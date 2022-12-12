Resource fair offers support to area businesses

The Nash Community College Small Business Center recently hosted a Better Business Resource Fair in the Business and Industry Center to help new and existing businesses connect with supportive resources.

The event was free and open to all small business owners, as well as those planning to start a business.

“The event was similar to a career fair in that business owners met support providers,” NCC Small Business Center Director Derrick Armstead said. “These professionals assist in a wide range of areas including managing and analyzing finances, obtaining finances, business planning, digital marketing, industry analysis and more. Many of the exhibitors provide services at no cost.”

Exhibitors for the event included Thread Capital, Institute Capital, Clicksuasion Labs, the NCC Small Business Center, Overman & Parks CPAs, Partner Community Capital, N.C. Military Business Center, NCDOT Office of Civil Rights, Nashville Chamber of Commerce, Nash County Economic Development, Carolina Community Impact – kiva US, Melanie Diehl & Co. Marketing Collective, Rocky Mount Area Chamber of Commerce, Carolina Small Business Development Fund, Purchasing Department, City of Rocky Mount, Small Business Administration, N.C. Triangle Office, Small Business and Technology Development Center, National Institute of Minority Economic Development, Small Business Advisors and Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.

“We were excited to offer valuable and unique door prizes including a $500 cash prize, accounting, legal and marketing consultations, a financial analysis, Chamber of Commerce memberships and a Constant Contact email marketing subscription,” Armstead said. “These generous prizes and services will add great value to the winners representing small businesses in attendance.”

The Nash Community College Small Business Center provides free, confidential counseling services for new and existing businesses. Available on an as-needed basis, its services provide a sounding board for ideas and challenges that clients may have in their business.

The Better Business Resource Fair was made possible through the support of NC IDEA and the participating business service providers.

For more information about the Small Business Center, call 252-451-8233 or email dlarmstead575@nashcc.edu.