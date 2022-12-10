ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs, AR

Comments / 1

Kay White Lewis
3d ago

how were the roads dry it rained all day long Fri and it had rained all week long my yard is standing in water and l live in hot springs

Reply
2
Related
THV11

Sheridan woman arrested for hit-and-run accident

SHERWOOD, Ark. — 24-year-old Keydi Flores of Sheridan has been arrested for a hit-and-run accident that happened in Sherwood on December 9. According to police, the accident happened at 9:00 pm. when Flores was traveling eastbound on Kiehl Avenue. Flores hit Katrina Jones who was walking down the road,...
SHERWOOD, AR
THV11

Arkansas State Police arrest suspect in I-430 shooting incident

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Special agents with Arkansas State Police arrested 32-year-old Christian M. Torrence in connection to a shooting incident that happened in March. According to reports, a North Little Rock woman reported that as she was traveling south on I-430, the driver of a car, later identified as Torrence, fired a gun and the round struck her vehicle near the David O. Dodd overpass.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

Suspect in March I-430 shooting incident arrested

A Little Rock man has been arrested in connection to a shooting incident in March along Interstate 430 in Pulaski County. According to the Arkansas State Police, 32-year-old Christian M. Torrence was arrested Wednesday by Arkansas State Police Special Agents and is currently being held in the Pulaski County Detention Center. Torrence is facing two felony charges including unlawful discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault.
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
THV11

Little Rock police investigating possible homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is asking for the public's help in getting information regarding an incident that occurred on April 23. Officers responded to the intersection of Walker and 44th Street where they found a deceased victim, who was later identified as Kerry Allen.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Garland County Sheriff's Office announces 'Twelve Days of Safety' campaign

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As the festive holiday season continues the Garland County Sheriff's Office announces its 'Twelve Days of Safety' campaign. The sheriff's office wants to make sure your holiday season stays merry and bright by using the campaign and through this campaign, the public will be provided with safety tips that help keep them as well as their property safe.
GARLAND COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy