Knoxville, TN

WATE

The Gallery Shopping center has all the holiday shopping

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Let’s take a look into one of Knoxville’s oldest shopping centers to get that last minute holiday shopping center done. Give the gift of style and for some, necessity. According to studies done by Mayo Clinic, over 55 percent of women experience hair...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WAFF

Gatlinburg turns into a Hallmark movie town for the holidays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re starting to experience cabin fever, Gatlinburg is the place to go!. During the holidays, the whole area turns into a small winter town straight from a Hallmark Christmas movie. Hike through the Great Smoky Mountains, visit a winery and stay for the night in a cabin with a beautiful view.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wivk.com

Some Places to See Christmas Lights in East Tennessee

Across East Tennessee, people are in the Christmas spirit, and it shows. Homes across the region are filled with hundreds and, at times, even thousands of lights. Below you can find a list of some of the big places to go see Christmas lights across East Tennessee. The Marlowe’s home...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

State investigation into Department of Children Services

The state comptroller has released a report on the Department of Children Services. State investigation into Department of Children Services. The state comptroller has released a report on the Department of Children Services. Law enforcement presence increasing on Monroe County …. WATE 6 On Your Side. Immigrants are thriving in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Go Dance makes dancing approachable and fun

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Go Dance Ballroom Studio welcomes students of all ages and levels to experience the wonders of dance. With classes, performances, and competitions there is something for everyone at Go Dance Knoxville. Go Dance has a lot to offer the community within East Tennessee from national...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wilsonpost.com

There must be something in the water

Amara Strande said students at Oakdale’s Tartan High School joked about avoiding the water fountains, saying “Don’t drink the 3M cancer water.”. It was the darkest of jokes: In 2005, state health officials announced that 3M had contaminated Oakdale’s water.
OAKDALE, TN
WBIR

Marble Springs' mascot Cinnamon is missing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Marble Springs' mascot Cinnamon has been reported missing for over two weeks, according to Marble Springs' Facebook post. His last visit was with the director of Marble Springs where he was given "extra special attention and treats." Cinnamon was born at Marble Springs in 2005 and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Alive After Five concert series returns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get ready to hear all your favorite holiday songs by nationally acclaimed artists and musicians. Alive After Five is a concert series that takes place at the Knoxville Museum of Art in Downtown Knoxville. This night brings elegance, good food, and a musical performance like no other. Dates for upcoming shows are on their website.
KNOXVILLE, TN

