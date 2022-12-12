ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Triple shooting leaves 1 dead in North Philadelphia

6abc Action News
 3 days ago

It was a violent Sunday in North Philadelphia. A triple shooting claimed one life and left a 15-year-old girl and another person injured.

It happened around 12:47 p.m. on the 1800 block of West Diamond Street not far from where a Temple University student was robbed at gunpoint.

According to police, two men kicked in the front door of the building and opened fire.

Police say 26-year-old Rayquan Morris, who lived on the block, sustained gunshot wounds to the head. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the chest, shoulder and leg. He remains in critical condition at Temple Hospital.

Police say a 15-year-old girl was shot in the leg. She was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in stable condition. .

Although this incident does not involve students, this homicide is not far from Temple's campus and on a block where students live.

"Diamond Street is known to be not the safest but it's all I can afford. I work three jobs and I'm a full-time student," explained Temple senior Hannah Sbitany.

This is the latest of several criminal investigations near Temple's campus.

In a separate incident, hours earlier and several blocks away, a student was robbed at gunpoint while walking on the 1600 block of West Berks Street.

"It's terrifying. I live a block away from here so it's becoming very common," said Temple sophomore Logan Carroll.

Living close to campus is important to Logan, his roommates and their parents.

"We make sure we're in a good enough spot, but it seems like no matter where you live it's not good enough," Carroll said.

Temple University safety officials are investigating whether the robbery is connected to a similar case last week when two students were robbed at gunpoint while walking on the 1800 block of North Willington Street just steps away from the police station.

"It's just crazy how there's not much being done and we're used to it now, we're desensitized now," Sbitany said.

All of the incidents are still under investigation.

In the case of the shooting, police are searching for two suspects who reportedly fled the scene in a white vehicle, possibly a Chevy.

Anyone with information should contact police at 215-686-TIPS.

Comments / 9

Miss April
3d ago

How do you just run up into someone's house like that? This poor 15 year old girl will never have any sense of security in her home again. And another guy is dead and one clinging to life on what was a deliberate hit on these people! I PRAY 🙏 that they catch the killers!

Reply
4
John Glenn
3d ago

Yes and the leftist believe these criminals deserve a second chance. These criminals are evil and will never change their ways. It’s just a matter of time before they strike again. What’s the common denominator in all of these crimes? Think.

Reply(2)
3
 

