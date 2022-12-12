ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine-Russia news - live: Putin’s troops ‘unlikely to make notable gains in coming months’

By Arpan Rai and Emily Atkinson
 6 days ago

Vladimir Putin ’s ground forces are unlikely to make operationally significant advances within the next several months, the UK defence ministry has said in its latest intelligence update.

The ministry pointed to Russian presidential spokesperson Dimitry Peskov’s rearticulation of Moscow’s main goals of the ‘special military operation’.

“He said that one of Russia ’s main objectives was the ‘protection’ of residents of the Donbas and south-eastern Ukraine but claimed there was still much work to be done regarding ‘liberation’ of those territories,” the ministry noted.

The remarks suggest that “Russia’s current minimum political objectives of the war remain unchanged.”

“Russia is likely still aiming to extend control over all of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts. Russian military planners likely still aim to prioritise advancing deeper into Donetsk oblast,” the MoD noted.

It added: “However, Russia’s strategy is currently unlikely to achieve its objectives: it is highly unlikely that the Russian military is currently able to generate an effective striking force capable of retaking these areas.”

Comments / 31

P2412
6d ago

Ukraine have some good intelligence and the enemy is literally in Ukraine's backyard. I wish Putin would stop, but his minions will have alot to lose too. I think the people around Putin are egging him to stay in the fight, because they will be assassinated or imprisoned once Putin is dealt with.

Reply(3)
7
sen k
6d ago

Biden needs to get his boy under control. Get them negotiating a truce already! Zelenskyy keeps escalating this and Putin is going to get desperate! Threaten to cut the aid in closed door meeting should do it. We get it Ukraine you guys are tough when you have the goods

Reply(3)
2
N.W.O
6d ago

actually this is fake news because the only ppl killed was civilians. but ofc western media would say whatever Ukraine says.

Reply(2)
4
The Independent

The Independent

