Fans Are Eating Up "Bones And All" In Their Initial Reactions To The Film

By Juliette Perks
 3 days ago

Director Luca Guadagnino's Bones and All hit the theaters a few weeks back. The film has marketed itself as a drama/horror/romance which follows a young woman named Maren ( Taylor Russell ) who, after being abandoned by her father, embarks on a journey through the backroads of America, where she meets a drifter called Lee ( Timothée Chalamet ). As they fall in love, the real test is whether they can survive their "otherness."

@bonesandallfilm / The Apartment Pictures / Via giphy.com

Despite its conceivably strange main theme, some fans have fallen in love with the film! But of course, other viewers have naturally felt a lot more weirded out.

That's why I'm here to share the roundup of some of my favorite fan reactions so far. Are you ready? Let's tuck in...

1. 2 words. 1 simple meaning:

@zachshevich / The Apartment Pictures / Via letterboxd.com

2. Oh, it's unusual alright:

@sissyfritz / The Apartment Pictures / Via letterboxd.com

3. "I didn't expect to be on the verge of tears over two cannibals" is not a sentence I've read before:

@meredithsmydoll / Via imdb.com

4. When one anime fan finds another:

@kyleamato / The Apartment Pictures / Via letterboxd.com

5. This watcher did not have a pleasant theater experience:

@em / The Apartment Pictures / Via letterboxd.com

6. Is it bad that this review made me chuckle because I thought everyone going into this knew the film featured cannibalism?

@nonlethal-98624 / Via imdb.com

7. Because we all want to leave the cinema feeling sick and tearful:

@liam / The Apartment Pictures / Via letterboxd.com

8. This one had me LOLing:

@bentontarantella / The Apartment Pictures / Via letterboxd.com

9. Should it have been a dark comedy?

@knsfj / Via imdb.com

10. Oh, you pun starter, you...

@karsten / The Apartment Pictures / Via letterboxd.com

11. I'm screaming at the film's new title from this watcher:

@anna-fergusson / Via imdb.com

12. This one is super cute. I think we're all rooting for Taylor Russell:

@freya / The Apartment Pictures / Via letterboxd.com

13. "I nearly ate my own head just to make it stop" :(

@jckctrvcgx / Via imdb.com

14. "Munch and All" anyone?

@coffee / The Apartment Pictures / Via letterboxd.com

15. That's one way to say you hated a film:

@chris_rowe-881-168820 / Via imdb.com

16. There's a lot of depth to this 2.5-star rating:

@amandak / Via letterboxd.com

17. *Orders KFC for dinner after reading the title of this review*

@Xstal / Via imdb.com

18. It's all about the performances. And puns.

@tyler / The Apartment Pictures / Via letterboxd.com

19. I cried a little when this viewer said they like "some" Timothée Chalamet:

@kylo / The Apartment Pictures / Via letterboxd.com

Have you seen Bones and All yet? Tell us what you thought in the comments!

