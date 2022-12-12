Fans Are Eating Up "Bones And All" In Their Initial Reactions To The Film

Director Luca Guadagnino's Bones and All hit the theaters a few weeks back. The film has marketed itself as a drama/horror/romance which follows a young woman named Maren ( Taylor Russell ) who, after being abandoned by her father, embarks on a journey through the backroads of America, where she meets a drifter called Lee ( Timothée Chalamet ). As they fall in love, the real test is whether they can survive their "otherness."

Despite its conceivably strange main theme, some fans have fallen in love with the film! But of course, other viewers have naturally felt a lot more weirded out.

That's why I'm here to share the roundup of some of my favorite fan reactions so far. Are you ready? Let's tuck in...

1. 2 words. 1 simple meaning:

2. Oh, it's unusual alright:

3. "I didn't expect to be on the verge of tears over two cannibals" is not a sentence I've read before:

4. When one anime fan finds another:

5. This watcher did not have a pleasant theater experience:

6. Is it bad that this review made me chuckle because I thought everyone going into this knew the film featured cannibalism?

7. Because we all want to leave the cinema feeling sick and tearful:

8. This one had me LOLing:

9. Should it have been a dark comedy?

10. Oh, you pun starter, you...

11. I'm screaming at the film's new title from this watcher:

12. This one is super cute. I think we're all rooting for Taylor Russell:

13. "I nearly ate my own head just to make it stop" :(

14. "Munch and All" anyone?

15. That's one way to say you hated a film:

16. There's a lot of depth to this 2.5-star rating:

17. *Orders KFC for dinner after reading the title of this review*

18. It's all about the performances. And puns.

19. I cried a little when this viewer said they like "some" Timothée Chalamet:

