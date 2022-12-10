Last night, the 2022 Esports Awards were held in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the star-studded show made the top of the esports industry the best. In the realm of the web, esports represented nearly all around the globe, from a company to a competitor. This show comes just one week after the Game Awards on Sunday, and while it didn’t go too far with the esports, this show was a spectacular event.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 13 HOURS AGO