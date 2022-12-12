At least 74 arrested after football fans clash with police in Paris after France beat England in World Cup

At least 74 football fans were reportedly arrested in Paris last night after France ’s 2-1 victory over England and Morocco ’s 1-0 success over Portgual.

Around 20,000 people took to the streets to celebrate the wins that catapulted Les Blues and the Atlas Lions into the semi-finals of the tournament in Qatar.

The mood was at first celebratory as fans for both national sides cheered and paraded in the capital, but then trouble flared and fireworks were reportedly thrown at police officers, reports Le Parisien .

Footage posted to social media shows officers charging at supporters and in another clip a supporter is beaten and kicked on the ground by police while trying to protect themselves.

Photographs from the scene show multiple fires throughout the city and smashed shop windows.

As well as fireworks, fans reportedly threw chunks of wood, rocks and flares at police officers. Police reportedly responded to the unrest by using tear gas on fans.

French authorities said on Friday they were preparing to deploy an additional 1,200 police officers to the area “to ensure the safety of goods and people in Paris, in the inner suburbs, and in public transport”.

A spokesperson for the police in Paris, told Le Parisien : “A specific device was also put in place on the avenue des Champs-Élysées, in order to prevent any disturbance to public order likely to be generated by supporters and to fight against all the phenomena of delinquency”.

Celebrations elsewhere were less troublesome after an historic night for Morocco as they became the first African and first Arab team to reach the World Cup semi-finals.

The capital, Rabat, was bursting with joy while Morocco fans also celebrated in the streets of Doha and in cities across Europe, where many Moroccans live.

“We were so stressed as if we were on the pitch with the players, but now we want the trophy,” said Mohamed Amine, celebrating in Rabat. “The players, this team lifted Morocco‘s reputation high among the nations of the world.”

Morocco will face defending champion France in the semi-finals on Wednesday.