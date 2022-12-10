ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ewrestlingnews.com

Karrion Kross Reveals Advice He Received From Drew McIntyre After WWE Release

WWE star Karrion Kross was recently interviewed on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Kross talked about how Drew McIntyre reached out to him after his initial WWE release, and eventually sharing the ring with McIntyre in their feud upon his return. Check out the...
ewrestlingnews.com

Taya Valkyrie: It Felt Like WWE Didn’t Know What To Do With Me In NXT

Former WWE Superstar Taya Valkyrie has said that it felt at times that nobody in NXT knew what to do with her during her tenure with the promotion. Valkyrie signed with WWE in February 2021 and worked under the name Franky Monet until her release in November of that same year.
ewrestlingnews.com

Roxanne Perez Gets Emotional Following Her WWE NXT Women’s Championship Win

As we reported earlier here on eWn, Roxanne Perez defeated Mandy Rose to capture the NXT Women’s Championship on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Following the show, WWE posted a “Digital Exclusive” that featured an emotional Perez commenting on her journey to get where she is today. She took it back to 2016, which is the year she began wrestling at the age of 14. She said,
ewrestlingnews.com

Vince Russo Blasts WWE For ‘Firing’ Bobby Lashley On RAW

Vince Russo heavily criticized WWE for “firing” RAW Superstar Bobby Lashley following this week’s episode of RAW. On this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, Lashley faced off against Seth Rollins in a singles match. Despite fighting from under throughout the match, The Visionary managed to beat the former The All Mighty following a devastating Pedigree.
ewrestlingnews.com

Asuka Says She’s Going Away For A While Amid Character Change

WWE RAW Superstar Asuka will be going away “for a while” amid her ongoing character change. In recent weeks, Asuka has been teasing a character change on social media, posting photos of her pre-WWE days as ‘Kana.’. On this week’s episode of RAW, Asuka ditched her face...
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE NXT Stars Backstage At Tonight’s Raw

WWE has brought in NXT stars Malik Blade and Edris Enofe for tonight’s Raw event. Pwinsider.com reported the news. They will likely be working the Main Event taping, a trend that WWE has done for months. Current WWE Raw Card. – Raw Women’s Championship number one contender’s match: Alexa...
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Holds Company Holiday Party In Stamford, CT, NXT Level Up Matches, More

On Tuesday night, WWE held a company holiday party in Stamford, Connecticut. In addition to many employees being in attendance, Johnny Gargano, Omos, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke, and Triple H were at the party. The following four matches will be taking place on Friday’s episode of WWE NXT Level Up:...
STAMFORD, CT
ewrestlingnews.com

Jamie Noble Pins Sami Zayn In Final Match

Jamie Noble wrestled in what he says was his final match at last night’s house show in his home state of West Virginia. The current WWE producer teamed with Braun Strowman, Ridge Holland, and Butch to defeat The Bloodline (The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn). Noble scored the pinfall on Zayn.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
ewrestlingnews.com

Great Muta’s Final NJPW Match To Air On This Week’s NJPW On AXS TV

The Great Muta’s final New Japan Pro Wrestling match is set to air on this Friday’s episode of NJPW on AXS TV. Muta intends to retire from professional wrestling in 2023. The high-profile bout took place at Historic X-Over, the joint NJPW/STARDOM event held in Tokyo last month. It featured Muta teaming with Chaos (Kazuchika Okada and Toru Yano) against United Empire (Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, and Aaron Henare).
ewrestlingnews.com

Saraya Comments On Vince McMahon, AEW vs. WWE, & More

Former WWE and current AEW wrestler Saraya recently spoke to Forbes about a variety of topics, including Vince McMahon’s possible return to WWE, heat between AEW and WWE, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On McMahon coming back to WWE: “He’s only been...
ewrestlingnews.com

Backstage Update On William Regal’s Role When He Returns To WWE

William Regal is leaving AEW to make a return to WWE after the new year when his contract with AEW expires. AEW/ROH President Tony Khan addressed Regal’s departure during the ROH Final Battle media scrum, where he noted that Regal asked for the company not to renew his deal so he could return to WWE to be in NXT with his son.
ewrestlingnews.com

Results From WWE Live Event In Charleston, WV: Six-Man Tag Team Match

WWE held a live event on Sunday night from the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. WWE Intercontinental Title Match– Gunther (c) (w/ Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) retains over Shinsuke Nakamura. Karrion Kross & Scarlett defeated Madcap Moss &...
CHARLESTON, WV
ewrestlingnews.com

Results From WWE Live Event In Kalamazoo, MI: Theory vs. Rollins

WWE held a live event on Sunday night from the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, MI. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss & Asuka defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & IYO Sky)
KALAMAZOO, MI
ewrestlingnews.com

The Miz Recalls The Time He Asked The Rock For Acting Advice

The Miz isn’t afraid to ask for acting advice, and he received some from The Rock himself. Speaking on the ‘Off the Beat’ podcast, the WWE Superstar recalled the time he reached out to The Rock prior to his first film to get some advice. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com

Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (12/12/22)

WWE invades the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Raw Women’s Championship number one contender’s match: Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley. – United...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE NXT Results for December 13, 2022

Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT is presented from the WWE Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. Follow along here for results of all the matches and noteworthy moments and keep refreshing for updates. Be sure to chat it up in the comments below and tell us your thoughts while watching this episode!
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy