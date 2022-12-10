Read full article on original website
A stunning transfer to LEC almost official, as Rogue loses an end to the summer 2022 champion
After two years in Rogue, Odoamne decided to embark on another career of game of the Legends. The Romanian left Rogue today ahead of the 2023 season. He is the only player to break the Rogue/Kiko roster in preparation for the next year, following a successful 2022 campaign in which the team became the 2022 LEC Summer Champions and the only Western player to advance to the Knockout stage of Worlds.
Check your calendars: LEC will move matchdays in 2023 season
According to a report from Blix.gg, the LEC is going to change its weekend schedule for the 2023 season. Next year, European League of Legends is hosting its games on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays, according to Blix.gg. Hopefully, he will continue to look at the weekends, but Fridays will be...
CD Project RED promises to replace The Witcher 3.3 with a problem
Since the revised role-playing game didn’t have time for the Witcher 3: Wild HuntCome out on PC and modern consoles, the version for PCs in spite of a small scandal may be causing technical problems. Other problems include graphic artifacts, graphic distortions, etc. However, developers from CD Projekt Red promise to eliminate as soon as possible. According to the studio representatives, they are now actively studying the complaints received by the players and searching for the causes of the problems. Previously, the developers disclosed the details of the innovations that will delight fans of the new version The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and also reported that the game will finally be able to get rid of the problems with the Russian-language voice acting, which overshadowed the fans impressions even in 2015.
Esports Awards: Top highlights from the ceremony
Last night, the 2022 Esports Awards were held in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the star-studded show made the top of the esports industry the best. In the realm of the web, esports represented nearly all around the globe, from a company to a competitor. This show comes just one week after the Game Awards on Sunday, and while it didn’t go too far with the esports, this show was a spectacular event.
The Apocalypse arena will be shut down for Control claims insider
They’ll never forget them (pic: EA). More new Apex Legends leaks show that several big changes, regarding Arenas and certain characters, might happen within the long run. Apart from the usual battle royale, Apex Legends has a new mode called Arenas, which was only introduced in Season 9. Players...
23savage becomes first dota player to reach 13000 MMR
Nuengnara 23savage Teeramahanon is Thai prodigy who plays for Talon Esports. As of December 2022, he became the first player to reach three-thirty MMR. What makes you think about this is that he did the toughest Dota server, Southeast Asia. The 13K MMR club was established in 1963. Not enough...
Fortnite players can win a million dollars from Mr.Beast challenge
If you take the absolute best of MrBeasts, you can win $1,000,000 on Fortnite. For quite long, though Fortnite has already featured top streaming channels such as Ninja, Lachlan and Loserfruit, YouTuber MrBeast was too busy. Mr. Beast is known for the huge sums of money that he collects on...
DPC 2023 Open Qualifiers kicks off with Hyped new teams and the new rosters
The Dota Pro Circuit 2023 (DPC 2023) roster lock marks the end of a long hiatus since the international eleven (TI 11) concluded. From 11 a.m. until 22 (see below). What really matters in this CM from CM 2023 is the abundance of new members, so far as to introduce us to the IC 2023 standard. For instance, the remnants of the former team OG squad went out of their retirement to compete in DPC 2023.
Riot Games was being taken into consideration by means of its name for the existence of an allegation of Valorant Clone
Riot Games is in a lawsuit slashed by the Chinese company NetEase infringing the rights of their popular Valorant esports title. Riot Games claimed the NetEases mobile title Hyper Front has maps, weapons, characters and charms similar to Valortant. Like Valorant, Hyper Front is a free-to-play FPS title with teams...
To take the Riot Games Pass: Give Freebies by linking your accounts with your freebie
Riot games now accessed on Game Pass. Players can unlock a sweet loot by linking their Riot and Game Pass accounts. To everyone who visits Riots site and clicks the big red button linking to your Xbox profile, you’ll get unlimited time and forever benefits. For a lifetime, the benefit consists of a 20 percent XP bonus and unlocking every character (yet the new ones) in Valorant, League of Legends and League of Legends: Wild Rift. GamePass subscribers for Teamfight Tactics will get One-Star Rare Little Legend Tacticians, four Arena Skins available until April 2023 and one Arena Skin a month afterward. Legends of Runeterra players will buy all the cards available in the foundations set for no additional charge.
Fortnite V23.10 brings new mythics, bad changes & bolt events to your mind
Fortnite V23.10 is live in the game. It’s our first update since Chapter 4 has launched as long as I have a certain shortage of Fortnite seasons, but with one of our few big changes after the vacation of Epic. The actual mechanics are often very boring. Players will be able to pull off crazy moves and the new equipment. It was good to make a lot of the kit changes between the newest version and the hotfix.
Your Usual Winners List from The 2022 Esports Awards
I wonder if they had won 2022 Esports Award, and we have a posted of the winners that you had previously won. The ceremony was built with Eefje ‘Sjokz’ Depoortere and Alex ‘Goldenboy’ Mendez. We were there personally, but as for every other outlet today, the list of winners from that show is full and you can browse, and find your favorites.
The third World Championship, including the F1 Esports Series Pro Championship, won on November 13th
F1 Esports Series champions announced their final event for the 2022 event. Starting on Wednesday, December 14th, the series will broadcast live across YouTube, Twitch and Facebook Gaming, as the series will present five drivers leading the road for the championship. Right now, only 22 points separate Lucas Blakeley of last year’s champion Jarno Opmeer, who sits on 5th place. Wednesday’s event is going to take place on Suzuka map, Thursday’s event will head to Interlagos and the finals on Saturday, December 16th, are going to take place on Yas Marina. Here are the pictures of the organizers explaining what the tournament is all about.
Recruit a Friend
Do you want to share your memories with your friends and share amazing adventures with them around Azeroth and abroad? The training program Recruiting Friends is perfect for you. What’s the new day?. UPDATE: With the new Dragonflight release, players will be able to return after their experiences have...
What are The Fires of Rubicon? The Game of Soulsborne is a reincarnation of the Armored Core
They confirmed that they didn’t have a link to any previous titles. Nevertheless, if you wanted to challenge mech, the difficulty could vary based on missions, enemy type and their mech. It’s probably unsurprising to learn that the game is not aiming for a soulsborne style of gameplay. No,...
Diablo Immortal adds new zone, more Hell Difficulties, and an adventure event according to latest update
Among the mobile MMOs it has arrived. Updates, updates and resurgences, along with a more complex holiday event in terms of the sumptuous patches. One of the major stars is the addition of Stormpoint, a new zone with an existing quest line, 20 new enemies, new bosses and minibosses, and the horde of crabs. This first post-launch zone is for players aged 60, who have completed prerequisite quests and who have entered Hell Difficulty III.
ROSE Online returns early after 17 years out
It would be easy to forget that Korean-based version of Gravity Interactive has a pretty steep history. The game was originally launched back in 2005, but has since gone into maintenance back in 2016 before finally closing up shop in 2019. It also had a very poor end in Japan where Faith-Inc. closed off in 2019 and filed for bankruptcy in 2020, even if he didn’t get the new content.
Golley, Dino Kart: Prehistoric games trailer of the dinosaurs
A new prehistoric game has been released for Gigantosaurus, a kart racing game. Bandai Namco Entertainment and Outright Games have revealed some tracks players can race in the prehistoric kart racing game in the latest gameplay trailer of Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart, which is coming from February 17-2523. As one of...
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Players Find Easy Ways Of Overcome Ditto Tera Raids
Raids are another beast of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The addition of Tera raids has posed trainers with tougher challenges than ever before. That includes a Tera Ditto raid that several players have been struggling with; so some people sharing tips on how they have successfully broken up the gen one blob.
New Pokemon: Spheal carries the Pokemon Go spotlight as Scarlet and Violet players score free sandwiches
Tuesday is a quiet days of week. The Monday blues have passed, but still one week in the works, and it feels like a mountain to climb. The surprises are all over this Tuesday, however, for the fans of Pokemon. Pokemon Go is holding a Spotlight Hour for Spheal later...
