It wasn't easy and it wasn't pretty but the 4th ranked Crimson Tide battled and held on to defeat the Memphis Tigers 91-88 on Tuesday night. The tough, veteran, Memphis team gave the home team all they wanted, but Bama prevailed in the in. The Tigers have 11 players on their roster listed as either senior, redshirt senior, or graduate student. The Tide revenged their loss in Memphis last year and improved to 9-1 on the season, while the Tigers fell to 8-3.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 21 HOURS AGO