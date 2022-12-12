Read full article on original website
Barge sinks in Grand Traverse Bay for second time, issue under review by Michigan AG
NORTHPORT, MI – There’s a barge with a crane sitting atop the vessel currently resting on Great Lakes bottomlands in Grand Traverse Bay for the second time in as many years. The barge owned by Balcom Marine Contractors of Traverse City has for 18 months been anchored offshore...
How Much Has Downtown Traverse City Changed In 15 Years?
Back in December of 2007, Ticker sister publication the Traverse City Business News spotlighted the “Downtown Die-Hards,” six businesses that had called downtown Traverse City home for at least 25 years. From downtown’s oldest business (Votruba Leather Goods, which first opened its doors in 1874) to other longtime staples, the article explored shop owners’ perspectives on what made downtown special, circa 2007, and how it had transformed across the lifespans of their establishments.
The Delamar in Traverse City
The Delamar is a beautifully appointed and comfortable hotel hugging the far southeastern shore of Grand Traverse Bay, adjacent to downtown Traverse City, Michigan. The renovated property, which was completed in 2021, sports a large but cozy lobby area off of the registration desk complete with a view of the bay and a large welcoming fireplace, open airy walkways, a number of gathering locations, a yoga studio, a heated outdoor pool and bar area as well as an indoor pool. The beachfront patio provides a sweeping view of the boating activity on the Bay. The views from the guest rooms are inviting, looking across the waters of the Bay. The hotel’s accessibility, an easy walk to the bustling Traverse City scene, is impressive with convenient parking and a number of dining options located within. The Delamar is a “full resort” with boating, fishing, bocce ball, bicycle rental and other activities on the property available to guests.
Community Weighs In On ARPA Requests
Parents who have lost children, recovering addicts who healed through treatment, and outreach workers serving vulnerable populations were among the dozens of people who shared emotional public comment Wednesday pleading with Grand Traverse County commissioners to fund specific community projects through the county’s $18.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Commissioners agreed to hold a special meeting Monday to talk through their own top choices and could make at least some funding decisions as soon as next week.
Old Mission farmers worried after winery lawsuit prompts new rules
PENINSULA TOWNSHIP, MI –The Old Mission Peninsula is known for its sweeping views of Lake Michigan and rolling hills of cherry trees, grape vines and apple orchards. But some Peninsula Township farmers are worried a proposed ordinance could devalue their properties and alter the scenic farmland. Township leaders, though, say the changes are meant to protect the rural landscape following a lawsuit from a group of wineries.
Man, 86, fatally struck by vehicle while crossing road in Northern Michigan
BLAIR TOWNSHIP, MI – An 86-year-old man from Grawn was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing a road Sunday evening in Grand Traverse County, police said. The victim was walking northbound around 8 p.m. across US-31 near State Street in Blair Township when he was struck by a westbound vehicle driven by a 37-year-old Interlochen man, WPBN/WGTU reports.
Rotary Grants Totaling $450k Heading To Local Nonprofits
TART Trails – Traverse City. Sleeping Bear Heritage Trail: The Pathway to Good Harbor – $50,000 Assets for Thriving Communities Grant. The Pathway to Good Harbor will provide nearly five miles of non-motorized trail infrastructure to the existing 22-mile Sleeping Bear Heritage Trail, which winds through the Sleeping Bear National Lakeshore from Empire to Bohemian Road. The trail extension will increase universal access to the Lakeshore by offering opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to have meaningful connections to nature. This project is made possible by public/private partnerships between landowners, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes, Networks Northwest, Michigan Department of Transportation, and the Leelanau County Road Commission.
What Became Of Traverse City's 10,000-Item Historical Collection?
For nearly a decade, the Con Foster Collection—the 10,000-item collection of objects from Traverse City’s history — has been locked behind the closed doors of a handful of storage spaces around the area. And two-and-a-half years after officials last said they were determined to resolve the collection's future or potentially find it a permanent home, are we any closer to that reality?
Winter Weather Advisory
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Oceana, Newaygo, Montcalm, Gratiot, Mason, Lake, Mecosta, Osceola, Claire and Isabella Counties. It’s for “mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth o an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.” Slippery spots on roads are possible, especially north of a line from Montague to Lansing. The Advisory doesn’t start until 4 pm – and it runs until 7 am Thursday morning.
Snow and rain expected Wednesday
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Luce, Kalkaska, Crawford, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Mason, Lake, Osceola, Clare, Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, and Isabella Counties. The advisory is for rain, sleet, and snow on the roads. The advisory starts and ends at various times around northern Michigan, but it's mainly for late this afternoon thru Thursday afternoon.
U.S. Navy Blue Angels Making Stop in Traverse City in 2024
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels have released their 2023-2024 air show schedules, and they’re making a stop in Traverse City in 2024. The Blue Angels have announced they’re making a stop in the cherry capital for the 2024 National Cherry Festival on June 29 and 30. They’ve preformed at the festival since the early 1900s, with their most recent stop being the 2022 National Cherry Festival.
MSP asks drivers to be careful after three deadly pedestrian crashes
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- With a third deadly pedestrian crash in less than two weeks, state police are asking all of us to be better and more responsible drivers, especially with some of the conditions that come with this time of year. Every time we get in our cars, turn...
Linda Koebert Named To City Commission
Traverse City commissioners voted Wednesday to select Linda Koebert to fill a vacancy on the city commission starting in January after current Commissioner Ashlea Walter leaves to serve on the Grand Traverse County commission. City commissioners interviewed nine candidates for the open seat, including Koebert, Gretchen Carr, Kenneth Funk, Gary...
Michigan’s housing market is in crisis. Climate change could make it worse.
This story is part of a series exploring Michigan’s housing, infrastructure and greenspace amid climate change. For three years Ethan Hornacek has been shopping for a house in his hometown. Unfortunately for him, his hometown is Traverse City – one of the state’s most desired cities in one of the fastest growing counties.
More input sought on potential military airspace expansion in northern Michigan, Thumb
The Michigan Air National Guard is extending public comment for an extra month on a proposal that would increase military airspace in northeast Lower Michigan and the Thumb. The public comment period opened Nov. 15 for 30 days, but has been extended to Jan. 14, 2023, to seek more input.
Michigan State Police looking for person who keyed a car in Cadillac Meijer parking lot
Anyone know this guy? The Michigan State Police Seventh District is asking for tips to identify him in connection with an incident in a Meijer parking lot over the summer.
Leelanau County woman charged with operating while intoxicated causing death
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Leelanau County community is mourning the loss of a woman killed while walking her dog. Police said Evelyn Ella Kellogg, 43, of Lake Leelanau was killed Thursday evening while walking her dog on South Lake Shore Drive. Kellogg and her dog died at the...
86-Year-Old Pedestrian Hit and Killed By Car
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office Deputies said that an 86-year-old Grawn man was hit and killed Sunday by a vehicle as he was walking north across US-31 South. Sheriff’s Office Deputies along with Blair Fire and EMS responded to US-31 South near State Street in Blair Township for the report of a vehicle that had struck a pedestrian.
Wexford County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Woman’s Death After Body Found in Haring Township
The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman after her body was found around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in Haring Township. At this time, the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office says there is no identification of the woman or her cause of death as they are still waiting for the results of an autopsy.
