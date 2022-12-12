ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daniel Craig says he was thinking of his nan while filming the Belvedere vodka advert

By Furvah Shah
 3 days ago

Daniel Craig has revealed that he was thinking of his grandmother while filming his popular advert for Belvedere vodka.

The advert, directed by Taika Waititi and featuring music from Rita Ora and Giggs , sees the Knives Out actor bust some serious dance moves around the city of Paris, France.

The advert quickly went viral and now has more than 4.1 million views on YouTube.

On filming the promotional video, Craig said it was a way of freeing himself from his iconic role as Bond. At the end of the advert, he sighs “finally” which he said he hoped fans understood as a goodbye to the character.

“When I read the script, I thought, ‘Hmm, really?’ ” he told The Sunday Times . “Then I thought, ‘Let’s go with it. I hope people get the gag.’”

Craig departed from his role as 007 in 2021’s No Time To Die and has since starred in Knives Out and its sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery .

He shared that little planning went into his part in the Belvedere advert.

“There was no meeting with my agents,” he said, “‘OK. What are we going to do? An advert. You’re going to dance.’ I wish life worked like that, but it doesn’t.”

He added that while filming the promotional video, he was reminded of his grandmother.

“When I did it, I thought of my nana. She was the voice in my head, saying, ‘Mutton dressed as lamb’,” he said.

He previously said that learning and filming the dance choreography for the advert was “hard work” .

“It was hard work because I don’t dance. So, the fact is, we had an amazing choreographer to JaQuel Knight who came in and I worked with him for a couple of days,”  he said.

“I just went for it. You don’t get chances like that very often. In for a penny, in for a pound.”

