I Literally Can't Stop Laughing At These People Who Ruined Christmas With Their Cooking Fails

By Hannah Dobrogosz
 3 days ago

1. This meaty nativity:

u/AlexS101 / Via reddit.com

2. This freaky Frosty:

u/TheSkippingStones / Via reddit.com

3. These Christmas candles:

u/perfectionsalad / Via reddit.com

4. This existential gingerbread person/angel/???:

u/RabbitCommercial5057 / Via reddit.com

5. These cheesecake anuses:

u/ImFromMarsTo / Via reddit.com

6. This kid's creative Christmas cookie:

u/u16173 / Via reddit.com

7. This Christmas morning waffle:

u/proscriptus / Via reddit.com

8. These cookies that didn't turn out as planned:

u/iia / Via reddit.com

9. This *shrimply* strange tree:

u/Optimum_Havoc / Via reddit.com

10. This scary Santa bread:

u/Beanz122 / Via reddit.com

11. This Christmas stocking pancake:

u/JephirB / Via reddit.com

12. This charred Christmas cheesecake:

u/rambo21125150 / Via reddit.com

13. This chicken cutlet Christmas tree:

u/LaurenEP / Via reddit.com

14. These happy, albeit crappy, desserts:

u/MsBluffy / Via reddit.com

15. Finally, this pizza snowman:

u/Labrat0770 / Via reddit.com

H/T: r/shittyfoodporn

