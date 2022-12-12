ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adele had ‘five therapy session a day’ during divorce from Simon Konecki

By Furvah Shah
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Adele has shared she had “five therapy sessions a day” during the divorce from her ex-husband, Simon Konecki .

At her latest Weekends with Adele concert residency in Las Vegas , US, the ‘Easy on Me’ singer told fans she is in therapy again to help “hold herself accountable”, according to video footage from the event.

The Grammy-award winner split up with Konecki, with whom she shares a 10-year-old son, Angelo, in 2019.

Speaking on stage on Friday (9 December), Adele said: “I started having therapy again because I went a few years without it. I needed to start.

“Before, obviously, when I was going through my divorce I was basically having, like, five therapy sessions a day.”

She continued: “But I stopped holding myself accountable for my own behaviour and the things I would say and it’s because I would always fall back on my therapist.”

The singer shared that rather than being accountable for her behaviour, she would attempt to rationalise it with her therapist.

“But now I am doing it because I just want to make sure I’m topping myself up every week to make sure I can give you everything,” she told her audience.

She added that performing live often still “terrifies” her.

“My whole therapy session this week was really interesting. It was about these shows,” she said. “I always get so emotional. I love making music, but there is something about performing live that actually terrifies me and fills me with dread.

“That is why I am not a big touring artist. I did it last time to prove I could do it. But this experience of being in a room this size, I think I might be a live artist for the rest of my life,” she concluded.

The singer is currently in a relationship with sports agent Rich Paul.

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

