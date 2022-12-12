ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man City fight back to earn draw with Man United as WSL derby packs out Etihad Stadium

By Karl Matchett
 3 days ago

Just over 44,000 fans were at the Etihad Stadium as Manchester City and Manchester United fought out an eventful and energetic 1-1 draw in the Women’s Super League.

United missed the chance to go level on points at the top with leaders Chelsea, but in the end might have been glad to merely keep the three points between themselves and City, who stay fourth.

It was the hosts who dominated the early exchanges, with both Chloe Kelly and Bunny Shaw prominent in attack, but United’s defence remained resolute and they gradually worked their way into the contest.

Nikita Parris started to cause problems on the counter and Alessia Russo becoming more involved as an outlet - but it was Leah Galton who opened the scoring shortly before the half-hour mark.

A sweeping move down the left flank involving Ella Toone ended in a pass infield to 28-year-old Galton, who took a touch before firing a slightly deflected strike beyond Ellie Roebuck and into the bottom corner.

The game was at times scrappy, at others fast-paced and with both teams looking to exploit space out wide, but for the remainder of the first half it was a succession of longer-range strikes which failed to test the goalkeepers at either end: Toone firing wide for United, Denya Castellanos hitting one on target for City, Mary Earps showing good footwork to save.

Having seized control of the match for large spells it was United who looked the stronger after the restart - but just before the hour mark they were pegged back.

A cross from the right flank was missed by the first defender Millie Turner and Laura Coombs, entirely unmarked, was allowed to ghost in and stoop to nod in an equaliser from close range.

Kelly then almost put City ahead with a wayward cross which almost looped in for an accidental second, while at the other end Toone dribbled into the box before curling wide.

Shaw nearly won it with a six-yard header on target which Earps just about grasped on the line at the second attempt and City certainly finished the game the stronger, but both had to settle for a draw.

Elsewhere in the league, second-placed Arsenal pulled level on points with leaders Chelsea after a 4-1 win over Aston Villa.

Villa took an early lead through Kirsty Hanson, but when teammate Rachel Corsie netted an own goal, Arsenal went back on level terms. The London club took a lead into half time after a goal from Vivianne Miedema, before Katie McCabe and Jordan Nobbs saw them pull clear in the second half.

However, Chelsea restored their advantage at the top later in the evening after beating Reading 3-2.

Meanwhile, West Ham were 2-0 derby winners over Tottenham thanks to goals from Dagny Brynjarsdottir and Hawa Cissoko either side of the break. The games between Liverpool and Leicester, and Brighton against Everton, were postponed due to the weather.

Related
Beyond Harry Kane: The striker-shaped hole in England’s next golden generation

On the one hand, there is “what’s been said, what’s been written, the night at Molineux” (when England were humiliated by Hungary), the pressure, criticism and scrutiny that England’s most successful manager since Sir Alf Ramsey has struggled to understand and reason with over the past 18 months. On the other, and perhaps the most compelling argument for Gareth Southgate to stay on until the European Championship at least, is the emerging generation of young talent that his own work over the past decade has helped bring through.There is a case to be made that Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka...
Uefa’s ‘total’ victory over European Super League should not hide need for change from within

Uefa has won a victory that virtually everyone in European football is describing with words such as “comprehensive” and “total”.The status quo will not just be preserved if the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) follows advocate general Athanasios Rantos’s opinion, as is expected, but will also be strengthened. For now, and at least in this discussion. There might be more to come there.As regards the main consequences of this counsel, though, the European sports model and the role of federations has been emphatically defended. It was recognised that the rules of Uefa and Fifa do restrict...
World Cup 2022 LIVE: France set up dream final against Lionel Messi’s Argentina after overcoming Morocco

Just two teams remain at the World Cup in Qatar after defending champions France ended Morocco’s dream run at the tournament to set up a sensational final against Argentina and Lionel Messi on Sunday.World champions France used all of their experience to survive some nervy moments against Morocco, who produced a defiant performance despite going a goal behind within the opening five minutes. Walid Regragui’s side had become the first team from Africa to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup but it was France who progressed to the final thanks to goals from Theo Hernandez and substitute Randal...
Morocco fans in Gaza heartbroken as France crush World Cup dreams

Morocco football fans watching World Cup 2022 from Gaza went from jubilation to heartbreak as they lost their semi-final to France on Wednesday night.Supporters crammed inside a sports hall in the city to see the north African side knocked out of the competition by a 2-0 defeat.France will now play Argentina in the World Cup final at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Sunday 18 December.Reactions from a number of crestfallen fans were captured as the result unfolded, with some left devastated at the final whistle.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: France battle past Morocco to set up thrilling final against ArgentinaFrance and Morocco fans clash in Paris after World Cup semi-finalsFrance battle past Morocco to set up thrilling World Cup final against Argentina
Masters of moments France put entertainment aside to reach another World Cup final

Think of France in a World Cup semi-final and the image that may spring to mind dates back four decades. It is so vivid, so shocking, the assault by the West German goalkeeper Toni Schumacher on Patrick Battiston that it remains one of the most infamous moments in footballing history. At the time, it was not even deemed a foul. France, who played some beautiful football in 1982, went out on penalties, moral winners in a 3-3 draw but actual losers.They have won four World Cup semi-finals since then, three involving Didier Deschamps, none with as many goals as...
