UK politics - live: James Cleverly says China can be a ‘partner for good’ ahead of major speech

By Maroosha Muzaffar
 3 days ago

James Cleverly has called China a potential “partner for good” as he prepared to give a major speech on the future of UK foreign policy today.

Only two weeks ago Rishi Sunak promised to set a new direction in UK’s foreign policy, telling an audience in London that while the “golden era” of relations with China was over, his administration would follow an approach of “robust pragmatism” in standing up to global competitors.

The foreign secretary is likely to highlight today the need for the UK to align with a crop of increasingly influential countries.

The government has rejected an offer by nursing leaders to suspend an unprecedented planned strike this week in return for pay talks with the health secretary.

Mr Cleverly said Steve Barclay would be happy to discuss issues like working conditions with the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) but not wages, arguing it was important to keep “politics” out of the health service.

The Independent

The Independent

