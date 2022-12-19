The Great Eyewitness News Holiday Cook-off took place Saturday morning.

The Eyewitness News This Morning team wanted to have a little fun this holiday season, so Shirleen Allicot and Ken Rosato moved from the anchor desk to the kitchen for a cooking competition!

They served up a three-course meal consisting of an appetizer, an entrée, and a dessert at the beautiful Columbus Citizens Foundation townhouse on E. 69th Street.

Sam Champion and Heather O'Rourke served as the tasting judges along with a special guest - celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson!

Shirleen and Ken were judged on creativity, presentation, and taste.

The Great Eyewitness News Holiday Cook-Off features, among other things, an unexpected situation involving duck fat! Watch a preview.

HOW TO HELP CITY HARVEST

City Harvest is New York's largest food rescue organization.

Forty years ago, City Harvest helped start the food rescue movement when a group of New Yorkers saw that New York City had an abundance of excess food even while a large number of its residents struggled to feed themselves and their families.

This season can be challenging for so many. City Harvest is giving us a way to help make sure New Yorkers are fed this holiday season.

Since that day in 1982, the organization has been filling the plates of anyone who needs help.

Visits to food pantries and soup kitchens are 70% above pre-pandemic levels so donations especially this year are crucial

