25newsnow.com
25 Sports High School Tuesday - December 13, 2022
(25 News Now) - Tuesday brought a full slate of Mid-Illini matchups in both boys and girls hoops. On the boys side, Metamora continued their terrific start with a 77-27win over Canton. Elsewhere, Morton topped Pekin 56-43, Washington beat Limestone 68-37 and East Peoria got a 61-46 win over Dunlap. On the girls side, Class 3A No. 5 Washington beat Limestone 62-27 while Metamora topped Class 2A No. 10 Canton 48-33, Dunlap raced past East Peoria 83-31 and Morton beat Pekin 58-25. In the Big 12, a big Peoria city rivalry was the Tuesday night star as Peoria Notre Dame bested Peoria High 58-55 on a halfcourt buzzer beater from Jacob Johnson. In small schools hoops, Eureka beat Tri-Valley 59-48 in a Heart of Illinois Conference matchup while Illini Bluffs picked up a 70-40 win over Greenview.
WGIL broadcaster just the second Galesburg media member elected to IBCA Hall of Fame
Longtime WGIL Radio play-by-play announcer Brad Bennewitz, voice of Galesburg Silver Streaks sports for nearly 30 years, has been elected to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame as a media member. Bennewitz is just the second media member who will represent Galesburg in the IBCA Hall of Fame. Former...
25newsnow.com
Proposed Pekin sports complex could become new Rivermen home
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Ice could soon stick around in Pekin all year long. A proposed new sports complex would offer an indoor ice rink and multi-purpose space to attract more people to the Marigold City. With the initial steps already completed, it’s also coming with a potentially bigger purpose in mind.
1470 WMBD
Kasper: Mask wearing is making a comeback
PEORIA, Ill. – For many of your friends and neighbors, there may one thing about the COVID-19 pandemic that will continue to be done: the wearing of masks. Usage of them is going up again, as cases of both COVID and the flu are increasing, while RSV may be levelling off.
Two-time Champion: Tunnel car wash company plans second Galesburg location
Champion Xpress Carwash, which operates an automated tunnel car wash on East Carl Sandburg Drive, plans to build a second Galesburg car wash on North Henderson Street. With 22 locations across New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Iowa and Illinois, Champion Xpress last week purchased the site of a former car wash at 1819 N. Henderson Street. Local developer Rob Benedict, who had plans to build his own tunnel car wash on site, sold the property for $1.45 million to Via Real Estate LLC (Champion Xpress) on Friday, Dec. 9.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Saturday Night @ Mike’s Tavern (Celebrating Ten Years of MBIP!)
Wow, this is one tasty burger! The burger is savory, juicy and so flavorful! There’s diced onions on it and the bun is bakery fresh. I find that the four ounce burger is a perfect snack-sized burger and a real Saturday night treat!. This was a delicious dinner and...
wbwn.com
Official Tailgate N’ Tallboys Bloomington 2023 Lineup
B104 is ready to party it up at Tailgate N’ Tallboys, June 14-17, 2023…AND now you can check out the FULL lineup JUST ANNOUNCED!!!. Are you ready for 4 nights of country music with some of your favorite country stars?!…Kane Brown, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Parker McCullom, Bailey Zimmerman, Jackson Dean, Morgan Wade, and many, many more!
Central Illinois Proud
Gas prices drop by double digits, on track for $3/gallon by Christmas
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — For the fifth week in a row Peoria drivers saw the average price per gallon fall, dropping 15.2 cents this week to average $3.49 per gallon Monday. According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, gas prices are 64.1 cents per gallon lower than one month ago, and only 0.7 cents per gallon higher than this day in 2021.
1027superhits.com
Woman shot in South Peoria Monday afternoon
PEORIA, Ill. – A woman was hurt after she was shot in South Peoria Monday afternoon. Peoria Police say it happened around 2:30 p.m. near Ann and Oregon Streets. A female was being taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, later located near Adams and Maple. The injuries...
Central Illinois Proud
Natural Playground almost ready for playing
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — There has been significant construction progress for the natural playground at Colene Hoose Elementary school in Normal. The project covers 16-acres of land. “Natural playgrounds are basically this important place for kids to connect to nature,” said designer Adam Bienenstock. A life-sized chess game,...
wcbu.org
Peoria Park District board decides the fate of the Donovan Park pavilion proposal tonight
The Peoria Park District's board of trustees decides tonight on the fate of the controversial Donovan Park performing arts pavilion concept. The not-for-profit group Pavilion in the Park wants to build an indoor-outdoor arts venue seating about 2,000 on an acre of land in the southeastern corner of Donovan Park. The total project area encompasses 18 acres.
macaronikid.com
2022 Bloomington - Normal, IL Holiday and Christmas Light Displays
Every year my family likes to get in our pajamas, grab a thermos of hot cocoa and hop in the car. Our destination? Some of Bloomington - Normal, IL's very best holiday light displays. From Uptown Normal's festively lit-up trees and storefronts to twinkling local home displays (with a few set to music!) ... there's plenty to see!
25newsnow.com
Chillicothe woman killed in late Friday afternoon crash identified
CHILLICOTHE (25 News Now) - A woman killed late Friday afternoon in a crash in Chillicothe has been identified. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the woman, Katherine “Katie” Wright, 44, of Fawn Court in Chillicothe, was pronounced deceased on scene after the vehicle she was driving left the roadway, rolled multiple times and struck several small trees.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria School Board approves $4 million bid for Peoria Stadium renovations
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — More changes are coming to the Peoria Stadium. At Monday’s meeting, the Peoria Public School Board approved a $4.4 million bid for the Track and Artificial Turf Project. The project will renovate the track and football turf at the stadium. The funds will be...
wcbu.org
Woman killed in crash north of Chillicothe
A woman is dead after a crash north of Chillicothe on Friday afternoon. Peoria County Sheriff's deputies responded to the one-vehicle crash in the 5900 block of E. Hart Ln. just after 4:15 p.m. The 44-year-old woman's vehicle left the roadway near a curve. She was ejected from the vehicle...
thefabricator.com
Rivian to power Illinois plant with wind
Rivian and Apex Clean Energy have signed a power purchase agreement for 50 mW of electricity from the renewable energy company’s proposed Goose Creek Wind farm in Piatt County, Ill. This purchase, along with other renewable sourcing and on-site generation, will allow the electric vehicle manufacturer to power as...
1470 WMBD
Coming to Peoria Civic Center: Ballet and ‘The Price is Right Live!’
PEORIA, Ill. – You could be the next contestant on “The Price is Right” — without even leaving Peoria!. It won’t be on TV, but the live touring version called “The Price is Right Live!” will come to the Peoria Civic Center Theatre March 21st.
1470 WMBD
Juvenile arrested following Sunday afternoon shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – A juvenile has been arrested following a shots fired call in South Peoria Sunday afternoon. Peoria Police say a ShotSpotter alert came in before 2:30 P.M. on West Antoinette inbetween Western and Madison Park Terrace, with officers seeing the alleged gunman flee on foot. A car...
Body found in Sangamon River
PETERSBURG, Ill. (WCIA) — Emergency service personnel found a dead body in the Sangamon River in Petersburg on Sunday. Ben Hollis, Menard County Chief Deputy Sheriff & Coroner, shared on Facebook that personnel in a rescue boat located what was possibly a person in the river, north of the Illinois Route 123 bridge at approximately […]
wglt.org
State Farm ends retiree charitable matching gifts
In a surprising move that has implications for not-for-profit organizations in central Illinois, State Farm is cutting back on its charitable giving in at least one area. The company website notes retirees will no longer be eligible for the company's charitable matching gift program, effective with the new year. The...
