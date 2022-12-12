ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins RB Wilson (hip) exits in first half of 23-17 loss

By Marcel Louis-Jacques
ESPN
ESPN
 7 days ago

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson left Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers with a hip injury.

Wilson was shaken up after a 20-yard run in the first half and left the game shortly after. By the end of the first half, he was still Miami's leading rusher with 26 yards on four carries. He also fumbled prior to his 20-yard run, but the ball was recovered by wide receiver Tyreek Hill , who returned it 57 yards for a Dolphins touchdown.

Hill received medical treatment on his ankle at halftime and was designated as questionable to return. He was on the field for the Dolphins' first offensive possession of the second half.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said the team is not ruling Wilson out for next week's game against the Buffalo Bills, but said Wilson's workload will likely be toned down.

Miami mustered just 55 yards in the first half as it struggled to move the ball through the air or on the ground. The Dolphins finished with just 14 first downs and 219 total yards.

