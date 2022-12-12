8 Signs You're Ready To Buy A House (and 5 Signs You're Not), According To An Expert

Chances are you have at least one regret in your back pocket, a "why didn't I buy back in 2019" moment.
But here's the reality: If you didn't, the only thing you can do is not make the mistake going forward. And rather than rushing out and buying something you can't afford out of desperation, slow down and consider where you're at, where the market is at, and make a plan based off the facts.
To get a better idea of when you should go for it (and when you shouldn't), we talked with an expert at Realtor.com.
In an ideal world, homebuyers should have enough money saved to cover a 20% down payment, an extra 3% to 6% for closing costs, and money left over for things like furniture, home maintenance, and emergency repairs.
That means if you want to buy a $300,000 home, you'll need around $80,000 in the bank ($60,000 for a down payment; $9,000 to $18,000 for closing costs; and extra cash for things like a new couch or an emergency repair).
4. You're already pre-approved for a mortgage and can act fast.
5. Your mortgage payment is less than what you pay for rent. (That said, times are a-changin'.)
6. You're sick of giving money to your landlord and want to build equity.
Every time you pay your rent, you're giving your money to someone else, while every mortgage payment gets you one step closer to complete home ownership. That's why Trapasso notes that "Some people believe [paying rent is] putting money into the hands of a landlord instead of yourself because you’re not building wealth through home equity."
Even in times where interest rates and home costs are high, she says that "Homeownership is the American Dream and has helped millions of Americans build wealth over time."
7. Your credit score is in the low-to-mid-600s (or higher).
8. You plan to be in your home for at least five years.
Signs you should rent:
9. You don't have enough cash to cover the 20% down payment and the closing costs.
If you can't afford a 20% down payment, you'll need to get private mortgage insurance , which increases your monthly cost and will make you pay more money over time. And don't forget to budget money for the closing costs, which Trapasso says "can run from 3% to 6% of the purchase price of the home."
If you're not there yet, keep renting and start saving. "If you’re renting, you may want to move further out if you don’t have to commute to work as much, downsize into a smaller apartment, or even find a roommate to cut down on costs," says Trapasso.
10. Buying a home will make you house poor.
11. Interest rates remain high.
12. You aren't sold on the area and like to move around a lot.
If you're not totally in love with the community or the area, and tend to move around a lot, Trapasso says, "Renting makes a lot more sense than buying. You want to stay in a home for at least five years, traditionally, before selling."
Many people downsize in retirement as a way to cut back on expenses and make their lives simpler. For some, this means relocating to a smaller home or a retirement community. For others, this can just...
Want to own a piece of the American Dream? You better make some money — a lot of money. It now takes an average annual income of $107,000 to afford the monthly mortgage payment on a typical home in the U.S., according to Redfin. That’s a whopping 46% rise from a year ago.
Should you even try to buy a house right now? Asking real-estate agents, economists, and potential homebuyers that question is likely to elicit something between a whimper and a scream these days. “It never feels like a great time to buy a house,” Danielle Hale, the chief economist at Realtor.com, told me. “You’re committing yourself to paying this enormous mortgage over a really long period of time.” But, she said, something that is always “a little bit scary” is “particularly scary” right now. Many Americans seem to share that sentiment: Half as many home sales occurred this past July as in the same month two years ago.
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. If you're unable to decide how...
Improvements in living standards over generations have been taken for granted in recent history, but these days young people are looking worse off than their parents in one major area: wealth. Income and wealth have evolved at very different rates in the UK in recent decades, mostly due to sky-rocketing...
Inflation, high interest rates among reasons cited. 41% said they believe the housing market will crash in the next 12 months. 25% of those surveyed don’t think the housing market will crash in the next year, but expect a crash two or three years from now. A significant portion...
In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with your parents or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might want to splurge on the spot with the amazing rooftop deck. You might have some disposable income for the first time — even after making the monthly payments on those student loans — and want to take a weekend trip each month with friends.
Supplemental Security Income recipients, listen up. You're getting your first cost of living adjustment increase of 8.7% in December. All others, including people who receive Social Security payments, will get their checks in January 2023. We'll explain the reason below. Not sure how much of a benefit bump you're getting?...
The residential real estate market posted two of its best years in decades in a period that began to end in the third quarter. Fueled by Americans who became free of working from offices and could move, and mortgage rates below 3%, demand for homes drove prices in many markets up by over 20% year […]
If you’re thinking of either joining the Great Resignation or Quietly Quitting your job, you’re most likely busy plotting your next move and not necessarily considering what you’ll be leaving behind. This may cause you to literally leave money on the table. According to Capitalize, there are some 24 million forgotten 401(k)s holding assets in excess of $1.3 trillion.
Prices are finally starting to make sense again to renters. But that may not bode well for landlords. Renters are finally catching a break. According to a Bloomberg report, rents fell by 2.2% in September, October and November with prices projected to continue tumbling over time. Vacancies are also increasing,...
Comments / 0