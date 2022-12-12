The Funniest Moments In "The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special"

Related
31 TV Shows That Were So Amazing, Brilliant, And Even Heartbreaking, It's What Made Them The Best Of 2022
There was a lot of great TV in 2022, including the final seasons of Derry Girls, Dead to Me, Better Call Saul, and more. Alongside brilliant new shows like The Bear, A League of Their Own, Abbott Elementary, and more.
What Is The Single Most Iconic Dance Number In Any Movie Or TV Show?
For those of us who've been watching that Wednesday scene on repeat.
10 Fascinating Insider Secrets About The Evolution Of The Addams Family On “Wednesday” That Will Make You Appreciate The Show That Much More
From how Morticia's look evolved to modern times to how they handled using wigs during the blood rain shower scene — a lot went on behind the scenes.
Here Are The Best 2022 TV Shows That You Could Binge With Your Mom
Let the mom-and-me TV marathon begin.
These "The White Lotus" Fans Pretty Much Sum Up How I'm Feeling After The Season 2 Finale
"MIKE WHITE, YOU BETTER LOCK YOUR DOORS."
Everyone Is Freaking Out Over Jennifer Coolidge's "These Gays" Line From "White Lotus" — Like, It Has Fully Taken Over Twitter
One of those phrases that will go down in internet history because it's just that powerful.
Dax Shepard Shared The "Disturbing" Christmas Decorations Kristen Bell Made, And They're Both Incredible And Mildly Terrifying
"I thought it had destroyed Newtonian physics as I knew it."
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
"The White Lotus" Creator Explained Why They Decided To Kill Off [Spoiler] In The Season 2 Finale
The White Lotus creator Mike White shared the decision behind those finale deaths and how they decided who wasn't going to make it out of Sicily.
Meghann Fahy's Performance In "The White Lotus" Has Fans Saying She Deserves An Emmy Award
Meghann Fahy was phenomenal all season long on The White Lotus as Daphne, but it was a single scene in the Season 2 finale that should earn her an award.
Okay, Literally Every Single One Of These Pictures Completely And Totally Blew My Dumb Little Brain Last Week
These pictures are absolutely stunning, I tell ya.
Will Smith Was Spat On By A Costar On The Set Of His New Movie, "Emancipation"
Emancipation is Will's latest movie, hailed as his "comeback" following the Oscars incident with Chris Rock.
Dick Van Dyke Turned 97 Years Old, But These Paparazzi Pictures Have Me Kinda Baffled At How The Man Is Nearly 100
Brb, eating a spoonful of sugar.
Emily Blunt's Story About Working With Tom Cruise On "Edge Of Tomorrow" Highlights An Important Problem In Hollywood
"I still sort of have this injury that's sustained from it."
21 Unusual Mafia Movies Perfect For Fans Of "Tulsa King"
You won't want to refuse what these eccentric mafia movies have to offer...
"Avatar 2" Is Probably Going To Break All Kinds Of Box Office Records, And Here's What You Need To Know About It
Shockingly, it doesn't feel like it's over three hours long.
17 Fan Reactions To "Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin"
It's the series that most Pitch Perfect fans have been waiting for.
16 Parents Who Made Small, Innocent Decisions That Turned Into Hilarious Mistakes
Honestly, these parents made my 2022 a bit brighter.
BuzzFeed
25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0