Crews remove box around Christopher Columbus statue in South Philadelphia

Crews removed the box surrounding the Christopher Columbus statue in South Philadelphia's Marconi Plaza on Sunday night.

Only Action News was there as crews began the removal process around 8 p.m.

The box has surrounded the statue for two years. On Friday, a judge ruled it needed to be removed.

Attorney George Bochetto, who represents the statue's supporters, said in a statement he is "delighted" that "the rule of law still matters."

"That we are not a society ruled by cancel culture mobs. That all ethnic groups can proudly protect and honor their diverse heritages," Bochetto's statement continued.

City of Philadelphia spokesperson Kevin Lessard said the city is "very disappointed" in the court's ruling.

"We continue to believe that the Christopher Columbus statue, which has been a source of controversy in Philadelphia, should be removed from its current position at Marconi Plaza," Lessard said.