Melanie Christy
3d ago
Great work by Indiana's law enforcement. Thank you officers for all you do!
9
fox32chicago.com
Man was under the influence of alcohol when he crashed vehicle in Chicago, killing passenger: police
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old northwest Indiana man is accused of crashing his vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, resulting in the death of his passenger. Steven Martinez, Jr., of Hobart, faces one felony count of reckless homicide with a motor vehicle, one felony count of aggravated DUI resulting in death, two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and one misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing a peace officer.
Chicago man charged with shooting at another driver on I-94
CHICAGO - A 27-year-old Chicago man was arrested and charged after allegedly opening fire on another vehicle on Interstate 94. On December 11, around 10:38 p.m., state troopers responded to a reported expressway shooting on southbound I-94 near 29th Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that the...
cwbchicago.com
2 men shot by concealed carry holder downtown face felony charges; ‘running, limping, and grabbing his rear end’
Chicago — Two men who were shot by a concealed carry holder as they allegedly tried to steal his car in downtown Chicago over the weekend were charged with felonies on Monday. Prosecutors said one of the accused men, who had been shot in the buttocks, ran from the...
Prosecutors Paint Horrifying Picture of Execution-Style Killings in Belmont Cragin Shooting
Warning: The following story contains details that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised. Prosecutors laid out their case against a man suspected of fatally shooting three people outside of a Belmont Cragin bar over the weekend, painting the attack as an execution-style killing following a fight at a birthday party.
Albany Park auto shop thieves make off with multiple high-end vehicles in organized attack
The I-Team got an exclusive look at the video showing the latest attack in progress as the brazen bandits drive off with a half dozen high end vehicles, leaving their owners in the dust.
VIDEO | Woman robbed at gunpoint in Lincoln Park as CPD announce 4 armed robbery suspects charged
New video shows a woman being robbed at gunpoint as Chicago police announced four suspects have been charged in a series of armed robberies with the same MO.
Man gets half max sentence for providing gun used to kill Chicago Police Officer Ella French
"What does it take to get a maximum sentence of five years for selling a weapon to a convicted felon that murdered a police officer and permanently disabled another officer?"
fox32chicago.com
Woman wanted for stealing wallets, making fraudulent purchases in NW Indiana: police
HIGHLAND, Ind. - Police are searching for a northwest Indiana woman who has been stealing wallets from shoppers and making fraudulent purchases with their credit cards. Erica Roadlander is connected to multiple robberies at retail stores across northwest Indiana and the Chicago area, according to Highland police. Police said Roadlander...
Thieves breaking into Naperville mailboxes, using stolen checks to commit identity theft
Naperville police have warned residents against dropping off mail in large postal mailboxes after nine break-ins over the past two months. Instead, the police recommended residents use mail drop locations inside post offices.
abc57.com
Juveniles arrested in connection with armed robbery investigation
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - Two juveniles were arrested after they allegedly stole from a delivery driver at gunpoint, according to the Michigan City Police Department. At 12:27 a.m. on Sunday, dispatch received a 911 call from a pizza delivery driver who said he was robbed at gunpoint. The victim said...
fox32chicago.com
Gunman shoots robbery victim who tried to drive away on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot several times while trying to drive away from a robbery Monday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood. The 40-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle with the engine running around 9 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Harper Avenue when two gunmen walked up and demanded his belongings, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago crime: 7 people robbed at gunpoint within an hour
CHICAGO - Police are investigating after seven people were robbed at gunpoint within an hour across Chicago. "It's a scary thing that all this is happening," said a Ukrainian Village resident named Alec, who lives near two of the incidents. In each robbery, victims lost their phones, wallets, or personal...
14-year-old boy charged with 10 felonies after alleged home invasion, shooting of two teens in Chicago
CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy is facing 10 felony charges after Chicago police allege he critically injured two teens last month during a home invasion. The boy was arrested Tuesday and was charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts […]
10 injured in I-88 crash involving school bus: Illinois State Police
Two adults and one child on the bus were injured, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Investigation launched after body of 14-year-old boy found in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. - The Kane County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation after the body of a teenage boy was found in Aurora Tuesday night. Police say a 14-year-old was found dead in the 1400 block of Exposition Avenue around 8:11 p.m. The investigation is still ongoing. As further information becomes...
Woman killed in Logan Square shooting, fiery crash into dumpster ID'd: authorities
A woman has died after a shooting and fiery crash on the city's Northwest Side, authorities said.
hometownnewsnow.com
Another Alleged Meth Dealer Arrested
(Michigan City, IN) - Another suspected meth dealer in La Porte County is facing potential time in prison. Mark Thomas, 34, was allegedly caught selling over two grams of the drug in Michigan City. Police said the $140 exchange occurred in a parking lot along U.S. 421 just south of U.S. 20.
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Nursing Home Assault
(Michigan City, IN) - A local nursing home worker is accused of physically assaulting and injuring a resident with dementia. Corine Hudson, 47, of Walkerton has been charged with two counts of battery causing serious bodily injury. According to court documents, she was working at Aperion Care on East Coolspring...
CPD search: Woman pepper sprayed CTA bus driver in robbery
CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for a woman who sprayed a CTA bus driver with pepper spray and took her bag. The incident occurred Friday in the 6300 block of South Stony Island Avenue and the woman is described as being between the ages of 18 to 25 years old. If any information on […]
CPD warns of thieves targeting elderly homeowners on Northwest Side
While the homeowner is distracted, another person enters the home and takes jewelry and money, CPD said.
