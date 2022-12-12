ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews remove box around Christopher Columbus statue in South Philadelphia

Crews removed the box surrounding the Christopher Columbus statue in South Philadelphia's Marconi Plaza on Sunday night.

Only Action News was there as crews began the removal process around 8 p.m.

The box has surrounded the statue for two years. On Friday, a judge ruled it needed to be removed.

Attorney George Bochetto, who represents the statue's supporters, said in a statement he is "delighted" that "the rule of law still matters."

"That we are not a society ruled by cancel culture mobs. That all ethnic groups can proudly protect and honor their diverse heritages," Bochetto's statement continued.

City of Philadelphia spokesperson Kevin Lessard said the city is "very disappointed" in the court's ruling.

"We continue to believe that the Christopher Columbus statue, which has been a source of controversy in Philadelphia, should be removed from its current position at Marconi Plaza," Lessard said.

The legal fight over the statue began with Mayor Jim Kenney's decision to take down the statue in the summer of 2020 amid the George Floyd protests that erupted in cities across the country, including Philadelphia.

Joey D
7d ago

Awsome news the MAYOR NEVER HAD THE RITE TO BOX IT UP i am so tired of the LIBERAL DEMS DESTROYING and TRYING TO REWRITE HISTORY

Reply(10)
44
@Guessting
7d ago

And what a beautiful statue it is! As far as Lessard claiming We continue to believe the Christopher Colombia statue should be removed I ask this...Who is this "we?" Does he have a mouse in his pocket?

Reply(1)
26
AUNT CHERRY'S SON
7d ago

please don't deface it. who gives a damnwe all know the truth. just ignore it I do ain't no reason to destroy it. If it makes people feel good. what's it matters to you

Reply(3)
21
 

