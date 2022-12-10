(25 News Now) - Tuesday brought a full slate of Mid-Illini matchups in both boys and girls hoops. On the boys side, Metamora continued their terrific start with a 77-27win over Canton. Elsewhere, Morton topped Pekin 56-43, Washington beat Limestone 68-37 and East Peoria got a 61-46 win over Dunlap. On the girls side, Class 3A No. 5 Washington beat Limestone 62-27 while Metamora topped Class 2A No. 10 Canton 48-33, Dunlap raced past East Peoria 83-31 and Morton beat Pekin 58-25. In the Big 12, a big Peoria city rivalry was the Tuesday night star as Peoria Notre Dame bested Peoria High 58-55 on a halfcourt buzzer beater from Jacob Johnson. In small schools hoops, Eureka beat Tri-Valley 59-48 in a Heart of Illinois Conference matchup while Illini Bluffs picked up a 70-40 win over Greenview.

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO