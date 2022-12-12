ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Voices: The White Lotus season 2 kept us guessing until the very last moment

By Meredith Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lyzV2_0jfIcQx300

The White Lotus season two has finally come to its fatal end, but I already knew who would meet their untimely death in the season finale … sort of.

No, it’s not because I have The White Lotus creator Mike White on speed dial; although, I do know someone who knows someone who was in School of Rock . Don’t we all? And no, I didn’t receive an advance screening of the finale, nor did I give executives at HBO Max an offer they couldn’t refuse (obligatory The Godfather reference, more on that later).

It’s because my entire feed has been inundated with fan theories, hypotheses and predictions about this season’s whodunnit, so much so that it seemed like online discourse had met its apex with The White Lotus. But are these fan theories ruining our viewing experience, or enhancing it?

From the minute HBO Max aired the first episode of season two on 30 October, I’ve spent every Sunday evening doom-scrolling through the Reddit episode discussion thread, and even posting some comments myself. Gasp, a 23-year-old with a Reddit account? Yeah, I’m not like other girls.

Soon enough, my TikTok For You Page was filled with one fan theory video after another. Have you seen the one TikTok about Tanya’s blouse? Or the TikToker who analyzed all the artwork in the background of each scene? How about the astrologer who gave the White Lotus characters a birth chart reading? I sure did.

And of course, there was the Cowboy Theory . You know, the Wyoming cowboy who stole Quentin’s heart? After Quentin (Tom Hollander) told Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) about his unrequited love story with the unnamed cowboy in episode five, I was sure that it was just some meaningless monologue meant to fill time, or provide context to Quentin’s backstory. Shame on me, because if there’s anything we know about Mike White, it’s that everything has a way of coming back around.

Despite my naivety, dedicated Reddit users were convinced that this heterosexual cowboy from Wyoming was Tanya’s husband, Greg (Jon Gries). I immediately dismissed this outlandish prediction, and considered whether fan theories have gone too far. Much to my surprise ( but not to others ), that theory was practically confirmed when Tanya picked up a photo of a young Quentin, in a cowboy hat, alongside what can only be determined as a young Jon Gries – especially by Napoleon Dynamite lovers, who could tell that was definitely a picture of Uncle Rico.

As a result, I soon adopted another fan theory that seemed to go hand-in-hand with the infamous Cowboy Theory: Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) is the disembodied leg floating in the ocean that’s found by Daphne (Meghann Fahey) in episode one.

Perhaps the most discussion this season has surrounded Portia’s eccentric outfit choices, and how her Urban Outfitters-core looks signified that Portia was a meandering, chronically online Gen Z-er wearing any item of clothing that’s been deemed trendy by the internet. However, many theorists also looked to her mismatched clothes as hints about her fate. Take The Godfather tee shirt she was wearing in episode five. Could this have been a sign that Portia would meet her untimely death in a trap meant for Tanya, à la Appollonia in The Godfather? TikTok seemed to think so.

Alas, that’s where both mine and the rest of the internet’s predictions came to an end. As it turns out, it was Tanya who went on a murderous rampage and murdered the men she thought were out to steal her fortune. Now, out of my hours of scouring The White Lotus Reddit page, I don’t think there was one person with the username WriterDog101 who could’ve predicted that.

That’s why at 10.30pm – just after the 65-minute episode ended – there’s nearly 30,000 of us chronically online White Lotus viewers signing on to the Reddit thread right now, ready to discuss, dissect and postulate about the upcoming third season.

Although this season of The White Lotus didn’t quite remain spoiler-free for me, it did allow me to obsess over one of the most entertaining shows on TV with equally enthusiastic fans. If my friends or colleagues were not caught up on the latest episode, at least there was some stranger on Reddit with whom I could get my weekly fix of White Lotus discourse.

Perhaps the ubiquitous fan theories did enhance my White Lotus viewing experience after all, because there’s nothing better than being proved wrong. Now, it may be some time before a TV show captivates every corner of the internet like The White Lotus season two – or, at least until the next season of Succession comes out. But as the age-old saying goes: life’s not about the destination, but about the fan theories and predictions we made along the way.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

These 2 Netflix series are dominating in the US today

It took a Netflix series documenting the lives of British royals to finally dethrone Wednesday, Netflix’s biggest hit of the year. Just 24 hours after the release of Part 1 of the highly anticipated docuseries Harry & Meghan — chock-a-block with fresh details about the relationship between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — it’s already rocketed all the way to #1 in the US. That bumped Wednesday, the Addams Family spinoff that racked up more than 411 million hours of viewing time around the world this week, down to #2 in the US.
TODAY.com

Haley Lu Richardson defends Portia's outfit in 'White Lotus' finale

Haley Lu Richardson has some thoughts about people’s criticism of how her character, Portia, dressed on the memorable second season finale of “The White Lotus,” in which Portia was kidnapped and nearly died. “In the script, it said that she had a big hat, and then she...
Looper

The Conners Fans Are Troubled Over Jane Curtin And Katey Sagal's Age Difference After Season 5 Episode 10

Contains spoilers for Season 5, Episode 10 of "The Conners" In the 1970s and 1980s, Jane Curtin and Katey Sagal became two of the most influential women in comedy. Curtin first rose to fame for numerous roles as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live" before transitioning to parts in movies and another starring role on TV in "3rd Rock From the Sun" in the 1990s. Sagal is memorable to many for her turn as Al Bundy's wry, observant, and consistently farcical wife Peg in the '80s small screen hit "Married... with Children." Both actors would branch out into more serious and dramatic parts later in their careers, but their on-screen pairing as mother and daughter would prove to be hysterical — if a bit odd — in the 5th season of "The Conners."
wonderwall.com

More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light

Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Popculture

'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Reveals Major Illness

The Conners already set the bar high for its Thanksgiving episode, welcoming back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans. Estelle Parsons' return as Jackie...
ComicBook

Major New FOX Series Canceled After Just One Season

Fox's star-studded new series Monarch will not return for a second season, meaning that Tuesday's episode will serve as the series finale. The show, which stars Anna Fiel, Trace Adkins, Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, and Susan Sarandon, opened with fairly solid numbers, making it one of Fox's most-watched scripted debuts in years (per Deadline, who broke the news of its cancellation) -- but ratings quickly sank, and by the end of the season its audience share (the percentage of viewers watching it live instead of whatever else is on TV) was cut in half.
The Independent

The White Lotus star says they were ‘kind of bummed’ to be killed off

The White Lotus season two ended with a big splash – and the star who was killed off is “kind of bummed” about it.Since the first episode teased a tragedy in October, viewers knew that the series would conclude with the body of a hotel guest floating in the Ionian Sea.And in the final instalment, which aired on Monday 12 December, fans of the show finally found out who that guest was.Warning: major spoilers ahead for ‘The White Lotus’ season two episode sevenThe body in the water belonged to chaotic millionaire Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge), who in the last episode...
The Hollywood Gossip

Jenny Slatten Gets Bad News About Bringing Sumit to America

Sometimes, it’s good to know your options — just in case. On last weekend’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Jenny Slatten spoke to an immigration attorney. She wanted to know about the odds of Sumit being able to immigrate to the US with her....
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 36 new channels for free this month

Some companies are just now starting to lean into ad-supported content, but Roku has been offering free shows and movies for years. The Roku Channel has been around since 2017 and has a massive library containing tens of thousands of free shows and movies. It also features a number of live channels, with more being added all the time.
The Independent

The Independent

978K+
Followers
314K+
Post
495M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy