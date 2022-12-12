BILLERICA - The lights are on at the Lossmans' in Billerica, for the 28th year in a row! "You're just driving by on the side of the street and you're like, 'oh this place is beautiful! I should check it out!'" said 10-year-old Charlie. "It's amazing and there's so many decorations!" added 7-year-old Falyn. You'd think the car-stopping display on Biscayne Drive just couldn't get any better and brighter; But it is. "This year Christmas is going to be awesome. We have him home," said Cindy Lossman of her husband. Soon after switching on last year's...

BILLERICA, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO