at East Parish Meeting House, 150 Middle Road, Haverhill. Music will be led by the Riversiders and the Greenleaf...
Podcast: Haverhill School Supt. Marotta Looks to Expand University Relationships for Students, Staff
Haverhill school students and staff are the beneficiaries of expanded relationships underway with area universities. Haverhill School Superintendent Margaret Marotta, a recent guest on WHAV’s morning program, said efforts are aimed at delivering a better experience for teachers and employees. Overall, she said, school is better this year for the students despite a high-profile incident.
PetWellClinic Plans Spring Opening at The Loop in Methuen
PetWellClinic, a walk-in wellness clinic offering veterinary care for cats and dogs, is scheduled to open this spring at the Loop in Methuen. Jeff Bezer will lease space at The Loop, 90 Pleasant St., for the first of what he says will be three franchised clinics in northeastern Massachusetts. “Methuen...
Temple Emanu-El of Haverhill Invites Shirim Klezmer Orchestra to Light Up Winter
Temple Emanu-El of Haverhill is hosting the Shirim Klezmer Orchestra this Sunday in a program entitled “Klezmer for All: Sounds and Story to Light Up Your Winter.”. The program takes place Sunday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m., at Temple Emanu-El, 514 Main St., Haverhill, or online. Masks are required for in-person attendees.
Plaistow Public Library Holds ‘A Gathering of Celtic & Christmas Songs and Stories’ Program
Plaistow Public Library presents a free night of music, stories and Celtic history at its “A Gathering of Celtic & Christmas Songs and Stories” program. The event takes place Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 6-7:30 p.m., at Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St., Plaistow, N.H. This interactive concert includes...
Salem Animal Rescue League Offers Auctions, Games and a $2,500 Shopping Spree at Winter Carnivale
Salem Animal Rescue League is hosting a night of music, activities and prizes at its “Winter Carnivale,” its 30th anniversary celebration grand finale. The carnival takes place Friday, Dec. 9, from 5:30-9:30 p.m., at Castleton Banquet and Conference Center, 58 Enterprise Drive, Windham N.H. Guests may expect a...
Buttonwoods Festival of Trees Resumes Today with Ladies and Educators Celebration
The 21st annual Buttonwoods Festival of Trees resumes from noon-8 p.m. today, highlighted by its Ladies and Educators segment beginning in the afternoon. Between 3 and 8 p.m., adult women and educators pay $5 each and senior women pay $3 each. The day also features shopping from local vendors and crafters and a visit from Santa. All events take place at Buttonwoods Museum, 240 water St., Haverhill.
John Greenleaf Whittier School’s Parent Teacher Organization Offers Holiday Market Saturday
The Parent Teacher Organization at John Greenleaf Whittier School is hosting more than 30 vendors at its holiday fair and market. The market happens Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., at the school, 256 Concord St., Haverhill. Gift wrapping, raffles and more are available and several local artists and...
Podcast: Salvation Army of Haverhill Plans Focus on Teen Depression, but Kettle Collections Fall Behind
The Salvation Army in Haverhill finds itself behind this year in raising money for its donations to families—particularly important this year as the charity turns its attention to a rise in teenage depression. Major Lynnann Rivers, a recent guest on WHAV’s morning program, says, to date, collections are about...
MakeIT Haverhill Job Fair Thursday Includes Southwick Social Ventures, NRT and Nonprofits
MakeIT Haverhill’s December job fair features Southwick Social Ventures and several nonprofit organizations. The fair takes place Thursday, Dec. 15, from 4-6 p.m., at MakeIT Haverhill, 301 Washington St. Garment maker Southwick Social Ventures of Lawrence and NRT BUS/Beacon Mobility will be joined by nonprofits L’Arche Boston North, Opportunity...
Judge Sends 31-Year-Old Methuen Man to Prison for Four Years for Fentanyl Drug Dealing
A 31-year-old Methuen man was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Boston for his involvement in a fentanyl drug dealing. Nino De Leon Guzman, also known as “Chino,” was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs to four years in prison and three years of supervised release. Guzman pleaded guilty last August to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, two counts of distribution of fentanyl, distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.
Greater Lawrence Tech, Whittier Tech, Haverhill High to Expand In-Demand Career Programs
Greater Lawrence Technical School landed a $4 million state Skills Capital Grant Tuesday for its planned two-story addition for its aviation maintenance technician and other programs, while Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School, Haverhill High and other schools received awards to upgrade technology and lab spaces, expand career programs and increase capacity in workforce training programs.
