1 killed, 3 treated for injuries in downtown Pittsburgh high rise fire

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
 7 days ago
PITTSBURGH — One resident died, another resident and a medic were taken to the hospital, and a firefighter had to be treated for injuries at the scene of a fire at a downtown Pittsburgh high-rise apartment building.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said the fire started around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night in the Roosevelt building at the corner of 6th Street & Penn Avenue, across the street from Heinz Hall.

The fire is believed to have started in an apartment on the 12th floor. Firefighters contained the fire to that floor, public safety officials said.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson said one resident was pronounced dead at the scene. Another resident was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A medic also had to go to the hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation, and a firefighter was treated at the scene for minor injuries, officials said.

Firefighters got the fire under control around 12:15 a.m. Monday morning, officials said. It’s not clear yet what caused the fire.

Early Monday morning, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey tweeted, “Thank you @PghFireFighters for your heroic work.”

106 people were in the building at the time of the fire, officials said.

The American Red Cross opened an emergency shelter at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center for the displaced residents. Approximately 75 residents and one pet sought shelter there overnight.

Anyone in need of assistance should call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) and select option #4 for Disaster Relief.

This is a developing story.

WPXI Pittsburgh

