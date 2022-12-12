Read full article on original website
Chelsea, MA extends guaranteed income program, gives 650 families $400 a month for 3 additional monthsBeth TorresChelsea, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Tufts and local community members react to impending Davis Square renovation projectThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Podcast: Haverhill School Supt. Marotta Looks to Expand University Relationships for Students, Staff
Haverhill school students and staff are the beneficiaries of expanded relationships underway with area universities. Haverhill School Superintendent Margaret Marotta, a recent guest on WHAV’s morning program, said efforts are aimed at delivering a better experience for teachers and employees. Overall, she said, school is better this year for the students despite a high-profile incident.
Greater Lawrence Tech, Whittier Tech, Haverhill High to Expand In-Demand Career Programs
Greater Lawrence Technical School landed a $4 million state Skills Capital Grant Tuesday for its planned two-story addition for its aviation maintenance technician and other programs, while Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School, Haverhill High and other schools received awards to upgrade technology and lab spaces, expand career programs and increase capacity in workforce training programs.
Haverhill Library’s Friends Shop Offers Unique Gifts; New Ornament Celebrates Library’s 150th Birthday
Those looking for a truly unique gift idea this season need look no further than the Friends Shop at the Haverhill Public Library. In time for the 150th anniversary of the Haverhill Public Library, the nonprofit Friends Shop offers a pewter tree ornament depicting the library’s Main Street clock tower. Friends of the Haverhill Public Library Board Vice Chair Maureen Ferris tells WHAV the ornament was handcrafted by Hampshire Pewter and available for $20. She also recommends the annual Friends of the Haverhill Public Library calendar.
North Andover, Methuen and Merrimac Share in State Housing Choice Grants
Three area communities were awarded state Housing Choice grants Wednesday to help each address the statewide housing shortage. North Andover was awarded $66,560 to study the town’s soon-to-be vacant 8,700-square-foot senior center at 120 Main St. and attached to town hall. The task calls for better understanding how the building should be used assembling cost estimates for options. Methuen plans to use $50,000 to plan how to comply with a new state law requiring multifamily zoning in communities served by the MBTA. Merrimac was awarded $123,500 to update its 2002 Master Plan to evaluate current and future housing, economic and infrastructure needs.
Haverhill Council on Aging Hosts Annual Holiday Celebration Friday, Dec. 16
Haverhill’s Council on Aging is having its annual holiday celebration Friday. The party takes place Friday, Dec. 16, from noon-3 p.m., at the Citizen’s Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Tickets cost $15. There will be tables of six. To reserve a spot, call Paula at 978-374-2390, ext. 3916.
PetWellClinic Plans Spring Opening at The Loop in Methuen
PetWellClinic, a walk-in wellness clinic offering veterinary care for cats and dogs, is scheduled to open this spring at the Loop in Methuen. Jeff Bezer will lease space at The Loop, 90 Pleasant St., for the first of what he says will be three franchised clinics in northeastern Massachusetts. “Methuen...
Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Offers ‘Know Your Neighbor’ Holiday Mixer
The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce is holding a holiday business networking mixer with Norwood Insurance this week. The mixer takes place Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 5-7 p.m., at the Lanam Club, 260 North Main St., Route 28, Andover. Attendees can make business connections and have the chance to win...
natureworldnews.com
Worcester Residents Unable To Convince City To Take Formal Action To Mitigate Effect of Public Trees on Solar Panels
The Worcester City Committee has turned down a second request to City Hall to implement a plan to balance the needs of homes and businesses with rooftop solar panels with the planting of trees on public routes. Cutting down trees for Solar Panels?. Nowadays, there is a significant increase in...
WCVB
Massachusetts animal shelters to hold fee-waived small animal adoption event
BOSTON — MSPCA-Angell and the Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) are holding a fee-waived adoption event for rabbits and guinea pigs after two historically large surrenders. The Home for the Holidays fee-waived adoption event will be held this Saturday and Sunday at MSPCA adoption centers in Boston, Methuen and Cape Cod and at NEAS in Salem, according to a spokesperson.
Haverhill’s Citizen’s Center Hosts Pick-Up Site for Winter Coats for Veterans Program
Haverhill’s Citizen’s Center is a site for Massachusetts Military Support Foundations’ Coats4Vets program on Monday. Interested parties may visit on Monday, Dec. 12, from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., at the second floor of the Citizen’s Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Coats4Vets distributes coats to veterans in need...
msonewsports.com
Wednesday, 12/14 – Salem Mayor Driscoll to Step Down 1/4 – Moulton Urges Support for Ukraine – Lynn Passes Affordable Housing Requirement
Weather – National Weather Service – Winds will be quite gusty starting tonight and continuing through the day on Wednesday into Wednesday night. Highs today 30s. BOOOMM … #thundersnow at Chatham early this Wednesday morning from 3:32 to 3:37 am! These scattered snow showers & squalls formed along the leading edge of a strong cold front. Behind the front, windy & much colder with wind chills in the single digits & teens.
Billerica family continues holiday light tradition, helping neighbors in need
BILLERICA - The lights are on at the Lossmans' in Billerica, for the 28th year in a row! "You're just driving by on the side of the street and you're like, 'oh this place is beautiful! I should check it out!'" said 10-year-old Charlie. "It's amazing and there's so many decorations!" added 7-year-old Falyn. You'd think the car-stopping display on Biscayne Drive just couldn't get any better and brighter; But it is. "This year Christmas is going to be awesome. We have him home," said Cindy Lossman of her husband. Soon after switching on last year's...
Boston Globe
Here’s where readers say you should be thrifting in Greater Boston
"I feel like I am supporting a good cause while also saving money." The secondhand retail market is booming and Boston.com readers are among the millions of Americans who love browsing through their local thrift stores for vintage and unique finds. Readers love these local small businesses. We want to...
Harold Parker State Forest Enjoys the Shortest Day of the Year with Winter Solstice Celebration
North Andover’s Harold Parker State Forest is celebrating the start of winter with a free winter solstice celebration. The event is on Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 3-5 p.m., at Harold Parker State Forest, 600 Middleton Road, North Andover. Attendees may celebrate the solstice by taking a short hike before...
Jarvis Releases Third Book Featuring ‘Mocha, the Superhero Service Dog;’ Signs Books Saturday
In the third and final book of the series, “Mocha, the Superhero Service Dog,” Mocha teaches the reader the importance of keeping the Earth clean and how litter and trash affects the lives of animals and humans, like his human Donnie. Mocha, in real life, is the service...
wgbh.org
How Logan Airport almost destroyed East Boston — and how East Boston is still fighting back
The Price of Flight, Part I on Morning Edition | Dec. 13, 2022. As a child growing up in East Boston, Fran Riley delighted in chasing after frogs, collecting fireflies in a jar and relaxing in the shade of towering oak and elm trees. Riley, now 79, still remembers the gaiety of family picnics, when the sound of accordions and violins would float through her neighborhood.
Haverhill and Area Fire Departments Receive State Grants for Protective Clothing and Gear
Haverhill and other area communities are among those sharing in state grants to buy critical firefighter safety gear. Haverhill was awarded $35,000 from the Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant Program, while Lawrence received $28,997; North Andover, $24,584; Groveland, $15,072; and West Newbury, $12,500. This is the third year money has been awarded as part of a five-year, $25 million bond bill to support firefighter safety and health in the coming years.
Gov. Baker Appoints Silverio to Northern Essex Community College Board of Trustees
Evan Silverio has joined the Northern Essex Community College Board of Trustees following his recent appointment by Gov. Charlie Baker. Silverio is president and CEO of Silverio Insurance Agency of Lawrence and also owns Woodcome Insurance Agency of Leominster and Diverse Real Estate of Lawrence. He replaces William Cox of Haverhill, whose term expired.
John Greenleaf Whittier School’s Parent Teacher Organization Offers Holiday Market Saturday
The Parent Teacher Organization at John Greenleaf Whittier School is hosting more than 30 vendors at its holiday fair and market. The market happens Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., at the school, 256 Concord St., Haverhill. Gift wrapping, raffles and more are available and several local artists and...
hopkintonindependent.com
Dynasty coming to an end with restaurant closing Jan. 21
The restaurant offerings in Hopkinton will be a little less diverse next year. After 30 years of serving local residents Chinese and Japanese food, the Dynasty Chinese Restaurant and Lounge will close on Jan. 21. “We are getting older, our lease is expiring and the pandemic changed a lot of...
