ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

The Funniest Moments In "The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special"

By Stan Shunpike
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2twOIg_0jfHQguG00

After battling interstellar threats in previous movies of the MCU, the guardians are battling the despondence of Peter Quill in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and try to enliven him by kidnapping Kevin Bacon from Earth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y1dMC_0jfHQguG00

The movie ushers in the Christmas spirit of benevolence, humor, bonding, and also finds employment as an explainer for the next installment in the Guardians of the Galaxy series. Gunn developed this movie out of his fondness for the 1970s cult classic Star Wars Holiday Special.

Let's take a look at the top moments of the special.

Marvel Studios

1. The movie starts with a song suffused with humor borne out of cultural unawareness. The lead singer sings about the exploitation of "creepy elves" by Santa Claus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EbalY_0jfHQguG00
Marvel Studios

2. He then follows it up with insights about Mrs. Claus's profession and her feelings for her bearded husband.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43an14_0jfHQguG00
Marvel Studios

3. A secret of Mantis impels her to bring a special Christmas gift for Peter Quill and help him get over Gamora's loss. But Drax totally mis-guesses the secret.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PW3L7_0jfHQguG00
Marvel Studios

4. Mantis and Drax get sloshed in a bar and spend all their money. Then, Mantis not only bewitches a woman into giving her the map of Hollywood showing the residences of famous actors but also robs her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y7u37_0jfHQguG00
Marvel Studios

5. Drax throws Mantis over the gate when she was still mid-sentence and not ready.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03EMvF_0jfHQguG00
Marvel Studios

6. Drax gets helpless when the cops shower him with bullets not because of any injury to his countenance but because they tickle him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14CZE6_0jfHQguG00
Marvel Studios

7. Mantis very casually and innocently explains why they are kidnapping Kevin Bacon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eb1yC_0jfHQguG00
Marvel Studios

8. Mantis and Drax are disgusted when they find out that Kevin Bacon is not an actual hero but an actor!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N8zd2_0jfHQguG00
Marvel Studios

9. One of the funniest moments in the movie and quite unexpected, too, is when Kevin Bacon says this:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47CSyW_0jfHQguG00
Marvel Studios

10. Drax being totally unaware of the gravity of the crime he has done.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18GSoI_0jfHQguG00
Marvel Studios

11. Rocket was calming Kevin Bacon down, but the moment he is called a "talking raccoon," he rage-fully lunges at Bacon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mIFdy_0jfHQguG00
Marvel Studios

12. Knowing his crew, Peter has to caution Nebula to bring back Kevin Bacon, alive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DSH5Z_0jfHQguG00
Marvel Studios

13. Another moment that made me crack up was when Kevin Bacon gets a call on his iPhone on the Verizon network while being deep within outer space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VDhzt_0jfHQguG00
Marvel Studios

14. Nebula's realization about actors was funny and also pertinent to our times when many "beloved" celebrities have been exposed as obnoxious people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gw6u3_0jfHQguG00
Marvel Studios

15. Rocket and Cosmo do their own version of decorating a Christmas tree by decorating a talking, dancing tree, i.e., Groot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OCB8q_0jfHQguG00
Marvel Studios

What were your favorite moments?

Comments / 0

Related
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy