Haverhill, MA

WHAV

Podcast: Haverhill School Supt. Marotta Looks to Expand University Relationships for Students, Staff

Haverhill school students and staff are the beneficiaries of expanded relationships underway with area universities. Haverhill School Superintendent Margaret Marotta, a recent guest on WHAV’s morning program, said efforts are aimed at delivering a better experience for teachers and employees. Overall, she said, school is better this year for the students despite a high-profile incident.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Greater Lawrence Tech, Whittier Tech, Haverhill High to Expand In-Demand Career Programs

Greater Lawrence Technical School landed a $4 million state Skills Capital Grant Tuesday for its planned two-story addition for its aviation maintenance technician and other programs, while Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School, Haverhill High and other schools received awards to upgrade technology and lab spaces, expand career programs and increase capacity in workforce training programs.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Library’s Friends Shop Offers Unique Gifts; New Ornament Celebrates Library’s 150th Birthday

Those looking for a truly unique gift idea this season need look no further than the Friends Shop at the Haverhill Public Library. In time for the 150th anniversary of the Haverhill Public Library, the nonprofit Friends Shop offers a pewter tree ornament depicting the library’s Main Street clock tower. Friends of the Haverhill Public Library Board Vice Chair Maureen Ferris tells WHAV the ornament was handcrafted by Hampshire Pewter and available for $20. She also recommends the annual Friends of the Haverhill Public Library calendar.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

North Andover, Methuen and Merrimac Share in State Housing Choice Grants

Three area communities were awarded state Housing Choice grants Wednesday to help each address the statewide housing shortage. North Andover was awarded $66,560 to study the town’s soon-to-be vacant 8,700-square-foot senior center at 120 Main St. and attached to town hall. The task calls for better understanding how the building should be used assembling cost estimates for options. Methuen plans to use $50,000 to plan how to comply with a new state law requiring multifamily zoning in communities served by the MBTA. Merrimac was awarded $123,500 to update its 2002 Master Plan to evaluate current and future housing, economic and infrastructure needs.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
WHAV

PetWellClinic Plans Spring Opening at The Loop in Methuen

PetWellClinic, a walk-in wellness clinic offering veterinary care for cats and dogs, is scheduled to open this spring at the Loop in Methuen. Jeff Bezer will lease space at The Loop, 90 Pleasant St., for the first of what he says will be three franchised clinics in northeastern Massachusetts. “Methuen...
METHUEN, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts animal shelters to hold fee-waived small animal adoption event

BOSTON — MSPCA-Angell and the Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) are holding a fee-waived adoption event for rabbits and guinea pigs after two historically large surrenders. The Home for the Holidays fee-waived adoption event will be held this Saturday and Sunday at MSPCA adoption centers in Boston, Methuen and Cape Cod and at NEAS in Salem, according to a spokesperson.
BOSTON, MA
msonewsports.com

Wednesday, 12/14 – Salem Mayor Driscoll to Step Down 1/4 – Moulton Urges Support for Ukraine – Lynn Passes Affordable Housing Requirement

Weather – National Weather Service – Winds will be quite gusty starting tonight and continuing through the day on Wednesday into Wednesday night. Highs today 30s. BOOOMM … #thundersnow at Chatham early this Wednesday morning from 3:32 to 3:37 am! These scattered snow showers & squalls formed along the leading edge of a strong cold front. Behind the front, windy & much colder with wind chills in the single digits & teens.
SALEM, MA
CBS Boston

Billerica family continues holiday light tradition, helping neighbors in need

BILLERICA - The lights are on at the Lossmans' in Billerica, for the 28th year in a row! "You're just driving by on the side of the street and you're like, 'oh this place is beautiful! I should check it out!'" said 10-year-old Charlie. "It's amazing and there's so many decorations!" added 7-year-old Falyn. You'd think the car-stopping display on Biscayne Drive just couldn't get any better and brighter; But it is. "This year Christmas is going to be awesome. We have him home," said Cindy Lossman of her husband.  Soon after switching on last year's...
BILLERICA, MA
Boston Globe

Here’s where readers say you should be thrifting in Greater Boston

"I feel like I am supporting a good cause while also saving money." The secondhand retail market is booming and Boston.com readers are among the millions of Americans who love browsing through their local thrift stores for vintage and unique finds. Readers love these local small businesses. We want to...
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

How Logan Airport almost destroyed East Boston — and how East Boston is still fighting back

The Price of Flight, Part I on Morning Edition | Dec. 13, 2022. As a child growing up in East Boston, Fran Riley delighted in chasing after frogs, collecting fireflies in a jar and relaxing in the shade of towering oak and elm trees. Riley, now 79, still remembers the gaiety of family picnics, when the sound of accordions and violins would float through her neighborhood.
BOSTON, MA
WHAV

Haverhill and Area Fire Departments Receive State Grants for Protective Clothing and Gear

Haverhill and other area communities are among those sharing in state grants to buy critical firefighter safety gear. Haverhill was awarded $35,000 from the Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant Program, while Lawrence received $28,997; North Andover, $24,584; Groveland, $15,072; and West Newbury, $12,500. This is the third year money has been awarded as part of a five-year, $25 million bond bill to support firefighter safety and health in the coming years.
HAVERHILL, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Dynasty coming to an end with restaurant closing Jan. 21

The restaurant offerings in Hopkinton will be a little less diverse next year. After 30 years of serving local residents Chinese and Japanese food, the Dynasty Chinese Restaurant and Lounge will close on Jan. 21. “We are getting older, our lease is expiring and the pandemic changed a lot of...
HOPKINTON, MA
WHAV

WHAV

