ewrestlingnews.com
Booker T Addresses Crying After Roxanne Perez’ WWE NXT Deadline Win
Roxanne Perez won the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge at WWE NXT Deadline on Saturday night, earning an NXT Women’s Championship match against Mandy Rose next month. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T got emotional as he watched his former student from Reality of Wrestling reach this accomplishment. While speaking...
ewrestlingnews.com
Karrion Kross Reveals Advice He Received From Drew McIntyre After WWE Release
WWE star Karrion Kross was recently interviewed on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Kross talked about how Drew McIntyre reached out to him after his initial WWE release, and eventually sharing the ring with McIntyre in their feud upon his return. Check out the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Roxanne Perez Gets Emotional Following Her WWE NXT Women’s Championship Win
As we reported earlier here on eWn, Roxanne Perez defeated Mandy Rose to capture the NXT Women’s Championship on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Following the show, WWE posted a “Digital Exclusive” that featured an emotional Perez commenting on her journey to get where she is today. She took it back to 2016, which is the year she began wrestling at the age of 14. She said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Taya Valkyrie: It Felt Like WWE Didn’t Know What To Do With Me In NXT
Former WWE Superstar Taya Valkyrie has said that it felt at times that nobody in NXT knew what to do with her during her tenure with the promotion. Valkyrie signed with WWE in February 2021 and worked under the name Franky Monet until her release in November of that same year.
ewrestlingnews.com
Vince Russo Blasts WWE For ‘Firing’ Bobby Lashley On RAW
Vince Russo heavily criticized WWE for “firing” RAW Superstar Bobby Lashley following this week’s episode of RAW. On this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, Lashley faced off against Seth Rollins in a singles match. Despite fighting from under throughout the match, The Visionary managed to beat the former The All Mighty following a devastating Pedigree.
ewrestlingnews.com
Asuka Says She’s Going Away For A While Amid Character Change
WWE RAW Superstar Asuka will be going away “for a while” amid her ongoing character change. In recent weeks, Asuka has been teasing a character change on social media, posting photos of her pre-WWE days as ‘Kana.’. On this week’s episode of RAW, Asuka ditched her face...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT Stars Backstage At Tonight’s Raw
WWE has brought in NXT stars Malik Blade and Edris Enofe for tonight’s Raw event. Pwinsider.com reported the news. They will likely be working the Main Event taping, a trend that WWE has done for months. Current WWE Raw Card. – Raw Women’s Championship number one contender’s match: Alexa...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jamie Noble Pins Sami Zayn In Final Match
Jamie Noble wrestled in what he says was his final match at last night’s house show in his home state of West Virginia. The current WWE producer teamed with Braun Strowman, Ridge Holland, and Butch to defeat The Bloodline (The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn). Noble scored the pinfall on Zayn.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Briscoes Believe Their Trilogy With FTR Will Stand Out As The Best Of Their Careers
The Briscoes spoke in an interview with Busted Open Radio about their trilogy of matches with FTR and where they rank among the top matches of their careers. The Briscoes captured the ROH Tag Team Titles from FTR at Final Battle 2022 this past Saturday in a dog collar match.
ewrestlingnews.com
Kurt Angle Claims Eddie Guerrero Is One Of His Top 3 Favorite Opponents To Wrestle Against
WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the show, Angle talked about the late Eddie Guerrero and where he ranks amongst his favorite opponents to share the ring with. Angle said that Guerrero...
ewrestlingnews.com
Great Muta’s Final NJPW Match To Air On This Week’s NJPW On AXS TV
The Great Muta’s final New Japan Pro Wrestling match is set to air on this Friday’s episode of NJPW on AXS TV. Muta intends to retire from professional wrestling in 2023. The high-profile bout took place at Historic X-Over, the joint NJPW/STARDOM event held in Tokyo last month. It featured Muta teaming with Chaos (Kazuchika Okada and Toru Yano) against United Empire (Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, and Aaron Henare).
ewrestlingnews.com
William Regal Discusses Missing His Wife’s Pregnancy In 1996, Asking NJPW For Time Away, Missing Family Life
William Regal took to the final episode of his Gentleman Villain podcast to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the show, Regal opened up about his marriage, missing his wife’s pregnancy in 1996, the first time he asked for time off in wrestling, and so much more. Here are...
ewrestlingnews.com
Karl Anderson To Appear At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom Next Month
Karl Anderson will become the first ever wrestler under contract to WWE to perform at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s biggest event of the year – Wrestle Kingdom. Multiple sources have confirmed that New Japan and WWE have reached an agreement for Anderson to wrestle at the anticipated event on January 4 at the legendary Tokyo Dome.
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage Update On William Regal’s Role When He Returns To WWE
William Regal is leaving AEW to make a return to WWE after the new year when his contract with AEW expires. AEW/ROH President Tony Khan addressed Regal’s departure during the ROH Final Battle media scrum, where he noted that Regal asked for the company not to renew his deal so he could return to WWE to be in NXT with his son.
ewrestlingnews.com
MJF Teases That He’ll Be Leaving The Wrestling Business In His 30s
MJF took to Twitter today to hype his AEW World Championship match with Ricky Starks on this Wednesday’s “Winter is Coming” themed episode of Dynamite. In his tweet, the self-proclaimed “Salt of the Earth” continues to tease that he’ll be leaving the wrestling business entirely once he reaches his 30s. He wrote,
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (12/12/22)
WWE invades the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Raw Women’s Championship number one contender’s match: Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley. – United...
ewrestlingnews.com
Sami Zayn Pays Tribute To Jamie Noble After His Last Match
As we reported earlier today here on eWn, Jamie Noble wrestled at a WWE live event in Charleston, West Virginia on Sunday night in what was billed as his final match. He teamed with Braun Strowman and the Brawling Brutes to face off against The Bloodline. The finish came when Noble pinned Sami Zayn.
ewrestlingnews.com
Results From WWE Live Event In Kalamazoo, MI: Theory vs. Rollins
WWE held a live event on Sunday night from the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, MI. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss & Asuka defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & IYO Sky)
ewrestlingnews.com
Saraya Comments On Vince McMahon, AEW vs. WWE, & More
Former WWE and current AEW wrestler Saraya recently spoke to Forbes about a variety of topics, including Vince McMahon’s possible return to WWE, heat between AEW and WWE, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On McMahon coming back to WWE: “He’s only been...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Miz Recalls The Time He Asked The Rock For Acting Advice
The Miz isn’t afraid to ask for acting advice, and he received some from The Rock himself. Speaking on the ‘Off the Beat’ podcast, the WWE Superstar recalled the time he reached out to The Rock prior to his first film to get some advice. He said,
