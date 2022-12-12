Strikes news - live: Ministers to hold Cobra meetings as country faces wave of walkouts

The government is preparing to hold an emergency Cobra meeting today as the country braces for a week of industrial action that threatens to bring the UK to a standstill.

On Tuesday, around 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union who work for Network Rail and 14 train operators will begin a 48-hour strike.

On the same day, civil servants in the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union will start a month-long strike, with workers in different agencies and departments walking out on different days.

Then on Thursday, up to 100,000 nurses will strike, as with postal workers, civil servants, and bus drivers who work for Abellio in London.

On Sunday, the government confirmed plans for military staff and civil servants to cover for striking Border Force staff at airports and ports are among the contingency measures set to be discussed at Monday’s Cobra meeting.

Staff at Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham and Cardiff airports will strike for eight days from 23 December to New Year’s Eve.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden will lead the first of two Cobra meetings which will be attended by transport, health, home office and defence ministers. The second will take place on Wednesday.