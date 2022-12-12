Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Haverhill Council on Aging Hosts Annual Holiday Celebration Friday, Dec. 16
Haverhill’s Council on Aging is having its annual holiday celebration Friday. The party takes place Friday, Dec. 16, from noon-3 p.m., at the Citizen’s Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Tickets cost $15. There will be tables of six. To reserve a spot, call Paula at 978-374-2390, ext. 3916.
Haverhill Library’s Friends Shop Offers Unique Gifts; New Ornament Celebrates Library’s 150th Birthday
Those looking for a truly unique gift idea this season need look no further than the Friends Shop at the Haverhill Public Library. In time for the 150th anniversary of the Haverhill Public Library, the nonprofit Friends Shop offers a pewter tree ornament depicting the library’s Main Street clock tower. Friends of the Haverhill Public Library Board Vice Chair Maureen Ferris tells WHAV the ornament was handcrafted by Hampshire Pewter and available for $20. She also recommends the annual Friends of the Haverhill Public Library calendar.
Massachusetts animal shelters to hold fee-waived small animal adoption event
BOSTON — MSPCA-Angell and the Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) are holding a fee-waived adoption event for rabbits and guinea pigs after two historically large surrenders. The Home for the Holidays fee-waived adoption event will be held this Saturday and Sunday at MSPCA adoption centers in Boston, Methuen and Cape Cod and at NEAS in Salem, according to a spokesperson.
North Andover, Methuen and Merrimac Share in State Housing Choice Grants
Three area communities were awarded state Housing Choice grants Wednesday to help each address the statewide housing shortage. North Andover was awarded $66,560 to study the town’s soon-to-be vacant 8,700-square-foot senior center at 120 Main St. and attached to town hall. The task calls for better understanding how the building should be used assembling cost estimates for options. Methuen plans to use $50,000 to plan how to comply with a new state law requiring multifamily zoning in communities served by the MBTA. Merrimac was awarded $123,500 to update its 2002 Master Plan to evaluate current and future housing, economic and infrastructure needs.
Wednesday, 12/14 – Salem Mayor Driscoll to Step Down 1/4 – Moulton Urges Support for Ukraine – Lynn Passes Affordable Housing Requirement
Weather – National Weather Service – Winds will be quite gusty starting tonight and continuing through the day on Wednesday into Wednesday night. Highs today 30s. BOOOMM … #thundersnow at Chatham early this Wednesday morning from 3:32 to 3:37 am! These scattered snow showers & squalls formed along the leading edge of a strong cold front. Behind the front, windy & much colder with wind chills in the single digits & teens.
PetWellClinic Plans Spring Opening at The Loop in Methuen
PetWellClinic, a walk-in wellness clinic offering veterinary care for cats and dogs, is scheduled to open this spring at the Loop in Methuen. Jeff Bezer will lease space at The Loop, 90 Pleasant St., for the first of what he says will be three franchised clinics in northeastern Massachusetts. “Methuen...
Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Offers ‘Know Your Neighbor’ Holiday Mixer
The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce is holding a holiday business networking mixer with Norwood Insurance this week. The mixer takes place Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 5-7 p.m., at the Lanam Club, 260 North Main St., Route 28, Andover. Attendees can make business connections and have the chance to win...
Northern Essex, Haverhill High Plan STEM Tech Career Academy with $1 Million State Grant
Haverhill High School and Northern Essex Community College are working together to launch a STEM Tech Career Academy next spring, focused on providing free education for students entering manufacturing, healthcare and environmental and life sciences. The institutions will build on existing Early College and Innovation pathway programs and include Lawrence...
Greater Lawrence Tech, Whittier Tech, Haverhill High to Expand In-Demand Career Programs
Greater Lawrence Technical School landed a $4 million state Skills Capital Grant Tuesday for its planned two-story addition for its aviation maintenance technician and other programs, while Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School, Haverhill High and other schools received awards to upgrade technology and lab spaces, expand career programs and increase capacity in workforce training programs.
Harold Parker State Forest Enjoys the Shortest Day of the Year with Winter Solstice Celebration
North Andover’s Harold Parker State Forest is celebrating the start of winter with a free winter solstice celebration. The event is on Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 3-5 p.m., at Harold Parker State Forest, 600 Middleton Road, North Andover. Attendees may celebrate the solstice by taking a short hike before...
Haverhill Residents Get Inline To Mourn Demolition Of Landmark Roller Rink
Merrimack Valley residents are skating into the backs of their minds and digging up older memories after demolition began at a landmark roller rink last week. Self-described as the "best roller skating center in Massachusetts," Skateland in Haverhill was torn down on Friday, Dec. 9, …
Haverhill and Area Fire Departments Receive State Grants for Protective Clothing and Gear
Haverhill and other area communities are among those sharing in state grants to buy critical firefighter safety gear. Haverhill was awarded $35,000 from the Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant Program, while Lawrence received $28,997; North Andover, $24,584; Groveland, $15,072; and West Newbury, $12,500. This is the third year money has been awarded as part of a five-year, $25 million bond bill to support firefighter safety and health in the coming years.
UMass Chan Medical School, Lahey Hospital to open regional medical campus in Burlington
WORCESTER, Mass. - UMass Chan Medical School is expanding to eastern Massachusetts with a new regional medical campus. UMass Chan Medical School and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center signed a master affiliation agreement to open UMass Chan-Lahey in Burlington. Its first class of 25 students will begin in August 2024. Those students will have a special focus on leadership, health systems science and inter-professional education.
Haverhill Council Signs Off on $160 Million for New Consentino School; How to Pay on Next Week’s Agenda
A new Dr. Albert B. Consentino School moved a major step toward becoming reality Tuesday night as the Haverhill City Council voted unanimously to appropriate about $160 million to pay for its construction. The Council also voted 9-0 to allow Mayor James J. Fiorentini to submit a second document, known...
Gov. Baker Appoints Silverio to Northern Essex Community College Board of Trustees
Evan Silverio has joined the Northern Essex Community College Board of Trustees following his recent appointment by Gov. Charlie Baker. Silverio is president and CEO of Silverio Insurance Agency of Lawrence and also owns Woodcome Insurance Agency of Leominster and Diverse Real Estate of Lawrence. He replaces William Cox of Haverhill, whose term expired.
Billerica family continues holiday light tradition, helping neighbors in need
BILLERICA - The lights are on at the Lossmans' in Billerica, for the 28th year in a row! "You're just driving by on the side of the street and you're like, 'oh this place is beautiful! I should check it out!'" said 10-year-old Charlie. "It's amazing and there's so many decorations!" added 7-year-old Falyn. You'd think the car-stopping display on Biscayne Drive just couldn't get any better and brighter; But it is. "This year Christmas is going to be awesome. We have him home," said Cindy Lossman of her husband. Soon after switching on last year's...
How Logan Airport almost destroyed East Boston — and how East Boston is still fighting back
The Price of Flight, Part I on Morning Edition | Dec. 13, 2022. As a child growing up in East Boston, Fran Riley delighted in chasing after frogs, collecting fireflies in a jar and relaxing in the shade of towering oak and elm trees. Riley, now 79, still remembers the gaiety of family picnics, when the sound of accordions and violins would float through her neighborhood.
Worcester church to host emergency shelter; city says it will address neighbors' concerns
WORCESTER — Blessed Sacrament Church's Phelan Center on Pleasant Street is set to serve as an emergency winter shelter for the homeless population, and the city said it will work with neighbors to maintain quality of life after hearing complaints at a Sunday meeting. The church at 551 Pleasant...
Haverhill Honors Girl Scout Hobbs for Life-Saving Rescue of Four-Year-Old Cousin
A 14-year-old Haverhill Girl Scout was honored last week by the City of Haverhill for her successful life-saving efforts last spring. Samantha Hobbs was recognized during last week’s Haverhill City Council meeting. Hobbs, who also received the Girl Scouts of America Medal of Honor, is credited with saving the life of her four-year-old cousin after he fell into a swimming pool and became trapped underwater. Heather DiProfio, of Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts, told councilors what happened.
Leaked Flyer Shows Boston Police Department Gearing Up to Begin Recruiting Campaign of Lateral Transfers from Outside Departments
Earlier this afternoon, a leaked recruiting handout, which included some typos, began to spread like wildfire within law enforcement circles in the greater Boston area. The flyer stated that the Boston Police Department is, “Accepting applications to hire full time experienced civil service police officers through the lateral transfer process”. According to a Boston Police spokesperson we spoke with, they strongly refuted the flyer, claiming that the Department has not made any official change to their policy regarding hiring at this time however numerous high level sources within the Department tell another story.
