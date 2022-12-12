ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Juliet, TN

Stoner Creek Elementary celebrates reopening 1,000 days after March 2020 tornado

By Nikki McGee
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QHscy_0jfJoqYw00

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Stoner Creek Elementary School, which is is proudly reopening its doors in Mt. Juliet, has come a long way over the last thousand days after being destroyed in the March 2020 tornado .

“It was very interesting on how a storm could come through and level one classroom but the classroom right beside of it have the wall off but be able to see it sitting as it was the day before we left it,” Principal Amanda Smith said. “A lot of emotions, just thankful that those students weren’t sitting in those classrooms.”

Leslie Powers remembers seeing the aftermath with her two daughters at home, including the devastation at Stoner Creek Elementary.

MARCH 2020: Mt. Juliet tornado cleanup met with volunteers from near and far

“Makenzie, at the time, was going to school there and so she started crying and just going through that, like, ‘What’s going to happen? Am I going to see my teacher again? Am I going to see my friends?'” Leslie recalled.

The Powers family, like many, said they’re glad the tornado struck when it did.

“I was very grateful that, like my mom said, that it did happen at the time that it did because, had it not, who knows what could have happened,” said McKenzie Powers. “It was, like, eye-opening just to see how grateful I am for what I have.”

JULY 2020: New video shows moments EF-3 tornado tore through Wilson County’s Stoner Creek Elementary School

Makenzie is now in 7th grade and goes to another district school while West Wilson Middle School across the street is being rebuilt. Still, the reopening of Stoner Creek represents healing for many.

“I love it! It’s probably better than it was!” Stoner Creek kindergartener Kennedy Powers said.

According to Leslie, the school district also deserves a pat on the back.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

“The teachers here have been amazing,” Leslie said. “They’ve always stayed positive, they’re here for the kids, and they really are amazing.”

Smith won principal of the year from Wilson County during the cleanup and rebuilding process. She said she and the district’s hard work has finally paid off.

“When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade, and I feel like we’ve done that as we’ve climbed mountains, and to be able to look at this place now and how shiny and new and state of the art it is, we would say that all of those mountains were definitely worth the wait because here we are now,” Smith said.

One year later: Deadly December 2021 tornado track that impacted Middle Tennessee, Southern Kentucky

West Wilson Middle School is at least a year away from completion, according to Wilson County Schools.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

Family searches for missing 37-year-old

The family of Justin O'Neal told News 2 that they fear the worst, but they are hopeful in the search for the 37-year-old. The family of Justin O'Neal told News 2 that they fear the worst, but they are hopeful in the search for the 37-year-old. 1 killed in multi-vehicle...
NASHVILLE, TN
Upworthy

High school picks a boy as its homecoming queen for the first time

Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 29, 2021. It has since been updated. A Missouri high school student made history, this homecoming season, by becoming the first male student to be crowned Homecoming Queen during the school's homecoming game this week. "It was literally like a dream," the student, Zachary Willmore, told KOMU 8. "It was just really special to me." A video of the ecstatic moment when Willmore won the title went viral across social media after it was posted to Twitter and YouTube. In the footage, people in the vicinity are heard going wild with cheers when the teen's name is announced and he adorns the homecoming sash on the field in front of the crowded bleachers.
MISSOURI STATE
WJHL

Lawmaker and judge react to scathing Tennessee DCS report

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local leaders are reacting after a scathing report on the state of Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services. A state audit says DCS needs to fix issues that have plagued the department for years. The audit cites 5 main failings within the system. General Sessions Juvenile Court Judge Kenneth Bailey said that […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

55K+
Followers
17K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy