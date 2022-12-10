Read full article on original website
Kay White Lewis
3d ago
how were the roads dry it rained all day long Fri and it had rained all week long my yard is standing in water and l live in hot springs
Sheridan woman arrested for hit-and-run accident
SHERWOOD, Ark. — 24-year-old Keydi Flores of Sheridan has been arrested for a hit-and-run accident that happened in Sherwood on December 9. According to police, the accident happened at 9:00 pm. when Flores was traveling eastbound on Kiehl Avenue. Flores hit Katrina Jones who was walking down the road,...
Crash, stalled vehicle backing up I-430 traffic at Arkansas River
A stalled car and a wreck are backing up southbound traffic on Interstate 430 near the Arkansas River bridge.
Arkansas State Police arrest suspect in I-430 shooting incident
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Special agents with Arkansas State Police arrested 32-year-old Christian M. Torrence in connection to a shooting incident that happened in March. According to reports, a North Little Rock woman reported that as she was traveling south on I-430, the driver of a car, later identified as Torrence, fired a gun and the round struck her vehicle near the David O. Dodd overpass.
Little Rock police investigating fatal shooting on S. University Avenue
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Shortly after 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to a call of a "subject down" in the 4800 block of South University. According to reports, when officers arrived they found an adult black male who was suffering from what...
Little Rock family home hit with bullets in Saturday night shooting
A mother and her children were left traumatized after bullets pierced through their Little Rock home on Saturday night.
KTLO
Suspect in March I-430 shooting incident arrested
A Little Rock man has been arrested in connection to a shooting incident in March along Interstate 430 in Pulaski County. According to the Arkansas State Police, 32-year-old Christian M. Torrence was arrested Wednesday by Arkansas State Police Special Agents and is currently being held in the Pulaski County Detention Center. Torrence is facing two felony charges including unlawful discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault.
Police make arrest in connection to Friday hit-and-run in Sherwood
Sherwood Police said an arrest was made on Tuesday in connection to a Friday hit-and-run on Kiehl Avenue
Police investigating shooting at Lawrence Landing in Faulkner County
FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. — The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened shortly before 5:00 p.m. on Monday. According to reports, the scene is secured and officers do not believe there is a threat to the public. The details of this incident remain very limited but...
Little Rock police investigating possible homicide
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is asking for the public's help in getting information regarding an incident that occurred on April 23. Officers responded to the intersection of Walker and 44th Street where they found a deceased victim, who was later identified as Kerry Allen.
mysaline.com
Pistol Pincher, Beau Biter, Truck Schmuck, Hooptie Hurter and more in the week’s SCSO Summary
In this Crime Summary from Saline County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) in Benton, Arkansas they reported the following recent incidents:. A citizen reported someone entered her home sometime Friday night and stole jewelry and medication. The investigation is still ongoing. Finding Fentanyl. Possession Controlled Substance //Dollar General Chicot //. Deputies...
KATV
WATCH: Do you recognize this suspect who stole catalytic converters in North Little Rock?
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The North Little Rock police are seeking information regarding thefts of catalytic converters from a vehicle. In a tweet, police shared a video of a suspect stealing the catalytic converters. Police said if you recognize the person, please contact Det. Imhoff at (501) 771-7163 with...
KATV
Mulberry officer on paid leave for violent arrest given certificate of appreciation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Mulberry police officer under investigation over a violent arrest attended the city Christmas party Monday night and was given a certificate by the mayor, our content partner 40/29 News reported. Officer Thell Riddle was placed on paid suspension earlier this year because of his...
Hot Springs police officers named Officers of the Year
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge hosted the 2022 Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Awards at the Benton Event Center on Tuesday.
mysaline.com
Fleeing, Firearms, and Failure to Appear in Tuesday’s Saline County Mugshots on 12142022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Low chance of snow for some Monday evening into early Tuesday
It’s been a wet and warmer than average December so far, but winter is quickly approaching. The official start of Winter is 3:47pm Wednesday, December 21, and temperatures leading up to it are certainly going to feel like it. Cold and dry air settles in Thursday, December 15 and...
KATV
Family wants answers after Greene County inmate dies in hospital
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The family of Marshall Price is searching for answers regarding his death, our content partner Region 8 News reported. A wake and vigil were held on Dec.11, to remember Price. His family said he was easygoing and loved to help others. He was sentenced to...
KATV
Garland County Sheriff's Office announces 'Twelve Days of Safety' campaign
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As the festive holiday season continues the Garland County Sheriff's Office announces its 'Twelve Days of Safety' campaign. The sheriff's office wants to make sure your holiday season stays merry and bright by using the campaign and through this campaign, the public will be provided with safety tips that help keep them as well as their property safe.
mysaline.com
Drugs, Theft, and Commitment in Monday’s Saline County Mugshots on 12132022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Police: 1 person shot on Galloway in Jacksonville
Jacksonville police say they are investigating a shooting incident in the 100 block of Galloway.
mysaline.com
Drugs, Burglary, and Intoxication in This Weekends Saline County Mugshots 12122022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
